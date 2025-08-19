1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe

11 days
$12,000
1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (66)

Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN242379Z116799
Mileage indicated46,400 Miles TMU
LocationOro Valley, Arizona
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGold
Interior colorGold

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe - Walk Around
Play

Description

Introduced for 1968, the second-generation Pontiac GTO refined the formula that helped define the muscle-car era, pairing aggressive styling with big-block V8 power and a wide range of performance and luxury options. By ‘69, the GTO featured revised front and rear styling, a more sculpted body, available concealed headlamps, and the hood-mounted tachometer that has become one of the model's most recognizable features.

This 1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe is powered by a 400ci V8 paired with a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 automatic transmission. Finished in Antique Gold over a Gold vinyl interior, the car is said to have been refurbished circa 2006, at which time various braking, fuel, cooling, ignition, and suspension-related components were replaced and the engine was overhauled. Additional features include a hood-mounted tachometer, power steering, power front disc and rear drum brakes, a Flowmaster dual exhaust system, and more.

This 1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe is now offered with service records, an owner's manual, a copy of the Protect-o-Plate, PHS documentation, a laminated window sticker, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 400ci V8 paired with a 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 automatic transmission

  • Finished in Antique Gold over Gold vinyl interior

  • Power front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Rally II wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • PHS Historical Services documentation

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (242379Z116799) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac Motor Division

    • 42 – GTO series

    • 37 – Two-door hardtop coupe

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant

    • 116799 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 24237 – GTO two-door hardtop coupe

    • BF – Fremont, California, assembly plant

    • 252 – Gold vinyl bucket-seat interior

    • 65 – Antique Gold exterior paint

    • 02A – First week of February 1969 production

  • The equipment, as outlined on the window sticker, is as follows:

    • 351 – Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

    • 382 – Pushbutton AM radio

    • 451 – Deluxe wheel covers

    • 472 – Center console

    • 501 – Power steering

    • 511 – Power front disc brakes

    • 532 – Soft Ray tinted windshield

    • Deluxe steering wheel, bucket seats, woodgrain, and full carpeting

    • Heavy-duty floor-shift transmission controls

    • Glovebox, courtesy, and ashtray lamps

    • Hood-mounted tachometer

    • Recessed windshield wipers

    • Dual exhaust system

    • Dual horns

Modifications

  • Flowmaster Delta Flow 50 Series dual exhaust system

  • Chrome exhaust tips

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the engine was rebuilt during the 2006 refurbishment and the following components are said to have been replaced:

  • Master cylinder, brake booster, and brake system components

  • Water pump, engine mounts, and heater core

  • Alternator, battery, and battery cables

  • Fuel pump, tank, and sending unit

  • Hoses, belts, and clamps

  • Speedometer cable

  • Shock absorbers

Ownership History

According to the seller, this GTO spent its life in California and underwent refurbishment circa 2006.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

  • AM/FM radio inoperable

Included Items

  • PHS Historical Services documentation

  • Laminated copy of window sticker

  • Copy of the Protect-o-Plate

  • Spare tire and jack

  • Service records

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1969 Pontiac GTO

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe

Current bid
PW_sv3z3n
PW_sv3z3n
$12,000
Seller
Stewierahrah
Stewierahrah
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids5
Views1,636

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

PW_sv3z3n's avatar
PW_sv3z3n
Sep 9 at 11:53 PM
$12,000bid placed 
MS_8llop6q's avatar
MS_8llop6q
Sep 9 at 5:09 PM
$10,000bid placed 
RN15's avatar
RN15
Sep 9 at 3:36 AM
$6,000bid placed 
BarXH's avatar
BarXH
Sep 8 at 11:01 PM
$4,750bid placed 
69TA's avatar
69TA
Sep 8 at 3:39 PM
$4,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026