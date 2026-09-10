Auction ended.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Coupe 4-Speed

Bid to $59,500 on 09/10/26
Result
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Coupe 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (57)

Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124379N599907
Mileage indicated68,500 Miles TMU
LocationGrasston, Minnesota
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorFathom Green Metallic
Interior colorIvory

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Video gallery

HOA26_25661 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28-Engine Start Up
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Description

The first-generation Camaro was produced for the 1967 through 1969 model years. Built on a new rear-wheel-drive GM F-body platform, the car was Chevrolet’s answer to the Ford Mustang and was available in coupe and convertible models. By 1969, the Camaro had undergone its most aggressive styling update, incorporating a wider, lower stance and more aggressive body lines that emphasized performance.

This ‘69 Camaro rolled out of the Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant equipped with the Z/28 package, per the X77 on its trim tag. The car underwent restoration under prior ownership, which saw the car refinished in its factory combination of Fathom Green with white stripes over Ivory vinyl upholstery. The car is equipped with a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, and power comes from a Turbo-Fire 302ci V8 that has reportedly been fitted with high-performance cylinder heads, a Winters intake manifold, and a Holley 850-CFM double-pumper carburetor.

Additional details include an 8,000-rpm tachometer, auxiliary gauges, woodgrain interior trim, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a Hurst shifter, a Delco AM radio, a cowl hood, a dual exhaust system, 15” Rally wheels, BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, and power-assisted front disc brakes.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 four-speed is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • X77 Z/28 Special Performance Equipment

  • 302ci Turbo-Fire V8 engine

  • Muncie four-speed manual transmission

  • Fathom Green Metallic with white stripes

  • Ivory vinyl upholstery

  • Hurst shifter

  • Cowl hood

  • 15” Rally wheels

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The body plate for this 1967 Camaro decodes as:

    • ST69-12437 – 1969 Camaro coupe

    • NOR 253796– Body Assembly – Norwood, Ohio

    • Trim 727 – Ivory standard vinyl

    • Paint 57 57 – Fathom Green Poly (Metallic)

    • 02B – Built the second week of February

    • X77 – Base car with Z/28 Special Performance Equipment

  • The chassis number (124379N599907) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 2 – Camaro

    • 4 – Eight-cylinder engine

    • 37 – Coupe

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 599907 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • High-performance cylinder heads

  • Winters intake manifold

  • Holley carburetor

Servicing

  • The car underwent refurbishment under previous ownership

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 2024.

Included Items

  • 2024 calendar featuring the car

  • Four period Goodyear bias-ply tires

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Coupe 4-Speed

Last bid
PRed
PRed
$59,500
Seller
TB_69Z
TB_69Z
EndedSep 10, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids63
Views24,704

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