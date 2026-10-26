Auction ended.

1969 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
1969 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (92)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINH9177188
Mileage indicated88,500 Miles TMU
LocationTraverse City, Michigan
Engine472ci V8
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorAthenian Blue Metallic
Interior color Medium Blue

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Video gallery

1969 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe - Start Up & Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Produced during an era when personal luxury coupes were growing in popularity, the 1969 Cadillac Eldorado stood at the top of Cadillac's lineup, combining distinctive front-wheel-drive engineering with dramatic styling and premium accommodations. Powered by Cadillac's massive 472ci V8 and distinguished by its long hood and sharply creased bodywork, the Eldorado represented one of the most exclusive American luxury coupes of its day.

Acquired by the seller in 2022, this 1969 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe is finished in Athenian Blue Metallic over a Medium Blue interior. The car is powered by a 472ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels, this Cadillac flagship personal luxury coupe features, a power-adjustable front seat, power steering and brakes, power windows, and a dark blue vinyl roof.

The seller reports that recent maintenance included replacement of various ignition, fuel system, suspension, and steering components, in addition to an aftermarket wood-rim three-spoke steering wheel and an LED headlight conversion.

This 1969 Cadillac Eldorado is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 472ci V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Athenian Blue Metallic over Medium Blue

  • Dark blue vinyl roof

  • 15" steel wheels with polished covers

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (H9177188) decodes as:

    • H – 1969 Cadillac Eldorado

    • 9177188 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • ST 69 69347 – 1969 Cadillac Eldorado 2-door hardtop coupe

    • EUC – Euclid, Ohio, Fisher Body assembly plant

    • 9402 BDY – Fisher Body production number

    • TR 466 – Medium Blue interior trim

    • PNT 26 – Athenian Blue Metallic exterior paint

    • L – Dark Blue vinyl roof

    • 01C – Third week of January 1969 build date

  • Front-wheel drive

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Power-adjustable front bench seat

Modifications

  • Aftermarket wood-rim steering wheel

  • LED headlights

Servicing

According to the seller, the following items have been replaced:

  • Carburetor replaced

  • Ignition coil and components replaced

  • Alternator replaced

  • Spark plug wires replaced

  • Fuel lines replaced

  • Tires replaced

  • Front shocks replaced

  • Pitman arm and teering damper replaced

  • Right front axle replaced

  • Exhaust pipes and muffler replaced

  • Hood hinges replaced

  • Compressor horn replaced

  • Wheel alignment performed

  • Replacement trunk carpet

  • Map light cover replaced

  • Belts replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Paint and general cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Rust in bodywork as shown in the photo gallery

  • Underside corrosion

  • Taped door panels cover wear and headliner has tears

  • Power front seat does not move through full range of adjustment

  • Front seat vinyl is cracked

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

  • Power antenna inoperable

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Eldorado in 2022.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1969 Cadillac Eldorado

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
BT_qb4jnv
BT_qb4jnv
$4,150
Seller
Eldo1969
Eldo1969
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC
Bids21
Views6,649

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BT_qb4jnv
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