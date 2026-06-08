Description

The third-generation (C3) Chevrolet Corvette made its debut for the 1968 model year with a redesigned body featuring styling derived from the Mako Shark II concept. For 1969, Chevrolet revised the interior trim and the steering wheel to give the feeling of more space, and headrests were added to the seats.

This ‘69 C3 convertible was acquired on Hagerty Marketplace in October 2025 by the seller, who had the car repainted in Monza Red. Additional work performed under current ownership reportedly included replacing the gas cap, carburetor, temperature gauge sending unit, door seals, door handles, door locks, vacuum hoses for the headlights, and the wiper door actuator and switches

Power comes from a later-model TKB 350ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission. The car rides on 15” Rally wheels, and an aftermarket steering wheel has been mounted along with a polished rear luggage rack.

This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is now offered with a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Replacement carbureted 350ci V8

Four-speed manual transmission

Repainted Monza Red with a black convertible top

15” Rally wheels

Rear luggage rack

Factory Equipment

Four-speed manual transmission

15” Rally wheels

Four-wheel disc brakes

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Center-stack auxiliary gauges

Modifications

Carbureted 350ci V8 Engine ID code: V10D1TKB

Aftermarket steering wheel

Rear luggage rack

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the car was repainted Monza red under their ownership, and the following items have been replaced:

Wiper door actuator and switches

Vacuum hoses

Wiper motor

Gas cap

Door seals, handles, and locks

Carburetor

Temperature gauge sending unit

Known Imperfections

Convertible top shows wear and has a cracked rear window

Interior trim shows wear

Rust on underbody components

Alarm system inoperative

Clock and battery gauge inoperative

Wiring hanging down below the right side of the dashboard

Ownership History

The seller acquired this '69 Corvette convertible via an auction on Hagerty Marketplace in October 2025.

Additional Information

From the seller: " Starts on choke at high idle and kicks down as expected. Runs and drives as expected. The car is very dependable and can be driven daily."