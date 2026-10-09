Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

With 21.5 million units rolling out of over 20 factories worldwide, the Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon and is the best-selling single-platform car in history. Because it was affordable, had a quirky design, and was everywhere, it naturally became the ultimate canvas for custom car culture and personalization.

This ‘68 Bug was acquired by the seller approximately 10 years ago, and it is powered by a replacement air-cooled 1.6L (AH) flat-four sourced from a later model and equipped with dual port cylinder heads, a Weber-style progressive carburetor, a Bosch 009 distributor, a degree pulley, a Monza-style exhaust, an alternator charging system, and chrome engine tin.

The car is finished in metallic beige over beige upholstery and features shaved trim, deleted bumpers, aftermarket lighting, tinted windows, 14” Western Cyclone wheels, custom door panels, a center console, an aftermarket shifter, a parcel shelf, a rear seat delete, aftermarket instrumentation, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a Pioneer head unit.

This modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve with Georgia registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

10 years owned

1.6L air-cooled flat-four

Four-speed manual transaxle

Weber-style progressive carburetor

Bosch 009 distributor

Monza-style exhaust

Modifications

Mechanical and Body Later-model (AH) 1.6L air-cooled flat-four Dual port cylinder heads Weber-style progressive carburetor Bosch 009 distributor Degree pulley Alternator charging Chrome engine tin Monza-style exhaust 14” Western Cyclone wheels Aftermarket exterior lighting Shaved trim and deleted bumpers

Interior Custom door panels Replacement front seats Rear seat delete Center console and parcel shelf Aftermarket audio components Aluminum dashboard panel Aftermarket instrumentation Wood-rimmed steering wheel Aftermarket shifter Cabin heater parts removed



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Miscellaneous dents and scratches

Bubbling paint and rust

Paint blemish on left door

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in September 2016.

Additional Information