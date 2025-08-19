One-Owner 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper 327

No reserve
5 days
$11,500
One-Owner 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper 327
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Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCE20DZB21180
Mileage indicated56,050 Miles TMU
LocationDanville, California
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorGreen

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1967, GMC's "Action Line" pickups represented a significant evolution in truck design, combining improved comfort, increased visibility, and more contemporary styling with the durability expected of a three-quarter-ton work truck. The C2500 occupied the middle of GMC's light-duty lineup and, when equipped with the Custom Camper package, offered features intended to better accommodate recreational towing and camper use.

This 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper is a one-owner example powered by a 327ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock 1406 Performer Series 600-cfm four-barrel carburetor with an electric choke and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in green over green vinyl and cloth upholstery, the truck is further equipped with chrome bumpers and retains its stock long-bed pickup configuration.

This one-owner 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper is now offered at no reserve with two repair manuals, some spare parts, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-owner, first-year Action Line GMC C2500 Custom Camper

  • Edelbrock 1406 Performer Series 4-barrel carburetor

  • 327ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in green over green vinyl and cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CE20DZB21180) decodes as:

    • C – Conventional cab, 2-wheel drive

    • E – V8 gasoline engine

    • 20 – 2500 / 3/4-ton series chassis designation

    • D – 1968 model year designation

    • Z – Fremont, California assembly plant

    • B21180 – Sequential production serial number at the assembly plant

  • Custom Camper package

  • 8' long-bed pickup

  • Rear-wheel drive

  • Brightwork trim

Modifications

  • Edelbrock 1406 Performer Series 600-cfm four-barrel carburetor with electric choke

  • Two additional fuel tanks (total of three) with bed-mounted fuel doors

  • Diamond-plate heavy duty rear bumper and bed rail protectors

  • Aftermarket color-matched mirrors

  • 16” Ultra five-spike alloy wheels

  • Tinted windows

  • Aftermarket audio components

  • Reupholstered bench seat

Known Imperfections

  • Dents, scratches, scuffs, pitting, and related patina consistent with age

  • Wear on interior upholstery and painted interior surfaces

Ownership History

From the seller: ““I am the original owner and have taken great care of this truck throughout my ownership, ensuring that all routine maintenance and servicing were performed on schedule. The truck is equipped with three fuel tanks.”

Included Items

  • Two repair manuals

  • Trailer hitch tow ball

  • Jack and lug wrench

  • Removed and spare parts

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1968 GMC C2500

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper 327 · No reserve

Current bid
IA_d4nqgb
IA_d4nqgb
$11,500
Seller
DP_tqo9wi
DP_tqo9wi
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids15
Views21,125

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IA_d4nqgb
Sep 9 at 12:02 AM
$11,500bid placed 
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DB_74l43q
Sep 8 at 12:10 AM
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IA_d4nqgb
Sep 6 at 2:39 AM
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bostephens
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IA_d4nqgb
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IA_d4nqgb
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IA_d4nqgb
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Bobo2010
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Sep 1 at 12:37 AM
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