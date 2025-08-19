350-Powered 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1967, the first-generation Camaro quickly became one of the defining American performance cars of the muscle-car era. The 1969 model year represented the final and most distinctive evolution of the original design, featuring a revised grille and wider, more aggressive body lines that continue to make it one of the most recognizable Camaros ever produced.
This modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe was refurbished to its current condition by the seller's late brother over the course of a decade, and is powered by a 350ci small-block V8 paired with an automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle. The engine is equipped with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock polished aluminum intake manifold, chrome accessories, long-tube headers and dual exhaust system, and more.
Finished in dark metallic red over black vinyl upholstery accented by woodgrain trim, the car features hideaway headlights, a cowl hood, rear spoiler, SS and RS badging, Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air climate control, four-wheel disc brakes, and 15-inch Chrome Ion wheels.
This modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission
Finished in dark metallic red over black vinyl upholstery
Chrome 15” Ion wheels wrapped in Falken 205/65R15 tires
Vintage Air climate-control system
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (124379N632732) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
24 – V8 Camaro series
37 – Sport Coupe body style
9 – 1969 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant
632732 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
12437 – Camaro V8 Sport Coupe
NOR – Norwood, Ohio, body plant
309326 – Fisher Body sequence number
711 – Black vinyl bucket seat interior
04C – Build date (3rd week of April, 1969)
76 B PNT – Daytona Yellow exterior paint with a Black vinyl roof
X11 – Style Trim Group
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and polished aluminum intake manifold
Headers and dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator with chrome overflow tank
Chrome valve covers, air cleaner assembly, and alternator
10-bolt rear axle
Four-wheel disc brake conversion
Chrome brake booster and master cylinder
Lowered suspension
Exterior:
Aftermarket grille
Detroit Speed wiper motor
Cowl hood
Rear spoiler
Interior:
Vintage Air climate-control system
Dakota Digital instrumentation
Tilt steering column and four-spoke steering wheel
CD head unit
Camaro SS embroidered floor mats
Ownership History
From the seller: “My brother painstakingly restored this car over the course of 10 years and bequeathed it to me just before he passed. It was a labor of love and his baby.”
Known Imperfections
Some rust on the passenger-side rear quarter panel
Scratches in the passenger-side door glass
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Included Items
Full-size matching spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.