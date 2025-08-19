22-Years-Family-Owned 1969 MG MGC Roadster
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
The MG MGC was a short-lived but notable model in the MG lineup, produced between 1967 and 1969. It was intended to replace the Austin-Healey 3000, which had become outdated by the mid-1960s. The MGC was based on the MGB, but it was powered by a 2,912cc inline-six engine capable of producing 150 horsepower, a substantial performance boost over the MGB’s four-cylinder engine. However, the added weight of the larger engine required changes to the car's suspension and handling characteristics. Production of the MGC was relatively short, with only around 9,000 units built. The model was discontinued in 1969 during the merger that created British Leyland and required a reorganization of the company's product lineup.
This ‘69 MGC was inherited by the seller in 2025 from their father, who initially purchased the car in 2004. The car is finished in red over black leather upholstery with red piping, and it is powered by a 29GA 2,912cc inline-six that is equipped with dual SU carburetors with open-element air cleaners. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission with overdrive, and additional details include a domed hood, chrome bumpers, triple windshield wipers, Smiths instrumentation, an aftermarket head unit, and chrome 15” knockoff wire wheels mounted with 165/80 Classic Radial LL800 tires.
This 1969 MG MGC roadster is now offered with a clean Idaho title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
In the seller's family since 2004
2,912cc inline-six engine with dual carburetors
Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive
Red over black leather with red piping
Black convertible soft top
Chrome 15” wire wheels with knockoff hubs
Factory Equipment
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Domed hood
Chrome bumpers
Triple windshield wipers
Smiths instrumentation
Modifications
Aftermarket head unit
Known Imperfections
Odometer inoperative
Worn suspension bushing on left side
Convertible top has tears
Bubbling paint
Corrosion on underbody components
Passenger door speaker grille missing
Passenger window crank split
Ownership History
The car was purchased by the seller’s father in 2004 and inherited by the seller in 2025.
Additional Information
From the seller: “This is my 1969 MG MGC, which is in very good condition with a clean title. The car has the original Austin-Healy six-cylinder engine on 12-volt wiring. The car runs and drives great and has functioning overdrive. No known issues with engine, dual carburetors, drivetrain, or muffler.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.