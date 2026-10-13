Description

Introduced in 1967, the all-new General Motors Action Line of trucks marked the second generation of the C/K truck series. This new generation of GM trucks cast a wider net for consumers, offering a combination of utility and luxury that was previously absent from pickup trucks. For 1969, the C/K trucks received a taller hood, a foot-operated parking brake, and the option of the now-legendary 350ci V8 engine.

This 1969 GMC C1500 has been fitted with a replacement 350ci V8 engine hooked up to an automatic transmission. It sits on a set of 16" aftermarket wheels, has a wooden bed floor, power steering, and power front disc brakes. Under the hood, it has a Weiand aluminum intake manifold, aftermarket valve covers, and chrome air cleaner assembly. Comfort modifications include a Sony stereo, seat heater, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The truck has been with the seller since 2014.

This 1969 GMC C1500 is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci V8 engine

Automatic transmission

Power front disc brakes

Sony stereo

Seat heater

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (CM10DSA24219) decodes as: C - Conventional cab M - V6 gasoline engine 10 - 1/2 ton D - Wide Side pickup S - St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant A - 1969 model year 24219 - Sequence number

Power steering

Wooden bed floor

Modifications

Seat heater

Sony CD stereo

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Aftermarket 3-spoke steering wheel

Chrome air cleaner assembly

Weiand aluminum intake manifold

Aftermarket valve covers

Power front disc brakes

16" aftermarket wheels

Chrome rear step bumper

2500 badging

Known Imperfections

Exterior wear and tear as shown in the gallery

Cracked tail light

Bed floor wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2014.

Additional Information

The seller states, "The truck was completely rebuilt in MN in the early 2000’s. All of the engine work was done and added power steering/front brakes at that time. The body work was also done at this time. The miles are original since that time."