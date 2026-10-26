Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced during an era when personal luxury coupes were growing in popularity, the 1969 Cadillac Eldorado stood at the top of Cadillac's lineup, combining distinctive front-wheel-drive engineering with dramatic styling and premium accommodations. Powered by Cadillac's massive 472ci V8 and distinguished by its long hood and sharply creased bodywork, the Eldorado represented one of the most exclusive American luxury coupes of its day.

Acquired by the seller in 2022, this 1969 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe is finished in Athenian Blue Metallic over a Medium Blue interior. The car is powered by a 472ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels, this Cadillac flagship personal luxury coupe features, a power-adjustable front seat, power steering and brakes, power windows, and a dark blue vinyl roof.

The seller reports that recent maintenance included replacement of various ignition, fuel system, suspension, and steering components, in addition to an aftermarket wood-rim three-spoke steering wheel and an LED headlight conversion.

This 1969 Cadillac Eldorado is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

472ci V8

3-speed automatic transmission

Athenian Blue Metallic over Medium Blue

Dark blue vinyl roof

15" steel wheels with polished covers

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (H9177188) decodes as: H – 1969 Cadillac Eldorado 9177188 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: ST 69 69347 – 1969 Cadillac Eldorado 2-door hardtop coupe EUC – Euclid, Ohio, Fisher Body assembly plant 9402 BDY – Fisher Body production number TR 466 – Medium Blue interior trim PNT 26 – Athenian Blue Metallic exterior paint L – Dark Blue vinyl roof 01C – Third week of January 1969 build date

Front-wheel drive

Power steering and brakes

Power-adjustable front bench seat

Modifications

Aftermarket wood-rim steering wheel

LED headlights

Servicing

According to the seller, the following items have been replaced:

Carburetor replaced

Ignition coil and components replaced

Alternator replaced

Spark plug wires replaced

Fuel lines replaced

Tires replaced

Front shocks replaced

Pitman arm and teering damper replaced

Right front axle replaced

Exhaust pipes and muffler replaced

Hood hinges replaced

Compressor horn replaced

Wheel alignment performed

Replacement trunk carpet

Map light cover replaced

Belts replaced

Known Imperfections

Paint and general cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Rust in bodywork as shown in the photo gallery

Underside corrosion

Taped door panels cover wear and headliner has tears

Power front seat does not move through full range of adjustment

Front seat vinyl is cracked

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Power antenna inoperable

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Eldorado in 2022.

Included Items