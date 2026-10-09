Modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
With 21.5 million units rolling out of over 20 factories worldwide, the Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon and is the best-selling single-platform car in history. Because it was affordable, had a quirky design, and was everywhere, it naturally became the ultimate canvas for custom car culture and personalization.
This ‘68 Bug was acquired by the seller approximately 10 years ago, and it is powered by a replacement air-cooled 1.6L (AH) flat-four sourced from a later model and equipped with dual port cylinder heads, a Weber-style progressive carburetor, a Bosch 009 distributor, a degree pulley, a Monza-style exhaust, an alternator charging system, and chrome engine tin.
The car is finished in metallic beige over beige upholstery and features shaved trim, deleted bumpers, aftermarket lighting, tinted windows, 14” Western Cyclone wheels, custom door panels, a center console, an aftermarket shifter, a parcel shelf, a rear seat delete, aftermarket instrumentation, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a Pioneer head unit.
This modified 1968 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve with Georgia registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
10 years owned
1.6L air-cooled flat-four
Four-speed manual transaxle
Weber-style progressive carburetor
Bosch 009 distributor
Monza-style exhaust
Modifications
Mechanical and Body
Later-model (AH) 1.6L air-cooled flat-four
Dual port cylinder heads
Weber-style progressive carburetor
Bosch 009 distributor
Degree pulley
Alternator charging
Chrome engine tin
Monza-style exhaust
14” Western Cyclone wheels
Aftermarket exterior lighting
Shaved trim and deleted bumpers
Interior
Custom door panels
Replacement front seats
Rear seat delete
Center console and parcel shelf
Aftermarket audio components
Aluminum dashboard panel
Aftermarket instrumentation
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Aftermarket shifter
Cabin heater parts removed
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Miscellaneous dents and scratches
Bubbling paint and rust
Paint blemish on left door
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in September 2016.
Additional Information
The vehicle is being sold on its Georgia registration, which serves as the ownership document in Georgia.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.