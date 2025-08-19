Fuel-Injected 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
General Motors redesigned its A-body line for the 1968 model year, with more curvaceous and streamlined semi-fastback styling. Second-generation GTO models saw their wheelbase shortened to 112 inches and were approximately six inches shorter and about a half inch lower overall than 1967 models. For 1968, Pontiac returned to a horizontal layout for its quadruple headlights and offered hidden headlights available at extra cost.
The concealed headlights were a popular option and complemented the newly introduced hidden windshield wipers, which sat below the rear edge of the hood. Second-generation GTOs are coveted for their “coke-bottle” shape and robust GM A-body platform, making them a popular choice for modification, combining 1960s muscle car attitude with modern handling and reliability.
This ‘68 Goat car wears a red finish over white vinyl upholstery and is powered by a 400ci V8 that is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. The seller tells us that the car has been fitted with Hotchkis suspension components along with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, Edelbrock intake manifold, front disc brakes, a Hurst dual-gate shifter, aftermarket auxiliary gauges, Cragar wheels, BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, aftermarket speakers, and a Bluetooth-capable head unit that is mounted in the glove compartment.
This 1968 Pontiac GTO is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Red over white convertible model
400ci V8 engine
Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection
Front disc brakes
Hotchkis suspension components
Cragar wheels
Hurst dual-gate shifter
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (242370Z120969) decodes as:
2 – Pontiac division
24 – Series: Pontiac GTO
67 – 2-door convertible body
8 – 1968 model year
P – Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant
305949 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Hotchkis suspension components
Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection
Edelbrock intake manifold
MSD ignition coil
Front disc brakes
Hurst dual-gate shifter
Aftermarket auxiliary gauges
Cragar wheels,
Aftermarket speakers
Bluetooth-capable head unit (in glove compartment)
Known Imperfections
Damage on center console
Left concealed headlight inoperative
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in October 2023.
Additional Information
From the seller: “Up for sale is my beautiful 1968 Pontiac GTO, which is powered by a 400 cubic inch (6.5L) Pontiac V8. This iconic muscle car has been upgraded with quality performance components, including Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection, a Hurst his-and-hers dual-gate shifter, Hotchkis performance suspension, Cragar wheels with new tires, and a hidden Bluetooth stereo mounted in the glove box, offering hands-free phone calling and wireless audio streaming”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.