Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1967, GMC's "Action Line" pickups represented a significant evolution in truck design, combining improved comfort, increased visibility, and more contemporary styling with the durability expected of a three-quarter-ton work truck. The C2500 occupied the middle of GMC's light-duty lineup and, when equipped with the Custom Camper package, offered features intended to better accommodate recreational towing and camper use.

This 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper is a one-owner example powered by a 327ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock 1406 Performer Series 600-cfm four-barrel carburetor with an electric choke and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in green over green vinyl and cloth upholstery, the truck is further equipped with chrome bumpers and retains its stock long-bed pickup configuration.

This one-owner 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper is now offered at no reserve with two repair manuals, some spare parts, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-owner, first-year Action Line GMC C2500 Custom Camper

Edelbrock 1406 Performer Series 4-barrel carburetor

327ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in green over green vinyl and cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (CE20DZB21180) decodes as: C – Conventional cab, 2-wheel drive E – V8 gasoline engine 20 – 2500 / 3/4-ton series chassis designation D – 1968 model year designation Z – Fremont, California assembly plant B21180 – Sequential production serial number at the assembly plant

Custom Camper package

8' long-bed pickup

Rear-wheel drive

Brightwork trim

Modifications

Edelbrock 1406 Performer Series 600-cfm four-barrel carburetor with electric choke

Two additional fuel tanks (total of three) with bed-mounted fuel doors

Diamond-plate heavy duty rear bumper and bed rail protectors

Aftermarket color-matched mirrors

16” Ultra five-spike alloy wheels

Tinted windows

Aftermarket audio components

Reupholstered bench seat

Known Imperfections

Dents, scratches, scuffs, pitting, and related patina consistent with age

Wear on interior upholstery and painted interior surfaces

Ownership History

From the seller: ““I am the original owner and have taken great care of this truck throughout my ownership, ensuring that all routine maintenance and servicing were performed on schedule. The truck is equipped with three fuel tanks.”

Included Items