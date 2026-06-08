1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed
Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
Description
The third-generation (C3) Chevrolet Corvette made its debut for the 1968 model year with a redesigned body featuring styling derived from the Mako Shark II concept. For 1969, Chevrolet revised the interior trim and the steering wheel to give the feeling of more space, and headrests were added to the seats.
This ‘69 C3 convertible was acquired on Hagerty Marketplace in October 2025 by the seller, who had the car repainted in Monza Red. Additional work performed under current ownership reportedly included replacing the gas cap, carburetor, temperature gauge sending unit, door seals, door handles, door locks, vacuum hoses for the headlights, and the wiper door actuator and switches
Power comes from a later-model TKB 350ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission. The car rides on 15” Rally wheels, and an aftermarket steering wheel has been mounted along with a polished rear luggage rack.
This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is now offered with a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Replacement carbureted 350ci V8
Four-speed manual transmission
Repainted Monza Red with a black convertible top
15” Rally wheels
Rear luggage rack
Factory Equipment
Four-speed manual transmission
15” Rally wheels
Four-wheel disc brakes
Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights
Center-stack auxiliary gauges
Modifications
Carbureted 350ci V8
Engine ID code: V10D1TKB
Aftermarket steering wheel
Rear luggage rack
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, the car was repainted Monza red under their ownership, and the following items have been replaced:
Wiper door actuator and switches
Vacuum hoses
Wiper motor
Gas cap
Door seals, handles, and locks
Carburetor
Temperature gauge sending unit
Known Imperfections
Convertible top shows wear and has a cracked rear window
Interior trim shows wear
Rust on underbody components
Alarm system inoperative
Clock and battery gauge inoperative
Wiring hanging down below the right side of the dashboard
Ownership History
The seller acquired this '69 Corvette convertible via an auction on Hagerty Marketplace in October 2025.
Additional Information
From the seller: "Starts on choke at high idle and kicks down as expected. Runs and drives as expected. The car is very dependable and can be driven daily."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.