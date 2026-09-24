Description

Produced from 1968 through 1974, the third-generation Nova became a favored platform among drag racers and street-machine builders thanks to its lightweight construction, compact dimensions, and ability to accommodate big-block Chevrolet power. By the ‘80s and ‘90s, these cars had become staples of the Pro Street movement, where aggressive stance, oversized rear tires, and race-inspired hardware transformed street cars into flashy performance machines.

This 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe has been modified in the Pro Street style. The seller reports purchasing the car as a rolling project in 2007 and completing the majority of the build himself, including replacement of both floor pans, engine assembly, and extensive mechanical and fabrication work. The paint and bodywork were outsourced and the custom interior was largely completed by the seller's former spouse. According to the seller, the project was completed in 2015.

Finished in metallic blue with ghost flames, silver striping, and a black vinyl roof, the car is powered by a 454ci Chevrolet big-block V8 that is said to have been bored over to 468ci. The modified engine features a Holley carburetor and a nitrous oxide system. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission with a manual valve body and a Mark Williams Driveline-built 12-bolt rear axle with a mini-spool differential and 4.88:1 gearing. The rear wheel wells have been tubbed to accommodate drag rubber, and the car features rear coilovers, four-wheel disc brakes, and additional modifications as outlined below.

This modified 1969 Chevrolet Nova Coupe is now offered with a build documentation, dyno result paperwork, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Dyno rated at 528 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque

468ci big-block Chevrolet V8 with nitrous oxide system

3-speed Turbo 400 automatic transmission with manual valve body

Mark Williams Driveline 12-bolt rear axle with 4.88 gearing

Metallic blue paint with ghost flames and a black vinyl roof

Custom two-tone black and gray vinyl interior

Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: 10.75:1 compression ratio 4-bolt main block, steel crankshaft, H-beam connecting rods Comp Cams Mega Thumper camshaft Rectangular-port cast-iron cylinder heads Holley carburetor and aftermarket intake manifold Aluminum radiator with polished expansion tank Braided fuel and crankcase ventilation lines with polished catch cans Chrome alternator and various engine dress-up components Polished valve covers and air cleaner assembly Trunk-mounted fuel cell and updated fuel delivery system Tubbed rear wheel wells and removed front inner fenders Coilover suspension and 4-wheel disc brake conversion

Exterior: L88-style carbon fiber hood and fiberglass decklid with integrated spoiler Carbon-fiber-style bumpers and front chin spoiler and clear turn signals Blacked-out grille with aftermarket headlights Staggered Center Line wheels Mickey Thompson 31x16.50x15 rear street slicks

Interior: Racing bucket seats with RaceQuip harnesses Carbon-fiber-style wrapped roll cage GT Grant steering wheel and T-handle shifter Aftermarket pedal covers and interior hardware AutoMeter tachometer and auxiliary gauges



Servicing & Documentation

A folder containing service records, invoices, build documentation, engine dyno results, and related receipts will accompany the sale and can be viewed in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and modifications

Some paint chips

Ownership History

From the seller: "I bought the car as a drag-car roller in 2007. I replaced both floor pans and completed all of the custom modifications myself. The only work I did not do was the paint and bodywork. My ex-wife completed the interior, with the exception of the headliner and carpet, which were finished by an upholstery shop.

I have a folder containing all receipts and the engine dyno results. I built the 454 engine with a steel crankshaft, H-beam rods, a 10.75:1 compression ratio, four-bolt mains, a Comp Cams Mega Thumper camshaft, and rectangular-port cast-iron heads. The engine is bored .030-inch over.

The car was completed in 2015 and has been driven very little since then, primarily to car shows. It has always been garage-kept."

Included Items