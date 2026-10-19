1,916cc-Powered 1968 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
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Description
Volkswagen's Beetle convertible was built by coachbuilder Karmann in Osnabrück, West Germany, which converted Beetle platforms into four-seat cabriolets with a padded folding top from 1949 through 1980. The 1968 model year brought the most significant update of the Beetle's first two decades. It added taller, reinforced bumpers, vertical glass-covered headlights, an external fuel filler, a collapsible steering column, and a dual-circuit brake system. U.S.-market cars were powered by a 1,493cc flat-four and offered with a four-speed manual transmission or the new Automatic Stickshift.
This 1968 Beetle Convertible has been refinished in gray over black vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a modified 1,916cc flat-four fitted with dual carburetors paired with a Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle, whose taller third- and fourth-gear ratios lower engine speed at highway pace.
Other upgrades include VDO auxiliary gauges, Pioneer stereo, and aftermarket front bucket seats. The convertible top has been replaced, and the seller notes a recent battery replacement and fresh rubber on the widened 15" steel wheels.
The car was acquired by the seller in 2025.
This modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller's name.
Highlights
1,916cc flat-four with dual carburetors
Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle
Gray over black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Karmann-built convertible body
Four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes with dual-circuit system
Torsion-bar front suspension
Swing-axle rear suspension
Folding convertible top
Chrome bumpers and trim
Upright sealed-beam headlights
12-volt electrical system
Modifications
H0-code flat-four upgraded to 1,916cc
Dual carburetors
Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle
Refinished in gray
Widened 15" steel wheels
Aftermarket front bucket seats
Aftermarket VDO auxiliary gauges
Pioneer head unit
Servicing
Per the seller, the battery, tires, various weatherstripping, and the stereo system were recently replaced.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various exterior and interior wear expected with use
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Beetle in December 2025.
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