Auction ended.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (110)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:39 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN124679N520643
Mileage indicated58,000 Miles TMU
LocationOcala , Florida
Engine396ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note an additional YouTube video has been added.

  • Please note additional photos and a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible Walk Around
Play
1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible Test Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible was a refined first-generation pony car.

“Camaro SS—Chevrolet’s Super Sport version of its hot new car.” The SS equipment brought a domed hood with simulated air inlets, heavy-duty suspension, and F70 wide-oval tires.

“Camaro Rally Sport—A touch of class with hidden headlights and bright trim.” The RS (Rally Sport) package added distinctive hidden headlights, revised taillights, RS badging, and bright exterior trim, giving the Camaro a more upscale appearance.

You could order the SS, the RS, or, on this 1969 Camaro, both packages. Under the hood, the L78 396 Turbo-Jet big-block V8 delivered strong low-rpm. A Muncie four-speed with a Hurst floor shifter gave direct, precise control, while added underbody bracing kept the convertible body composed.

Inside, a Black Comfortweave bucket seat interior, a driver-focused dash, and a Black lined folding top added comfort without softening the car’s performance character.

This triple black RS/SS was refurbished a few years ago with a focus on correct factory components and finishes. The engine has a JA suffix, believed a 396/325hp from a 1969 Chevelle.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer in Florida with a clean Ohio title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Thorough refurbishment a few years ago

  • L78 396ci 375hp Turbo-Jet big-block V8 engine

  • Muncie 4-speed manual transmission

  • Tuxedo Black (10) exterior with factory hockey stripes

  • Black Comfort Weave bucket seat interior and Black convertible top

Factory Equipment

  • RS concealed vacuum-operated headlamps

  • SS domed hood with simulated air inlets

  • Firestone Wide Oval F70x14 tires

  • Factory-style SS wheels

  • Center console

  • Hurst round bar shifter

  • 12-bolt rear end

  • Heavy-duty suspension

  • Undercarriage detailed to factory specifications

  • The chassis number (124679N520643) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet division

    • 2 – Camaro model line

    • 4 – Equipped with a V8 engine

    • 67 – Convertible body style

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • N – Assembled at the Norwood, Ohio plant

    • 520643 – Sequential production number

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible are presented in the gallery.

Ownership History

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Included Items

  • Convertible top boot

  • Spare tire

  • Factory jack

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
cg_5o8as5
cg_5o8as5
$94,160
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:39 PM UTC
Bids55
Views36,230

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