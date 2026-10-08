1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S 383 4-Speed
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:44 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1964 as a direct competitor to the new Ford Mustang, the Plymouth Barracuda gave Chrysler’s A-body platform a bold new look. Much like the Mustang was born of the existing Falcon, the Barracuda was born of the existing Valiant and shared a variety of components.
For 1967, the Barracuda was redesigned with sleek new sheet metal for a more defined “muscle car” look, and for 1968 the optional 383ci Super Commando V8 received the Super Bee/Road Runner intake, camshaft, and heads.
Originally painted Bright Red at the Dodge Main assembly plant in Hamtramck, Michigan, this '68 Barracuda currently wears turquoise paint over a white vinyl interior. The car's 383ci V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox, and it features a Holley carburetor and has been fitted with valve covers and an air cleaner assembly from Mopar Performance.
The car was acquired by the current owner's father and refurbished in the 1990s over a four year period. It is fitted with bucket front seats, a center console, and an AM radio.
This 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a bonded Mississippi title.
Highlights
383ci “Super Commando” Chrysler V8
4-speed manual transmission
Fold-down rear seat
14” Rallye wheels
Center console
White interior
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (BH29H8B175777) decodes as:
B - Plymouth Barracuda
H - High price class
29 – 2 Door Sports Hardtop
H - 383ci v8
8 - 1968 model year
B – Dodge Main Assembly, Hamtramck, Michigan
175777 - serial number
The fender tag decodes as:
AX: 3.23 Gear Ratio Sure Grip (Code 48)
TRM: Black High vinyl bucket seats (Code H6X)
PNT: Bright Red (Code PP1)
UBS: Black Upper Door Frame Color (Code B)
19: Wide Sill Mouldings
25: Drip Rail Mouldings
30: Body Belt Mouldings
78: Wheel Lip Mouldings
D9: Front Disc Brakes
F7: Barracuda Formula S Package
R1: AM Radio
T7: Tachometer
W9: 3 Speed Wipers
X2: Tinted Windshield Only
B4: Bucket Seats
H7: Fender or Hood Mounted Turn Signal Indicators
K7: Passenger Outside Manual Mirror
M6: Driver's Outside Remote Operated Mirror
Modifications
Mopar Performance air cleaner housing
Mopar Performance valve covers
Polished Holley carburetor
Dash-mounted aftermarket gauges
Exterior color change
Interior color change
Servicing
The seller states that the vehicle was refurbished between 1994-1998.
Known Imperfections
Various scratches and chips as shown in the gallery
Rearview mirror shows age
Age and wear visible on interior trim components
Trunk carpet shows fading
Ownership History
The current owner has had this Barracuda since 2008.
The current owner states, “This car is fully restored with matching numbers. When you drive it you will feel like you are cruising right back to 1968!”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.