Auction ended.

1,916cc-Powered 1968 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

Bid to $13,500 on 10/19/26
Result
1,916cc-Powered 1968 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (79)

Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN158566312
Mileage indicated32,650 Miles TMU
LocationBourne, Massachusetts
EngineFlat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGray
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Volkswagen's Beetle convertible was built by coachbuilder Karmann in Osnabrück, West Germany, which converted Beetle platforms into four-seat cabriolets with a padded folding top from 1949 through 1980. The 1968 model year brought the most significant update of the Beetle's first two decades. It added taller, reinforced bumpers, vertical glass-covered headlights, an external fuel filler, a collapsible steering column, and a dual-circuit brake system. U.S.-market cars were powered by a 1,493cc flat-four and offered with a four-speed manual transmission or the new Automatic Stickshift.

This 1968 Beetle Convertible has been refinished in gray over black vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a modified 1,916cc flat-four fitted with dual carburetors paired with a Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle, whose taller third- and fourth-gear ratios lower engine speed at highway pace.

Other upgrades include VDO auxiliary gauges, Pioneer stereo, and aftermarket front bucket seats. The convertible top has been replaced, and the seller notes a recent battery replacement and fresh rubber on the widened 15" steel wheels.

The car was acquired by the seller in 2025.

This modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 1,916cc flat-four with dual carburetors

  • Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle

  • Gray over black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Karmann-built convertible body

  • Four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes with dual-circuit system

  • Torsion-bar front suspension

  • Swing-axle rear suspension

  • Folding convertible top

  • Chrome bumpers and trim

  • Upright sealed-beam headlights

  • 12-volt electrical system

Modifications

  • H0-code flat-four upgraded to 1,916cc

  • Dual carburetors

  • Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transaxle

  • Refinished in gray

  • Widened 15" steel wheels

  • Aftermarket front bucket seats

  • Aftermarket VDO auxiliary gauges

  • Pioneer head unit

Servicing

Per the seller, the battery, tires, various weatherstripping, and the stereo system were recently replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various exterior and interior wear expected with use

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Beetle in December 2025.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1,916cc-Powered 1968 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

Last bid
Fp_tlooyo
Fp_tlooyo
$13,500
Seller
JeffreyStoner_8yc5
JeffreyStoner_8yc5
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids30
Views7,873

Comments & bids

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Fp_tlooyo's avatar
Fp_tlooyo
Oct 19 at 6:44 PM
$13,500bid placed 
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BB_qfs222
Oct 19 at 6:44 PM
$13,000bid placed 
Fp_tlooyo's avatar
Fp_tlooyo
Oct 19 at 6:44 PM
$12,750bid placed 
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BB_qfs222
Oct 19 at 6:44 PM
$12,500bid placed 
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Fp_tlooyo
Oct 19 at 6:43 PM
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BB_qfs222
Oct 19 at 6:43 PM
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Fp_tlooyo
Oct 19 at 6:43 PM
$11,750bid placed 
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BB_qfs222
Oct 19 at 6:42 PM
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Fp_tlooyo
Oct 19 at 6:41 PM
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BB_qfs222
Oct 19 at 6:41 PM
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Fp_tlooyo
Oct 19 at 6:41 PM
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BB_qfs222
Oct 19 at 6:41 PM
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Fp_tlooyo
Oct 19 at 6:40 PM
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BB_qfs222
Oct 19 at 6:39 PM
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Fp_tlooyo
Oct 19 at 6:37 PM
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BB_qfs222
Oct 19 at 6:36 PM
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Fp_tlooyo
Oct 19 at 6:32 PM
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BB_qfs222
Oct 19 at 6:28 PM
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