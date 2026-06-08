Auction ended.

1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed

Sold for on 06/08/26
Result
1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed
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Ended Jun 08, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194679S713378
Mileage indicated1,200 Miles TMU
LocationBall Ground, Georgia
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
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Description

The third-generation (C3) Chevrolet Corvette made its debut for the 1968 model year with a redesigned body featuring styling derived from the Mako Shark II concept. For 1969, Chevrolet revised the interior trim and the steering wheel to give the feeling of more space, and headrests were added to the seats.

This ‘69 C3 convertible was acquired on Hagerty Marketplace in October 2025 by the seller, who had the car repainted in Monza Red. Additional work performed under current ownership reportedly included replacing the gas cap, carburetor, temperature gauge sending unit, door seals, door handles, door locks, vacuum hoses for the headlights, and the wiper door actuator and switches

Power comes from a later-model TKB 350ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission. The car rides on 15” Rally wheels, and an aftermarket steering wheel has been mounted along with a polished rear luggage rack.

This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is now offered with a clean Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Replacement carbureted 350ci V8

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Repainted Monza Red with a black convertible top

  • 15” Rally wheels

  • Rear luggage rack

Factory Equipment

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • 15” Rally wheels

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Center-stack auxiliary gauges

Modifications

  • Carbureted 350ci V8

    • Engine ID code: V10D1TKB

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Rear luggage rack

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, the car was repainted Monza red under their ownership, and the following items have been replaced:

  • Wiper door actuator and switches

  • Vacuum hoses

  • Wiper motor

  • Gas cap

  • Door seals, handles, and locks

  • Carburetor

  • Temperature gauge sending unit

Known Imperfections

  • Convertible top shows wear and has a cracked rear window

  • Interior trim shows wear

  • Rust on underbody components

  • Alarm system inoperative

  • Clock and battery gauge inoperative

  • Wiring hanging down below the right side of the dashboard

Ownership History

The seller acquired this '69 Corvette convertible via an auction on Hagerty Marketplace in October 2025.

Additional Information

From the seller: "Starts on choke at high idle and kicks down as expected. Runs and drives as expected. The car is very dependable and can be driven daily."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed

Sold to
SG_b01scj
SG_b01scj
$21,668
Seller
MarkEpling_rdj4
MarkEpling_rdj4
EndedJun 08, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
Bids29
Views16,476
Bids
SG_b01scj's avatar
SG_b01scj
Jun 8 at 6:25 PM
$20,250bid placed 
RogerColeman_poot's avatar
RogerColeman_poot
Jun 8 at 6:24 PM
$20,000bid placed 
SG_b01scj's avatar
SG_b01scj
Jun 8 at 6:22 PM
$19,750bid placed 
Hk_luckypup's avatar
Hk_luckypup
Jun 8 at 6:21 PM
$19,500bid placed 
SG_b01scj's avatar
SG_b01scj
Jun 8 at 6:19 PM
$19,250bid placed 

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