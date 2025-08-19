One-Owner 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper 327
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1967, GMC's "Action Line" pickups represented a significant evolution in truck design, combining improved comfort, increased visibility, and more contemporary styling with the durability expected of a three-quarter-ton work truck. The C2500 occupied the middle of GMC's light-duty lineup and, when equipped with the Custom Camper package, offered features intended to better accommodate recreational towing and camper use.
This 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper is a one-owner example powered by a 327ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock 1406 Performer Series 600-cfm four-barrel carburetor with an electric choke and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in green over green vinyl and cloth upholstery, the truck is further equipped with chrome bumpers and retains its stock long-bed pickup configuration.
This one-owner 1968 GMC C2500 Custom Camper is now offered at no reserve with two repair manuals, some spare parts, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-owner, first-year Action Line GMC C2500 Custom Camper
Edelbrock 1406 Performer Series 4-barrel carburetor
327ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in green over green vinyl and cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (CE20DZB21180) decodes as:
C – Conventional cab, 2-wheel drive
E – V8 gasoline engine
20 – 2500 / 3/4-ton series chassis designation
D – 1968 model year designation
Z – Fremont, California assembly plant
B21180 – Sequential production serial number at the assembly plant
Custom Camper package
8' long-bed pickup
Rear-wheel drive
Brightwork trim
Modifications
Edelbrock 1406 Performer Series 600-cfm four-barrel carburetor with electric choke
Two additional fuel tanks (total of three) with bed-mounted fuel doors
Diamond-plate heavy duty rear bumper and bed rail protectors
Aftermarket color-matched mirrors
16” Ultra five-spike alloy wheels
Tinted windows
Aftermarket audio components
Reupholstered bench seat
Known Imperfections
Dents, scratches, scuffs, pitting, and related patina consistent with age
Wear on interior upholstery and painted interior surfaces
Ownership History
From the seller: ““I am the original owner and have taken great care of this truck throughout my ownership, ensuring that all routine maintenance and servicing were performed on schedule. The truck is equipped with three fuel tanks.”
Included Items
Two repair manuals
Trailer hitch tow ball
Jack and lug wrench
Removed and spare parts
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.