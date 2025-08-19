Description

Chevrolet's second-generation C/K series brought a wider stance, coil-spring front suspension, and a more modern silhouette to the brand's half-ton trucks, and the short bed configuration remains among the most sought-after body styles among builders and collectors alike.

This 1969 C10 has been extensively modified, with a supercharged 383ci small-block V8, a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission, and a GM 12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears and a limited-slip differential. The truck rides on a QA1 coilover suspension at all four corners, with a notched frame and staggered wheel-and-tire package.

The exterior presents in clear-coated patina finish, preserving its Light Green finish with character. Inside, the bench seat has been re-trimmed in black cloth, and auxiliary gauges, a wood-rimmed steering wheel and gauge cluster surround, an aftermarket stereo system, and Vintage Air climate control have been added.

This modified 1969 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Clear-coated Light Green patina finish

Supercharged 383ci stroker small-block V8

700R4 automatic transmission

QA1 coilover suspension

Vintage Air climate control

Equipment

Engine & Transmission: 383ci small-block V8 with stroker rotating assembly Weiand supercharger Black Widow mufflers 700R4 automatic transmission GM 12-bolt rear axle 3.73 gears and limited-slip differential

Suspension & Brakes: QA1 coilover suspension Adjustable Panhard bar Notched frame Front disc brakes Detroit Steel Wheels, 20x8 front and 20x10 rear

Interior & Electrical Holley Retrobright LED headlights Trique Manufacturing Altman "Easy Latch" door latch kit Black cloth bench seat Auxiliary gauges Wood-rimmed steering Vintage Air climate control Retrosound head unit with Bluetooth Kicker amplifier and subwoofers JBL door and kick-panel speakers



Servicing

Refurbishment work is said to have been completed, and the frame has been coated in POR-15. Invoices for parts purchased and installed during the seller's ownership are available under the Additional Documents section below.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Clear-coat finish over worn paint

Ownership History

This modified 1969 Chevrolet C10 was acquired by the seller in 2025.