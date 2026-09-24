Pro Street-Style, 468-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe

$12,000
Pro Street-Style, 468-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (54)

Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN113279W512457
Mileage indicated14,300 Miles TMU
LocationEvans, Colorado
Engine468ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMetallic Blue
Interior colorBlakc/Gray

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1969 Chevrolet Nova - Full Walk Around
Play

Description

Produced from 1968 through 1974, the third-generation Nova became a favored platform among drag racers and street-machine builders thanks to its lightweight construction, compact dimensions, and ability to accommodate big-block Chevrolet power. By the ‘80s and ‘90s, these cars had become staples of the Pro Street movement, where aggressive stance, oversized rear tires, and race-inspired hardware transformed street cars into flashy performance machines.

This 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe has been modified in the Pro Street style. The seller reports purchasing the car as a rolling project in 2007 and completing the majority of the build himself, including replacement of both floor pans, engine assembly, and extensive mechanical and fabrication work. The paint and bodywork were outsourced and the custom interior was largely completed by the seller's former spouse. According to the seller, the project was completed in 2015.

Finished in metallic blue with ghost flames, silver striping, and a black vinyl roof, the car is powered by a 454ci Chevrolet big-block V8 that is said to have been bored over to 468ci. The modified engine features a Holley carburetor and a nitrous oxide system. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission with a manual valve body and a Mark Williams Driveline-built 12-bolt rear axle with a mini-spool differential and 4.88:1 gearing. The rear wheel wells have been tubbed to accommodate drag rubber, and the car features rear coilovers, four-wheel disc brakes, and additional modifications as outlined below.

This modified 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe is now offered with a build documentation, dyno result paperwork, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Dyno rated at 528 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque

  • 468ci big-block Chevrolet V8 with nitrous oxide system

  • 3-speed Turbo 400 automatic transmission with manual valve body

  • Mark Williams Driveline 12-bolt rear axle with 4.88 gearing

  • Metallic blue paint with ghost flames and a black vinyl roof

  • Custom two-tone black and gray vinyl interior

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • 10.75:1 compression ratio

    • 4-bolt main block, steel crankshaft, H-beam connecting rods

    • Comp Cams Mega Thumper camshaft

    • Rectangular-port cast-iron cylinder heads

    • Holley carburetor and aftermarket intake manifold

    • Aluminum radiator with polished expansion tank

    • Braided fuel and crankcase ventilation lines with polished catch cans

    • Chrome alternator and various engine dress-up components

    • Polished valve covers and air cleaner assembly

    • Trunk-mounted fuel cell and updated fuel delivery system

    • Tubbed rear wheel wells and removed front inner fenders

    • Coilover suspension and 4-wheel disc brake conversion

  • Exterior:

    • L88-style carbon fiber hood and fiberglass decklid with integrated spoiler

    • Carbon-fiber-style bumpers and front chin spoiler and clear turn signals

    • Blacked-out grille with aftermarket headlights

    • Staggered Center Line wheels

    • Mickey Thompson 31x16.50x15 rear street slicks

  • Interior:

    • Racing bucket seats with RaceQuip harnesses

    • Carbon-fiber-style wrapped roll cage

    • GT Grant steering wheel and T-handle shifter

    • Aftermarket pedal covers and interior hardware

    • AutoMeter tachometer and auxiliary gauges

Servicing & Documentation

A folder containing service records, invoices, build documentation, engine dyno results, and related receipts will accompany the sale and can be viewed in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and modifications

  • Some paint chips

Ownership History

From the seller: "I bought the car as a drag-car roller in 2007. I replaced both floor pans and completed all of the custom modifications myself. The only work I did not do was the paint and bodywork. My ex-wife completed the interior, with the exception of the headliner and carpet, which were finished by an upholstery shop.

I have a folder containing all receipts and the engine dyno results. I built the 454 engine with a steel crankshaft, H-beam rods, a 10.75:1 compression ratio, four-bolt mains, a Comp Cams Mega Thumper camshaft, and rectangular-port cast-iron heads. The engine is bored .030-inch over.

The car was completed in 2015 and has been driven very little since then, primarily to car shows. It has always been garage-kept."

Included Items

  • Dyno paperwork and build documentation

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Pro Street-Style, 468-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe

Current bid
hawk-3k7c5cci
hawk-3k7c5cci
$12,000
Seller
ChevyNova69
ChevyNova69
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids9
Views4,986

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

hawk-3k7c5cci's avatar
hawk-3k7c5cci
Sep 22 at 4:23 AM
$12,000bid placed 
Jamieboy's avatar
Jamieboy
Sep 21 at 4:51 PM
$11,350bid placed 
hawk-3k7c5cci's avatar
hawk-3k7c5cci
Sep 16 at 2:34 PM
$11,100bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 15 at 10:20 PM
$10,000bid placed 
hawk-3k7c5cci's avatar
hawk-3k7c5cci
Sep 15 at 7:05 PM
$9,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 14 at 4:10 AM
$7,000bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Sep 11 at 7:50 PM
$6,000bid placed 
POPSfatboy's avatar
POPSfatboy
Sep 11 at 7:47 PM
$5,300bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Sep 11 at 12:41 PM
$5,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026