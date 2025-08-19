Description

General Motors redesigned its A-body line for the 1968 model year, with more curvaceous and streamlined semi-fastback styling. Second-generation GTO models saw their wheelbase shortened to 112 inches and were approximately six inches shorter and about a half inch lower overall than 1967 models. For 1968, Pontiac returned to a horizontal layout for its quadruple headlights and offered hidden headlights available at extra cost.

The concealed headlights were a popular option and complemented the newly introduced hidden windshield wipers, which sat below the rear edge of the hood. Second-generation GTOs are coveted for their “coke-bottle” shape and robust GM A-body platform, making them a popular choice for modification, combining 1960s muscle car attitude with modern handling and reliability.

This ‘68 Goat car wears a red finish over white vinyl upholstery and is powered by a 400ci V8 that is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The seller tells us that the car has been fitted with Hotchkis suspension components along with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, Edelbrock intake manifold, front disc brakes, a Hurst dual-gate shifter, aftermarket auxiliary gauges, Cragar wheels, BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, aftermarket speakers, and a Bluetooth-capable head unit that is mounted in the glove compartment.

This 1968 Pontiac GTO is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Red over white convertible model

400ci V8 engine

Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection

Front disc brakes

Hotchkis suspension components

Cragar wheels

Hurst dual-gate shifter

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (242370Z120969) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac division 24 – Series: Pontiac GTO 67 – 2-door convertible body 8 – 1968 model year P – Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant 305949 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Hotchkis suspension components

Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection

Edelbrock intake manifold

MSD ignition coil

Front disc brakes

Hurst dual-gate shifter

Aftermarket auxiliary gauges

Cragar wheels,

Aftermarket speakers

Bluetooth-capable head unit (in glove compartment)

Known Imperfections

Damage on center console

Left concealed headlight inoperative

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in October 2023.

Additional Information

From the seller: “Up for sale is my beautiful 1968 Pontiac GTO, which is powered by a 400 cubic inch (6.5L) Pontiac V8. This iconic muscle car has been upgraded with quality performance components, including Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, a Hurst his-and-hers dual-gate shifter, Hotchkis performance suspension, Cragar wheels with new tires, and a hidden Bluetooth stereo mounted in the glove box, offering hands-free phone calling and wireless audio streaming”