Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible was a refined first-generation pony car.

“Camaro SS—Chevrolet’s Super Sport version of its hot new car.” The SS equipment brought a domed hood with simulated air inlets, heavy-duty suspension, and F70 wide-oval tires.

“Camaro Rally Sport—A touch of class with hidden headlights and bright trim.” The RS (Rally Sport) package added distinctive hidden headlights, revised taillights, RS badging, and bright exterior trim, giving the Camaro a more upscale appearance.

You could order the SS, the RS, or, on this 1969 Camaro, both packages. Under the hood, the L78 396 Turbo-Jet big-block V8 delivered strong low-rpm. A Muncie four-speed with a Hurst floor shifter gave direct, precise control, while added underbody bracing kept the convertible body composed.

Inside, a Black Comfortweave bucket seat interior, a driver-focused dash, and a Black lined folding top added comfort without softening the car’s performance character.

This triple black RS/SS was refurbished a few years ago with a focus on correct factory components and finishes. The engine has a JA suffix, believed a 396/325hp from a 1969 Chevelle.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Thorough refurbishment a few years ago

L78 396ci 375hp Turbo-Jet big-block V8 engine

Muncie 4-speed manual transmission

Tuxedo Black (10) exterior with factory hockey stripes

Black Comfort Weave bucket seat interior and Black convertible top

Factory Equipment

RS concealed vacuum-operated headlamps

SS domed hood with simulated air inlets

Firestone Wide Oval F70x14 tires

Factory-style SS wheels

Center console

Hurst round bar shifter

12-bolt rear end

Heavy-duty suspension

Undercarriage detailed to factory specifications

The chassis number (124679N520643) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet division 2 – Camaro model line 4 – Equipped with a V8 engine 67 – Convertible body style 9 – 1969 model year N – Assembled at the Norwood, Ohio plant 520643 – Sequential production number



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible are presented in the gallery.

Ownership History

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Included Items

Convertible top boot

Spare tire

Factory jack

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.