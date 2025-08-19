Description

Introduced for 1967, the first-generation Camaro quickly became one of the defining American performance cars of the muscle-car era. The 1969 model year represented the final and most distinctive evolution of the original design, featuring a revised grille and wider, more aggressive body lines that continue to make it one of the most recognizable Camaros ever produced.

This modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe was refurbished to its current condition by the seller's late brother over the course of a decade, and is powered by a 350ci small-block V8 paired with an automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle. The engine is equipped with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock polished aluminum intake manifold, chrome accessories, long-tube headers and dual exhaust system, and more.

Finished in dark metallic red over black vinyl upholstery accented by woodgrain trim, the car features hideaway headlights, a cowl hood, rear spoiler, SS and RS badging, Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air climate control, four-wheel disc brakes, and 15-inch Chrome Ion wheels.

This modified 1969 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission

Finished in dark metallic red over black vinyl upholstery

Chrome 15” Ion wheels wrapped in Falken 205/65R15 tires

Vintage Air climate-control system

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (124379N632732) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division 24 – V8 Camaro series 37 – Sport Coupe body style 9 – 1969 model year N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant 632732 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: 12437 – Camaro V8 Sport Coupe NOR – Norwood, Ohio, body plant 309326 – Fisher Body sequence number 711 – Black vinyl bucket seat interior 04C – Build date (3rd week of April, 1969) 76 B PNT – Daytona Yellow exterior paint with a Black vinyl roof X11 – Style Trim Group



Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and polished aluminum intake manifold Headers and dual exhaust system Aluminum radiator with chrome overflow tank Chrome valve covers, air cleaner assembly, and alternator 10-bolt rear axle Four-wheel disc brake conversion Chrome brake booster and master cylinder Lowered suspension

Exterior: Aftermarket grille Detroit Speed wiper motor Cowl hood Rear spoiler

Interior: Vintage Air climate-control system Dakota Digital instrumentation Tilt steering column and four-spoke steering wheel CD head unit Camaro SS embroidered floor mats



Ownership History

From the seller: “My brother painstakingly restored this car over the course of 10 years and bequeathed it to me just before he passed. It was a labor of love and his baby.”

Known Imperfections

Some rust on the passenger-side rear quarter panel

Scratches in the passenger-side door glass

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items