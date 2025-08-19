Fuel-Injected 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible

7 days
$14,250
Fuel-Injected 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible
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Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN242678P305949
Mileage indicated49,450 Miles TMU
LocationDallas, Texas
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorWhite

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Description

General Motors redesigned its A-body line for the 1968 model year, with more curvaceous and streamlined semi-fastback styling. Second-generation GTO models saw their wheelbase shortened to 112 inches and were approximately six inches shorter and about a half inch lower overall than 1967 models. For 1968, Pontiac returned to a horizontal layout for its quadruple headlights and offered hidden headlights available at extra cost.

The concealed headlights were a popular option and complemented the newly introduced hidden windshield wipers, which sat below the rear edge of the hood. Second-generation GTOs are coveted for their “coke-bottle” shape and robust GM A-body platform, making them a popular choice for modification, combining 1960s muscle car attitude with modern handling and reliability.

This ‘68 Goat car wears a red finish over white vinyl upholstery and is powered by a 400ci V8 that is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The seller tells us that the car has been fitted with Hotchkis suspension components along with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, Edelbrock intake manifold, front disc brakes, a Hurst dual-gate shifter, aftermarket auxiliary gauges, Cragar wheels, BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, aftermarket speakers, and a Bluetooth-capable head unit that is mounted in the glove compartment.

This 1968 Pontiac GTO is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Red over white convertible model

  • 400ci V8 engine

  • Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection

  • Front disc brakes

  • Hotchkis suspension components

  • Cragar wheels

  • Hurst dual-gate shifter

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (242370Z120969) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac division

    • 24 – Series: Pontiac GTO

    • 67 – 2-door convertible body

    • 8 – 1968 model year

    • P – Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 305949 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Hotchkis suspension components

  • Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • MSD ignition coil

  • Front disc brakes

  • Hurst dual-gate shifter

  • Aftermarket auxiliary gauges

  • Cragar wheels,

  • Aftermarket speakers

  • Bluetooth-capable head unit (in glove compartment)

Known Imperfections

  • Damage on center console

  • Left concealed headlight inoperative

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in October 2023.

Additional Information

From the seller: “Up for sale is my beautiful 1968 Pontiac GTO, which is powered by a 400 cubic inch (6.5L) Pontiac V8. This iconic muscle car has been upgraded with quality performance components, including Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, a Hurst his-and-hers dual-gate shifter, Hotchkis performance suspension, Cragar wheels with new tires, and a hidden Bluetooth stereo mounted in the glove box, offering hands-free phone calling and wireless audio streaming”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible

Current bid
Sam-ulwu8f6p
Sam-ulwu8f6p
$14,250
Seller
MrBoo
MrBoo
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids20
Views4,094

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Sam-ulwu8f6p
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