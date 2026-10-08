Auction ended.

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S 383 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S 383 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (47)

Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:44 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBH29H8B175777
Mileage indicated79,100 Miles TMU
LocationGrenada, Mississippi
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTeal
Interior colorWhite

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Description

Introduced in 1964 as a direct competitor to the new Ford Mustang, the Plymouth Barracuda gave Chrysler’s A-body platform a bold new look. Much like the Mustang was born of the existing Falcon, the Barracuda was born of the existing Valiant and shared a variety of components.

For 1967, the Barracuda was redesigned with sleek new sheet metal for a more defined “muscle car” look, and for 1968 the optional 383ci Super Commando V8 received the Super Bee/Road Runner intake, camshaft, and heads.

Originally painted Bright Red at the Dodge Main assembly plant in Hamtramck, Michigan, this '68 Barracuda currently wears turquoise paint over a white vinyl interior. The car's 383ci V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox, and it features a Holley carburetor and has been fitted with valve covers and an air cleaner assembly from Mopar Performance.

The car was acquired by the current owner's father and refurbished in the 1990s over a four year period. It is fitted with bucket front seats, a center console, and an AM radio.

This 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a bonded Mississippi title.

Highlights

  • 383ci “Super Commando” Chrysler V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Fold-down rear seat

  • 14” Rallye wheels

  • Center console

  • White interior

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (BH29H8B175777) decodes as:

    • B - Plymouth Barracuda

    • H - High price class

    • 29 – 2 Door Sports Hardtop

    • H - 383ci v8

    • 8 - 1968 model year

    • B – Dodge Main Assembly, Hamtramck, Michigan

    • 175777 - serial number

  • The fender tag decodes as:

    • AX: 3.23 Gear Ratio Sure Grip (Code 48)

    • TRM: Black High vinyl bucket seats (Code H6X)

    • PNT: Bright Red (Code PP1)

    • UBS: Black Upper Door Frame Color (Code B)

    • 19: Wide Sill Mouldings

    • 25: Drip Rail Mouldings

    • 30: Body Belt Mouldings

    • 78: Wheel Lip Mouldings

    • D9: Front Disc Brakes

    • F7: Barracuda Formula S Package

    • R1: AM Radio

    • T7: Tachometer

    • W9: 3 Speed Wipers

    • X2: Tinted Windshield Only

    • B4: Bucket Seats

    • H7: Fender or Hood Mounted Turn Signal Indicators

    • K7: Passenger Outside Manual Mirror

    • M6: Driver's Outside Remote Operated Mirror

Modifications

  • Mopar Performance air cleaner housing

  • Mopar Performance valve covers

  • Polished Holley carburetor

  • Dash-mounted aftermarket gauges

  • Exterior color change

  • Interior color change

Servicing

The seller states that the vehicle was refurbished between 1994-1998.

Known Imperfections

  • Various scratches and chips as shown in the gallery

  • Rearview mirror shows age

  • Age and wear visible on interior trim components

  • Trunk carpet shows fading

Ownership History

The current owner has had this Barracuda since 2008.

The current owner states, “This car is fully restored with matching numbers. When you drive it you will feel like you are cruising right back to 1968!”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S 383 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
KP_a72qty
KP_a72qty
$38,520
Seller
MoparMan1809
MoparMan1809
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:44 PM UTC
Bids52
Views19,757

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