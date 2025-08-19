Description

Introduced for 1968, the second-generation Pontiac GTO refined the formula that helped define the muscle-car era, pairing aggressive styling with big-block V8 power and a wide range of performance and luxury options. By ‘69, the GTO featured revised front and rear styling, a more sculpted body, available concealed headlamps, and the hood-mounted tachometer that has become one of the model's most recognizable features.

This 1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe is powered by a 400ci V8 paired with a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 automatic transmission. Finished in Antique Gold over a Gold vinyl interior, the car is said to have been refurbished circa 2006, at which time various braking, fuel, cooling, ignition, and suspension-related components were replaced and the engine was overhauled. Additional features include a hood-mounted tachometer, power steering, power front disc and rear drum brakes, a Flowmaster dual exhaust system, and more.

This 1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe is now offered with service records, an owner's manual, a copy of the Protect-o-Plate, PHS documentation, a laminated window sticker, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

400ci V8 paired with a 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 automatic transmission

Finished in Antique Gold over Gold vinyl interior

Power front disc and rear drum brakes

Rally II wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

PHS Historical Services documentation

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (242379Z116799) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac Motor Division 42 – GTO series 37 – Two-door hardtop coupe 9 – 1969 model year Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant 116799 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: 24237 – GTO two-door hardtop coupe BF – Fremont, California, assembly plant 252 – Gold vinyl bucket-seat interior 65 – Antique Gold exterior paint 02A – First week of February 1969 production

The equipment, as outlined on the window sticker, is as follows: 351 – Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission 382 – Pushbutton AM radio 451 – Deluxe wheel covers 472 – Center console 501 – Power steering 511 – Power front disc brakes 532 – Soft Ray tinted windshield Deluxe steering wheel, bucket seats, woodgrain, and full carpeting Heavy-duty floor-shift transmission controls Glovebox, courtesy, and ashtray lamps Hood-mounted tachometer Recessed windshield wipers Dual exhaust system Dual horns



Modifications

Flowmaster Delta Flow 50 Series dual exhaust system

Chrome exhaust tips

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the engine was rebuilt during the 2006 refurbishment and the following components are said to have been replaced:

Master cylinder, brake booster, and brake system components

Water pump, engine mounts, and heater core

Alternator, battery, and battery cables

Fuel pump, tank, and sending unit

Hoses, belts, and clamps

Speedometer cable

Shock absorbers

Ownership History

According to the seller, this GTO spent its life in California and underwent refurbishment circa 2006.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

AM/FM radio inoperable

Included Items