1969 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Produced during an era when personal luxury coupes were growing in popularity, the 1969 Cadillac Eldorado stood at the top of Cadillac's lineup, combining distinctive front-wheel-drive engineering with dramatic styling and premium accommodations. Powered by Cadillac's massive 472ci V8 and distinguished by its long hood and sharply creased bodywork, the Eldorado represented one of the most exclusive American luxury coupes of its day.
Acquired by the seller in 2022, this 1969 Cadillac Eldorado Coupe is finished in Athenian Blue Metallic over a Medium Blue interior. The car is powered by a 472ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels, this Cadillac flagship personal luxury coupe features, a power-adjustable front seat, power steering and brakes, power windows, and a dark blue vinyl roof.
The seller reports that recent maintenance included replacement of various ignition, fuel system, suspension, and steering components, in addition to an aftermarket wood-rim three-spoke steering wheel and an LED headlight conversion.
This 1969 Cadillac Eldorado is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
472ci V8
3-speed automatic transmission
Athenian Blue Metallic over Medium Blue
Dark blue vinyl roof
15" steel wheels with polished covers
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (H9177188) decodes as:
H – 1969 Cadillac Eldorado
9177188 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
ST 69 69347 – 1969 Cadillac Eldorado 2-door hardtop coupe
EUC – Euclid, Ohio, Fisher Body assembly plant
9402 BDY – Fisher Body production number
TR 466 – Medium Blue interior trim
PNT 26 – Athenian Blue Metallic exterior paint
L – Dark Blue vinyl roof
01C – Third week of January 1969 build date
Front-wheel drive
Power steering and brakes
Power-adjustable front bench seat
Modifications
Aftermarket wood-rim steering wheel
LED headlights
Servicing
According to the seller, the following items have been replaced:
Carburetor replaced
Ignition coil and components replaced
Alternator replaced
Spark plug wires replaced
Fuel lines replaced
Tires replaced
Front shocks replaced
Pitman arm and teering damper replaced
Right front axle replaced
Exhaust pipes and muffler replaced
Hood hinges replaced
Compressor horn replaced
Wheel alignment performed
Replacement trunk carpet
Map light cover replaced
Belts replaced
Known Imperfections
Paint and general cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Rust in bodywork as shown in the photo gallery
Underside corrosion
Taped door panels cover wear and headliner has tears
Power front seat does not move through full range of adjustment
Front seat vinyl is cracked
Air conditioning does not blow cold
Power antenna inoperable
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Eldorado in 2022.
Included Items
Owner's manual
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.