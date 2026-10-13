350-Powered 1969 GMC C1500
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1967, the all-new General Motors Action Line of trucks marked the second generation of the C/K truck series. This new generation of GM trucks cast a wider net for consumers, offering a combination of utility and luxury that was previously absent from pickup trucks. For 1969, the C/K trucks received a taller hood, a foot-operated parking brake, and the option of the now-legendary 350ci V8 engine.
This 1969 GMC C1500 has been fitted with a replacement 350ci V8 engine hooked up to an automatic transmission. It sits on a set of 16" aftermarket wheels, has a wooden bed floor, power steering, and power front disc brakes. Under the hood, it has a Weiand aluminum intake manifold, aftermarket valve covers, and chrome air cleaner assembly. Comfort modifications include a Sony stereo, seat heater, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.
The truck has been with the seller since 2014.
This 1969 GMC C1500 is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci V8 engine
Automatic transmission
Power front disc brakes
Sony stereo
Seat heater
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (CM10DSA24219) decodes as:
C - Conventional cab
M - V6 gasoline engine
10 - 1/2 ton
D - Wide Side pickup
S - St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant
A - 1969 model year
24219 - Sequence number
Power steering
Wooden bed floor
Modifications
Seat heater
Sony CD stereo
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
Aftermarket 3-spoke steering wheel
Chrome air cleaner assembly
Weiand aluminum intake manifold
Aftermarket valve covers
Power front disc brakes
16" aftermarket wheels
Chrome rear step bumper
2500 badging
Known Imperfections
Exterior wear and tear as shown in the gallery
Cracked tail light
Bed floor wear
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2014.
Additional Information
The seller states, "The truck was completely rebuilt in MN in the early 2000’s. All of the engine work was done and added power steering/front brakes at that time. The body work was also done at this time. The miles are original since that time."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.