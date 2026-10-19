Description

Volkswagen's Beetle convertible was built by coachbuilder Karmann in Osnabrück, West Germany, which converted Beetle platforms into four-seat cabriolets with a padded folding top from 1949 through 1980. The 1968 model year brought the most significant update of the Beetle's first two decades. It added taller, reinforced bumpers, vertical glass-covered headlights, an external fuel filler, a collapsible steering column, and a dual-circuit brake system. U.S.-market cars were powered by a 1,493cc flat-four and offered with a four-speed manual transmission or the new Automatic Stickshift.

This 1968 Beetle Convertible has been refinished in gray over black vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a modified 1,916cc flat-four fitted with dual carburetors paired with a Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle, whose taller third- and fourth-gear ratios lower engine speed at highway pace.

Other upgrades include VDO auxiliary gauges, Pioneer stereo, and aftermarket front bucket seats. The convertible top has been replaced, and the seller notes a recent battery replacement and fresh rubber on the widened 15" steel wheels.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2025.

This modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller's name.

Highlights

1,916cc flat-four with dual carburetors

Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle

Gray over black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Karmann-built convertible body

Four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes with dual-circuit system

Torsion-bar front suspension

Swing-axle rear suspension

Folding convertible top

Chrome bumpers and trim

Upright sealed-beam headlights

12-volt electrical system

Modifications

H0-code flat-four upgraded to 1,916cc

D ual carburetors

Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle

Refinished in gray

Widened 15" steel wheels

Aftermarket front bucket seats

Aftermarket VDO auxiliary gauges

Pioneer head unit

Servicing

Per the seller, the battery, tires, various weatherstripping, and the stereo system were recently replaced.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various exterior and interior wear expected with use

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Beetle in December 2025.