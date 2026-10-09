Auction ended.

Modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle

No reserve
Sold for on 10/09/26
Result
Modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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All photos (104)

Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN118226816
Mileage indicated98,400 Miles TMU
LocationBethlehem, Georgia
Engine1.6L Air-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMetallic Beige
Interior colorBeige

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

With 21.5 million units rolling out of over 20 factories worldwide, the Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon and is the best-selling single-platform car in history. Because it was affordable, had a quirky design, and was everywhere, it naturally became the ultimate canvas for custom car culture and personalization.

This ‘68 Bug was acquired by the seller approximately 10 years ago, and it is powered by a replacement air-cooled 1.6L (AH) flat-four sourced from a later model and equipped with dual port cylinder heads, a Weber-style progressive carburetor, a Bosch 009 distributor, a degree pulley, a Monza-style exhaust, an alternator charging system, and chrome engine tin.

The car is finished in metallic beige over beige upholstery and features shaved trim, deleted bumpers, aftermarket lighting, tinted windows, 14” Western Cyclone wheels, custom door panels, a center console, an aftermarket shifter, a parcel shelf, a rear seat delete, aftermarket instrumentation, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a Pioneer head unit.

This modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve with Georgia registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 10 years owned

  • 1.6L air-cooled flat-four

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Weber-style progressive carburetor

  • Bosch 009 distributor

  • Monza-style exhaust

Modifications

  • Mechanical and Body

    • Later-model (AH) 1.6L air-cooled flat-four

    • Dual port cylinder heads

    • Weber-style progressive carburetor

    • Bosch 009 distributor

    • Degree pulley

    • Alternator charging

    • Chrome engine tin

    • Monza-style exhaust

    • 14” Western Cyclone wheels

    • Aftermarket exterior lighting

    • Shaved trim and deleted bumpers

  • Interior

    • Custom door panels

    • Replacement front seats

    • Rear seat delete

    • Center console and parcel shelf

    • Aftermarket audio components

    • Aluminum dashboard panel

    • Aftermarket instrumentation

    • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

    • Aftermarket shifter

    • Cabin heater parts removed

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Miscellaneous dents and scratches

  • Bubbling paint and rust

  • Paint blemish on left door

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in September 2016.

Additional Information

  • The vehicle is being sold on its Georgia registration, which serves as the ownership document in Georgia.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle · No reserve

Sold to
AshLemon
AshLemon
$5,250
Seller
Cltime123
Cltime123
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids22
Views7,539

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AshLemon
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