440 Six Pack-Powered 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1967 as Plymouth’s upscale performance model, the GTX was based on the intermediate B-body platform and was marketed as a “gentleman’s muscle car” that combined luxury touches with serious horsepower. The 1969 model received subtle styling updates, including a revised grille, taillights, and side markers, while retaining its aggressive appearance.
Standard power came from Chrysler's 440ci "Super Commando" V8, rated at 375 horsepower, with the 426 Hemi available as an option. Partway through 1969, Chrysler introduced the 440 Six-Barrel, with three two-barrel carburetors, as a less expensive high-performance alternative to the Hemi on the Road Runner and Dodge Super Bee.
This example is finished in Alpine White with a blacked-out Air Grabber hood, red accents, and a black vinyl top. It is powered by a 440ci V8 fitted with a Six Pack induction setup, mated to a three-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission that was reportedly rebuilt in 2021. The engine was reportedly balanced, blueprinted, and bored .040" over under previous ownership, the three Holley carburetors were rebuilt, and a PerTronix Ignitor III electronic ignition with a Flame-Thrower III coil was installed. Additional features include an 8¾" rear end with a 3.55 Sure Grip differential, SSBC front disc brakes, aftermarket wheels, a heavy-duty suspension package, and an Accurate Exhaust dual exhaust system.
The car’s black interior is highlighted by vinyl bucket seats, simulated woodgrain trim on the instrument panel and doors, a tachometer, wood-rimmed steering wheel, and an aftermarket AM/FM radio with CD player.
This 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop is now offered with a clean Delaware title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
440ci "Six-Barrel" V8 bored .040" over
TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission
8¾" rear end with 3.55 Sure Grip differential
SSBC front disc brake upgrade
Finished in Alpine White with a blacked-out Air Grabber hood and a black vinyl top
Black interior with vinyl bucket seats
Factory Equipment
Heavy-duty suspension package
Simulated woodgrain trim on the instrument panel and doors
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Tachometer
440ci V8
Engine stamping RS23L9G1 86 0 is shown in the gallery below
The chassis number (RS23L9G128640) decodes as:
R – Belvedere/Satellite
S – GTX
23 – 2-door hardtop
L – 440ci high-performance V8
9 – 1969 model year
G – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
128640 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Six Pack induction with three Holley carburetors
PerTronix Ignitor III electronic ignition and Flame-Thrower III coil
Modern-style voltage regulator
Dual exhaust system
SSBC front disc brakes
Wheel Vintiques Model 54 chrome 15" Magnum 500-style wheels
Sony AM/FM radio with CD player
Service
Cooper Cobra Radial G/T raised-white-letter tires
The transmission was rebuilt in 2021
The following work is said to have been completed prior to the seller's 2014 acquisition:
Engine balanced, blueprinted, and bored .040" over
Holley carburetors rebuilt
Brake master cylinder, proportioning valve, and front brake lines replaced
Exhaust system replaced
Dashboard redone and gauges refinished and calibrated
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Images detailing the condition of the GTX are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1969 Plymouth GTX Hardtop acquired it in October 2014.
Included Items
Spare tire
Additional Information
The seller states, “This Gentleman’s Muscle Car is great for the person who is looking for a driver that turns heads. It has a modern exhaust with a great-sounding 440 Six-Pack engine that has been rebuilt. The transmission was also rebuilt in 2021. This ’69 GTX has some patina, but it is mechanically sound. The speedometer was reset before I owned the car.”
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