1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The first-generation Camaro was produced for the 1967 through 1969 model years. Built on a new rear-wheel-drive GM F-body platform, the car was Chevrolet’s answer to the Ford Mustang and was available in coupe and convertible models. By 1969, the Camaro had undergone its most aggressive styling update, incorporating a wider, lower stance and more aggressive body lines that emphasized performance.
This ‘69 Camaro rolled out of the Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant equipped with the Z/28 package, per the X77 on its trim tag. The car underwent restoration under prior ownership, which saw the car refinished in its factory combination of Fathom Green with white stripes over Ivory vinyl upholstery. The car is equipped with a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, and power comes from a Turbo-Fire 302ci V8 that has reportedly been fitted with high-performance cylinder heads, a Winters intake manifold, and a Holley 850-CFM double-pumper carburetor.
Additional details include an 8,000-rpm tachometer, auxiliary gauges, woodgrain interior trim, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a Hurst shifter, a Delco AM radio, a cowl hood, a dual exhaust system, 15” Rally wheels, BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, and power-assisted front disc brakes.
This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 four-speed is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
X77 Z/28 Special Performance Equipment
302ci Turbo-Fire V8 engine
Muncie four-speed manual transmission
Fathom Green Metallic with white stripes
Ivory vinyl upholstery
Hurst shifter
Cowl hood
15” Rally wheels
Power-assisted front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
The body plate for this 1967 Camaro decodes as:
ST69-12437 – 1969 Camaro coupe
NOR 253796– Body Assembly – Norwood, Ohio
Trim 727 – Ivory standard vinyl
Paint 57 57 – Fathom Green Poly (Metallic)
02B – Built the second week of February
X77 – Base car with Z/28 Special Performance Equipment
The chassis number (124379N599907) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
2 – Camaro
4 – Eight-cylinder engine
37 – Coupe
9 – 1969 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
599907 – Sequential production number
Modifications
High-performance cylinder heads
Winters intake manifold
Holley carburetor
Servicing
The car underwent refurbishment under previous ownership
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in April 2024.
Included Items
2024 calendar featuring the car
Four period Goodyear bias-ply tires
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.