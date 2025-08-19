Supercharged 383-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

10 days
$14,250
Supercharged 383-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
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Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCE149S874585
Mileage indicated95,800 Miles TMU
LocationOrange, Connecticut
EngineSupercharged 383ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic

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Video gallery

1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup: Walkaround
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Description

Chevrolet's second-generation C/K series brought a wider stance, coil-spring front suspension, and a more modern silhouette to the brand's half-ton trucks, and the short bed configuration remains among the most sought-after body styles among builders and collectors alike.

This 1969 C10 has been extensively modified, with a supercharged 383ci small-block V8, a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission, and a GM 12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears and a limited-slip differential. The truck rides on a QA1 coilover suspension at all four corners, with a notched frame and staggered wheel-and-tire package.

The exterior presents in clear-coated patina finish, preserving its Light Green finish with character. Inside, the bench seat has been re-trimmed in black cloth, and auxiliary gauges, a wood-rimmed steering wheel and gauge cluster surround, an aftermarket stereo system, and Vintage Air climate control have been added.

This modified 1969 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Clear-coated Light Green patina finish

  • Supercharged 383ci stroker small-block V8

  • 700R4 automatic transmission

  • QA1 coilover suspension

  • Vintage Air climate control

Equipment

  • Engine & Transmission:

    • 383ci small-block V8 with stroker rotating assembly

    • Weiand supercharger

    • Black Widow mufflers

    • 700R4 automatic transmission

    • GM 12-bolt rear axle

    • 3.73 gears and limited-slip differential

  • Suspension & Brakes:

    • QA1 coilover suspension

    • Adjustable Panhard bar

    • Notched frame

    • Front disc brakes

    • Detroit Steel Wheels, 20x8 front and 20x10 rear

  • Interior & Electrical

    • Holley Retrobright LED headlights

    • Trique Manufacturing Altman "Easy Latch" door latch kit

    • Black cloth bench seat

    • Auxiliary gauges

    • Wood-rimmed steering

    • Vintage Air climate control

    • Retrosound head unit with Bluetooth

    • Kicker amplifier and subwoofers

    • JBL door and kick-panel speakers

Servicing

Refurbishment work is said to have been completed, and the frame has been coated in POR-15. Invoices for parts purchased and installed during the seller's ownership are available under the Additional Documents section below.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Clear-coat finish over worn paint

Ownership History

This modified 1969 Chevrolet C10 was acquired by the seller in 2025.

Additional documents

Part Invoices

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Supercharged 383-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

Current bid
JM_
JM_
$14,250
Seller
DD_1aa3th
DD_1aa3th
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids11
Views3,573

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