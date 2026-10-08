Description

Introduced in 1964 as a direct competitor to the new Ford Mustang, the Plymouth Barracuda gave Chrysler’s A-body platform a bold new look. Much like the Mustang was born of the existing Falcon, the Barracuda was born of the existing Valiant and shared a variety of components.

For 1967, the Barracuda was redesigned with sleek new sheet metal for a more defined “muscle car” look, and for 1968 the optional 383ci Super Commando V8 received the Super Bee/Road Runner intake, camshaft, and heads.

Originally painted Bright Red at the Dodge Main assembly plant in Hamtramck, Michigan, this '68 Barracuda currently wears turquoise paint over a white vinyl interior. The car's 383ci V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox, and it features a Holley carburetor and has been fitted with valve covers and an air cleaner assembly from Mopar Performance.

The car was acquired by the current owner's father and refurbished in the 1990s over a four year period. It is fitted with bucket front seats, a center console, and an AM radio.

This 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a bonded Mississippi title.

Highlights

383ci “Super Commando” Chrysler V8

4-speed manual transmission

Fold-down rear seat

14” Rallye wheels

Center console

White interior

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (BH29H8B175777) decodes as: B - Plymouth Barracuda H - High price class 29 – 2 Door Sports Hardtop H - 383ci v8 8 - 1968 model year B – Dodge Main Assembly, Hamtramck, Michigan 175777 - serial number

The fender tag decodes as: AX: 3.23 Gear Ratio Sure Grip (Code 48) TRM: Black High vinyl bucket seats (Code H6X) PNT: Bright Red (Code PP1) UBS: Black Upper Door Frame Color (Code B) 19: Wide Sill Mouldings 25: Drip Rail Mouldings 30: Body Belt Mouldings 78: Wheel Lip Mouldings D9: Front Disc Brakes F7: Barracuda Formula S Package R1: AM Radio T7: Tachometer W9: 3 Speed Wipers X2: Tinted Windshield Only B4: Bucket Seats H7: Fender or Hood Mounted Turn Signal Indicators K7: Passenger Outside Manual Mirror M6: Driver's Outside Remote Operated Mirror



Modifications

Mopar Performance air cleaner housing

Mopar Performance valve covers

Polished Holley carburetor

Dash-mounted aftermarket gauges

Exterior color change

Interior color change

Servicing

The seller states that the vehicle was refurbished between 1994-1998.

Known Imperfections

Various scratches and chips as shown in the gallery

Rearview mirror shows age

Age and wear visible on interior trim components

Trunk carpet shows fading

Ownership History

The current owner has had this Barracuda since 2008.

The current owner states, “This car is fully restored with matching numbers. When you drive it you will feel like you are cruising right back to 1968!”