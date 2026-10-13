Auction ended.

350-Powered 1969 GMC C1500

Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
350-Powered 1969 GMC C1500
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (62)

Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCM10DSA24219
Mileage indicated49,750 Miles TMU
LocationWoodbury, Minnesota
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue/White
Interior colorGray

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Description

Introduced in 1967, the all-new General Motors Action Line of trucks marked the second generation of the C/K truck series. This new generation of GM trucks cast a wider net for consumers, offering a combination of utility and luxury that was previously absent from pickup trucks. For 1969, the C/K trucks received a taller hood, a foot-operated parking brake, and the option of the now-legendary 350ci V8 engine.

This 1969 GMC C1500 has been fitted with a replacement 350ci V8 engine hooked up to an automatic transmission. It sits on a set of 16" aftermarket wheels, has a wooden bed floor, power steering, and power front disc brakes. Under the hood, it has a Weiand aluminum intake manifold, aftermarket valve covers, and chrome air cleaner assembly. Comfort modifications include a Sony stereo, seat heater, and auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The truck has been with the seller since 2014.

This 1969 GMC C1500 is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Sony stereo

  • Seat heater

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CM10DSA24219) decodes as:

    • C - Conventional cab

    • M - V6 gasoline engine

    • 10 - 1/2 ton

    • D - Wide Side pickup

    • S - St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant

    • A - 1969 model year

    • 24219 - Sequence number

  • Power steering

  • Wooden bed floor

Modifications

  • Seat heater

  • Sony CD stereo

  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror

  • Aftermarket 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Chrome air cleaner assembly

  • Weiand aluminum intake manifold

  • Aftermarket valve covers

  • Power front disc brakes

  • 16" aftermarket wheels

  • Chrome rear step bumper

  • 2500 badging

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior wear and tear as shown in the gallery

  • Cracked tail light

  • Bed floor wear

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2014.

Additional Information

The seller states, "The truck was completely rebuilt in MN in the early 2000’s. All of the engine work was done and added power steering/front brakes at that time. The body work was also done at this time. The miles are original since that time."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1969 GMC C1500

Sold to
Padraig
Padraig
$18,190
Seller
NA_18wxiy
NA_18wxiy
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids23
Views11,001

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