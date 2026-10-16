Description

Introduced in 1967 as Plymouth’s upscale performance model, the GTX was based on the intermediate B-body platform and was marketed as a “gentleman’s muscle car” that combined luxury touches with serious horsepower. The 1969 model received subtle styling updates, including a revised grille, taillights, and side markers, while retaining its aggressive appearance.

Standard power came from Chrysler's 440ci "Super Commando" V8, rated at 375 horsepower, with the 426 Hemi available as an option. Partway through 1969, Chrysler introduced the 440 Six-Barrel, with three two-barrel carburetors, as a less expensive high-performance alternative to the Hemi on the Road Runner and Dodge Super Bee.

This example is finished in Alpine White with a blacked-out Air Grabber hood, red accents, and a black vinyl top. It is powered by a 440ci V8 fitted with a Six Pack induction setup, mated to a three-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission that was reportedly rebuilt in 2021. The engine was reportedly balanced, blueprinted, and bored .040" over under previous ownership, the three Holley carburetors were rebuilt, and a PerTronix Ignitor III electronic ignition with a Flame-Thrower III coil was installed. Additional features include an 8¾" rear end with a 3.55 Sure Grip differential, SSBC front disc brakes, aftermarket wheels, a heavy-duty suspension package, and an Accurate Exhaust dual exhaust system.

The car’s black interior is highlighted by vinyl bucket seats, simulated woodgrain trim on the instrument panel and doors, a tachometer, wood-rimmed steering wheel, and an aftermarket AM/FM radio with CD player.

This 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop is now offered with a clean Delaware title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

440ci "Six-Barrel" V8 bored .040" over

TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

8¾" rear end with 3.55 Sure Grip differential

SSBC front disc brake upgrade

Finished in Alpine White with a blacked-out Air Grabber hood and a black vinyl top

Black interior with vinyl bucket seats

Factory Equipment

Heavy-duty suspension package

Simulated woodgrain trim on the instrument panel and doors

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Tachometer

440ci V8 Engine stamping RS23L9G1 86 0 is shown in the gallery below

The chassis number (RS23L9G128640) decodes as: R – Belvedere/Satellite S – GTX 23 – 2-door hardtop L – 440ci high-performance V8 9 – 1969 model year G – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 128640 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Six Pack induction with three Holley carburetors

PerTronix Ignitor III electronic ignition and Flame-Thrower III coil

Modern-style voltage regulator

Dual exhaust system

SSBC front disc brakes

Wheel Vintiques Model 54 chrome 15" Magnum 500-style wheels

Sony AM/FM radio with CD player

Service

Cooper Cobra Radial G/T raised-white-letter tires

The transmission was rebuilt in 2021

The following work is said to have been completed prior to the seller's 2014 acquisition: Engine balanced, blueprinted, and bored .040" over Holley carburetors rebuilt Brake master cylinder, proportioning valve, and front brake lines replaced Exhaust system replaced Dashboard redone and gauges refinished and calibrated



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Images detailing the condition of the GTX are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop acquired it in October 2014.

Included Items

Spare tire

Additional Information

The seller states, “This Gentleman’s Muscle Car is great for the person who is looking for a driver that turns heads. It has a modern exhaust with a great-sounding 440 Six-Pack engine that has been rebuilt. The transmission was also rebuilt in 2021. This ’69 GTX has some patina, but it is mechanically sound. The speedometer was reset before I owned the car.”