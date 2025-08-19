Description

Introduced in August 1968 as a new performance-oriented Mustang package, the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 replaced the Mustang GT as Ford's premier street-performance model and quickly became one of the most successful variants in Mustang history.

The Mach 1 was offered exclusively in the fastback SportsRoof body style and combined aggressive styling with enhanced performance features. Buyers could choose from several V8 engines, and distinctive features included a matte-black hood, hood pins, sporty stripes, competition suspension, and the famous Shaker hood scoop on select models.

The Mach 1 proved enormously popular, with more than 72,000 units sold in its first year, far outselling Ford's Boss Mustangs.

Sold new in Chicago and wearing green paint, this one-owner 1969 Mach 1 was professionally restored in 2014 and was refinished in dark red metallic paint, a black interior with vinyl upholstery, and replacement carpet and headliner. Under the hood is a rebuilt 351ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor, mated to a rebuilt three-speed automatic transmission.

Additional features include a blacked-out grille, functional hood scoop, American Racing Torq Thrust-style wheels, power brakes, chrome exhaust tips, racing-style dual sport mirrors, high-back bucket seats, an aftermarket three-spoke sport steering wheel, simulated woodgrain trim on the dashboard and doors, center console, and a classic-style radio.

This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is now offered with its original dealership invoice, an owner’s manual, a binder of receipts, and a clean California title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

One-owner 1969 Mustang Mach 1, purchased 57+ years ago in April 1969

Refinished in dark red metallic paint with a functional hood scoop

Black interior with vinyl upholstery

351ci V8 with 2-barrel carburetor

Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Original invoice from Hubb Motor Company, Chicago, dated 22 April 1969, signifying Mach 1 Sportsroof

Factory Equipment

Blacked-out grille

Matte black hood scoop

Power brakes

Chrome exhaust tips

Racing-style dual sport mirrors

High-back bucket seats

Simulated woodgrain accents

Center console

The chassis number (9F02H186162) decodes as: 9 – 1969 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 02 – Mustang Fastback SportsRoof H — 351ci V8 186162 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Repaint in current dark red

American Racing Torq Thrust-style wheels

Protective paint applied to floorboard and underside of hood and trunk

Installed electric hood lock and release

Hood scoop modified

Converted window assemblies to power operation

Replaced seats, headliner, and interior rearview mirror

Back-up horn and third brake light

Aftermarket 3-spoke sport steering wheel

Aftermarket classic-looking radio

Service & Documentation

A seller-provided testimonial can be found below under Additional Information. Some highlights of work performed during the seller's ownership include:

Replaced carburetor assembly

Replaced automatic transmission with a rebuilt automatic gearbox

Replaced chrome bumpers

Replaced brake drums

Replaced top cover of the dashboard

Replaced interior door panels

Replaced carpet and floor mats

Some sheet metal is said to have been replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the Mustang Mach 1 are presented in the gallery

Driver's door data plate not present

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 purchased it new from Hubb Motor Company in Chicago, Illinois, in April 1969.

Included Items

Original ownership documents, including invoice signifying Mach 1 Sportsroof

Binder of receipts

Spare tire and jack

Red carpeted floor mats

Additional Information

The owner states, “I bought this 1969 Mustang Mach 1 brand new from a Ford dealership in Chicago, Illinois, in April 1969. I have the original purchase papers, plus a binder of receipts. The original color of this Mustang was moss green. The premium repainting and change to red was expertly done by a professional body shop, specializing in car restoration. I would like to emphasize that the odometer reading is correct, but the true total mileage is 216,000 miles. The present odometer reading is the 3rd 'go around' of the meter."

“The engine is the original 250-hp Windsor, but it required a complete overhaul in 2014, including the timing chain, lifters, etc. The false air intake was made functional by removing the steel plate and installing debris catching wire mesh, providing more air into the engine chamber. The carburetor assembly was replaced. The automatic transmission was replaced by a professionally rebuilt one. This Mustang is equipped with power brake system. The original brake drums were replaced with new ones. A good portion of the body was so rusted which required removal and replacement."

“The restoration was done by the same shop that repainted the vehicle. The original chrome wheels cracked and were replaced. The rotting carpet and headliner were replaced. The steel floor and the underside of the hood and trunk lid were treated with a rust-inhibiting and noise-reducing coating. The front seats were also replaced with new ones but of the same design as the old ones. The 2-point seat belts were also replaced with new ones that meet new requirements. The front portion of the dashboard is original. The top cover of the dashboard was torn and replaced. An electric lock and release of the hood was added. The trunk was thoroughly cleaned. The chrome bumpers are new."

“The rearview mirror mounting was very weak, and the mirror came down a few times. It finally was fixed by the car restoration shop. The original mechanical door glass holding assemblies of both doors were very weak and were replaced by the car restoration shop and converted to a power-driven type. The control spindles are the same, slight push forward brings the glass down and a slight pull backwards brings the glass panel back up. It was believed and known that Ford was experimenting with a new door glass holding assembly for their 1969 Mustangs.”