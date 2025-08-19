350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

12 days
$15,000
350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (62)

Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124379N632732
Mileage indicated24,100 Miles TMU
LocationWalnut Creek, California
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDark Metallic Red
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1969 Chevrolet Camaro - Walk Around & Door Shut
Play
1969 Chevrolet Camaro - Interior
Play
1969 Chevrolet Camaro - Cold Start & Ride Along
Play

Description

Introduced for 1967, the first-generation Camaro quickly became one of the defining American performance cars of the muscle-car era. The 1969 model year represented the final and most distinctive evolution of the original design, featuring a revised grille and wider, more aggressive body lines that continue to make it one of the most recognizable Camaros ever produced.

This modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe was refurbished to its current condition by the seller's late brother over the course of a decade, and is powered by a 350ci small-block V8 paired with an automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle. The engine is equipped with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock polished aluminum intake manifold, chrome accessories, long-tube headers and dual exhaust system, and more.

Finished in dark metallic red over black vinyl upholstery accented by woodgrain trim, the car features hideaway headlights, a cowl hood, rear spoiler, SS and RS badging, Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air climate control, four-wheel disc brakes, and 15-inch Chrome Ion wheels.

This modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission

  • Finished in dark metallic red over black vinyl upholstery

  • Chrome 15” Ion wheels wrapped in Falken 205/65R15 tires

  • Vintage Air climate-control system

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (124379N632732) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • 24 – V8 Camaro series

    • 37 – Sport Coupe body style

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant

    • 632732 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 12437 – Camaro V8 Sport Coupe

    • NOR – Norwood, Ohio, body plant

    • 309326 – Fisher Body sequence number

    • 711 – Black vinyl bucket seat interior

    • 04C – Build date (3rd week of April, 1969)

    • 76 B PNT – Daytona Yellow exterior paint with a Black vinyl roof

    • X11 – Style Trim Group

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and polished aluminum intake manifold

    • Headers and dual exhaust system

    • Aluminum radiator with chrome overflow tank

    • Chrome valve covers, air cleaner assembly, and alternator

    • 10-bolt rear axle

    • Four-wheel disc brake conversion

    • Chrome brake booster and master cylinder

    • Lowered suspension

  • Exterior:

    • Aftermarket grille

    • Detroit Speed wiper motor

    • Cowl hood

    • Rear spoiler

  • Interior:

    • Vintage Air climate-control system

    • Dakota Digital instrumentation

    • Tilt steering column and four-spoke steering wheel

    • CD head unit

    • Camaro SS embroidered floor mats

Ownership History

From the seller: “My brother painstakingly restored this car over the course of 10 years and bequeathed it to me just before he passed. It was a labor of love and his baby.”

Known Imperfections

  • Some rust on the passenger-side rear quarter panel

  • Scratches in the passenger-side door glass

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items

  • Full-size matching spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

Current bid
Gs_1963
Gs_1963
$15,000
Seller
M2-69er
M2-69er
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids15
Views1,214

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Gs_1963's avatar
Gs_1963
Sep 10 at 3:13 AM
$15,000bid placed 
Lowballian's avatar
Lowballian
Sep 9 at 5:00 PM
$10,250bid placed 
PapaBill's avatar
PapaBill
Sep 9 at 4:54 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Brandon_B's avatar
Brandon_B
Sep 9 at 4:17 PM
$8,000bid placed 
MZ_5td11v's avatar
MZ_5td11v
Sep 9 at 3:24 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Brandon_B's avatar
Brandon_B
Sep 9 at 2:49 PM
$6,000bid placed 
MZ_5td11v's avatar
MZ_5td11v
Sep 8 at 11:18 PM
$5,000bid placed 
BarXH's avatar
BarXH
Sep 8 at 10:54 PM
$4,000bid placed 
PapaBill's avatar
PapaBill
Sep 8 at 10:11 PM
$3,250bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Sep 8 at 9:26 PM
$2,250bid placed 
Michael_Bongiovanni's avatar
Michael_Bongiovanni
Sep 8 at 8:49 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Darkghost256's avatar
Darkghost256
Sep 8 at 6:56 PM
$1,700bid placed 
KF3's avatar
KF3
Sep 8 at 1:07 PM
$700bid placed 
Lowballian's avatar
Lowballian
Sep 8 at 5:17 AM
$600bid placed 
KF3's avatar
KF3
Sep 8 at 2:42 AM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026