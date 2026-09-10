Description

The first-generation Camaro was produced for the 1967 through 1969 model years. Built on a new rear-wheel-drive GM F-body platform, the car was Chevrolet’s answer to the Ford Mustang and was available in coupe and convertible models. By 1969, the Camaro had undergone its most aggressive styling update, incorporating a wider, lower stance and more aggressive body lines that emphasized performance.

This ‘69 Camaro rolled out of the Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant equipped with the Z/28 package, per the X77 on its trim tag. The car underwent restoration under prior ownership, which saw the car refinished in its factory combination of Fathom Green with white stripes over Ivory vinyl upholstery. The car is equipped with a Muncie four-speed manual transmission, and power comes from a Turbo-Fire 302ci V8 that has reportedly been fitted with high-performance cylinder heads, a Winters intake manifold, and a Holley 850-CFM double-pumper carburetor.

Additional details include an 8,000-rpm tachometer, auxiliary gauges, woodgrain interior trim, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, a Hurst shifter, a Delco AM radio, a cowl hood, a dual exhaust system, 15” Rally wheels, BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, and power-assisted front disc brakes.

This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 four-speed is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

X77 Z/28 Special Performance Equipment

302ci Turbo-Fire V8 engine

Muncie four-speed manual transmission

Fathom Green Metallic with white stripes

Ivory vinyl upholstery

Hurst shifter

Cowl hood

15” Rally wheels

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

The body plate for this 1967 Camaro decodes as: ST69-12437 – 1969 Camaro coupe NOR 253796– Body Assembly – Norwood, Ohio Trim 727 – Ivory standard vinyl Paint 57 57 – Fathom Green Poly (Metallic) 02B – Built the second week of February X77 – Base car with Z/28 Special Performance Equipment

The chassis number (124379N599907) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 2 – Camaro 4 – Eight-cylinder engine 37 – Coupe 9 – 1969 model year N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant 599907 – Sequential production number



Modifications

High-performance cylinder heads

Winters intake manifold

Holley carburetor

Servicing

The car underwent refurbishment under previous ownership

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 2024.

Included Items