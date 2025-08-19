Supercharged 383-Powered 1969 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet's second-generation C/K series brought a wider stance, coil-spring front suspension, and a more modern silhouette to the brand's half-ton trucks, and the short bed configuration remains among the most sought-after body styles among builders and collectors alike.
This 1969 C10 has been extensively modified, with a supercharged 383ci small-block V8, a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission, and a GM 12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears and a limited-slip differential. The truck rides on a QA1 coilover suspension at all four corners, with a notched frame and staggered wheel-and-tire package.
The exterior presents in clear-coated patina finish, preserving its Light Green finish with character. Inside, the bench seat has been re-trimmed in black cloth, and auxiliary gauges, a wood-rimmed steering wheel and gauge cluster surround, an aftermarket stereo system, and Vintage Air climate control have been added.
This modified 1969 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with a clean Connecticut title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Clear-coated Light Green patina finish
Supercharged 383ci stroker small-block V8
700R4 automatic transmission
QA1 coilover suspension
Vintage Air climate control
Equipment
Engine & Transmission:
383ci small-block V8 with stroker rotating assembly
Weiand supercharger
Black Widow mufflers
700R4 automatic transmission
GM 12-bolt rear axle
3.73 gears and limited-slip differential
Suspension & Brakes:
QA1 coilover suspension
Adjustable Panhard bar
Notched frame
Front disc brakes
Detroit Steel Wheels, 20x8 front and 20x10 rear
Interior & Electrical
Holley Retrobright LED headlights
Trique Manufacturing Altman "Easy Latch" door latch kit
Black cloth bench seat
Auxiliary gauges
Wood-rimmed steering
Vintage Air climate control
Retrosound head unit with Bluetooth
Kicker amplifier and subwoofers
JBL door and kick-panel speakers
Servicing
Refurbishment work is said to have been completed, and the frame has been coated in POR-15. Invoices for parts purchased and installed during the seller's ownership are available under the Additional Documents section below.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Clear-coat finish over worn paint
Ownership History
This modified 1969 Chevrolet C10 was acquired by the seller in 2025.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.