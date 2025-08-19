1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe
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Description
Introduced for 1968, the second-generation Pontiac GTO refined the formula that helped define the muscle-car era, pairing aggressive styling with big-block V8 power and a wide range of performance and luxury options. By ‘69, the GTO featured revised front and rear styling, a more sculpted body, available concealed headlamps, and the hood-mounted tachometer that has become one of the model's most recognizable features.
This 1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe is powered by a 400ci V8 paired with a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 automatic transmission. Finished in Antique Gold over a Gold vinyl interior, the car is said to have been refurbished circa 2006, at which time various braking, fuel, cooling, ignition, and suspension-related components were replaced and the engine was overhauled. Additional features include a hood-mounted tachometer, power steering, power front disc and rear drum brakes, a Flowmaster dual exhaust system, and more.
This 1969 Pontiac GTO Hardtop Coupe is now offered with service records, an owner's manual, a copy of the Protect-o-Plate, PHS documentation, a laminated window sticker, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.
Highlights
400ci V8 paired with a 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic 400 automatic transmission
Finished in Antique Gold over Gold vinyl interior
Power front disc and rear drum brakes
Rally II wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
PHS Historical Services documentation
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (242379Z116799) decodes as:
2 – Pontiac Motor Division
42 – GTO series
37 – Two-door hardtop coupe
9 – 1969 model year
Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant
116799 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
24237 – GTO two-door hardtop coupe
BF – Fremont, California, assembly plant
252 – Gold vinyl bucket-seat interior
65 – Antique Gold exterior paint
02A – First week of February 1969 production
The equipment, as outlined on the window sticker, is as follows:
351 – Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
382 – Pushbutton AM radio
451 – Deluxe wheel covers
472 – Center console
501 – Power steering
511 – Power front disc brakes
532 – Soft Ray tinted windshield
Deluxe steering wheel, bucket seats, woodgrain, and full carpeting
Heavy-duty floor-shift transmission controls
Glovebox, courtesy, and ashtray lamps
Hood-mounted tachometer
Recessed windshield wipers
Dual exhaust system
Dual horns
Modifications
Flowmaster Delta Flow 50 Series dual exhaust system
Chrome exhaust tips
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the engine was rebuilt during the 2006 refurbishment and the following components are said to have been replaced:
Master cylinder, brake booster, and brake system components
Water pump, engine mounts, and heater core
Alternator, battery, and battery cables
Fuel pump, tank, and sending unit
Hoses, belts, and clamps
Speedometer cable
Shock absorbers
Ownership History
According to the seller, this GTO spent its life in California and underwent refurbishment circa 2006.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment
AM/FM radio inoperable
Included Items
PHS Historical Services documentation
Laminated copy of window sticker
Copy of the Protect-o-Plate
Spare tire and jack
Service records
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.