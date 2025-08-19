Description

The MG MGC was a short-lived but notable model in the MG lineup, produced between 1967 and 1969. It was intended to replace the Austin-Healey 3000, which had become outdated by the mid-1960s. The MGC was based on the MGB, but it was powered by a 2,912cc inline-six engine capable of producing 150 horsepower, a substantial performance boost over the MGB’s four-cylinder engine. However, the added weight of the larger engine required changes to the car's suspension and handling characteristics. Production of the MGC was relatively short, with only around 9,000 units built. The model was discontinued in 1969 during the merger that created British Leyland and required a reorganization of the company's product lineup.

This ‘69 MGC was inherited by the seller in 2025 from their father, who initially purchased the car in 2004. The car is finished in red over black leather upholstery with red piping, and it is powered by a 29GA 2,912cc inline-six that is equipped with dual SU carburetors with open-element air cleaners. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission with overdrive, and additional details include a domed hood, chrome bumpers, triple windshield wipers, Smiths instrumentation, an aftermarket head unit, and chrome 15” knockoff wire wheels mounted with 165/80 Classic Radial LL800 tires.

This 1969 MG MGC roadster is now offered with a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

In the seller's family since 2004

2,912cc inline-six engine with dual carburetors

Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Red over black leather with red piping

Black convertible soft top

Chrome 15” wire wheels with knockoff hubs

Factory Equipment

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Domed hood

Chrome bumpers

Triple windshield wipers

Smiths instrumentation

Modifications

Aftermarket head unit

Known Imperfections

Odometer inoperative

Worn suspension bushing on left side

Convertible top has tears

Bubbling paint

Corrosion on underbody components

Passenger door speaker grille missing

Passenger window crank split

Ownership History

The car was purchased by the seller’s father in 2004 and inherited by the seller in 2025.

Additional Information