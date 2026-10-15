One-Family-Owned 1968 Ford Custom 500 Ranch Wagon 3-Speed
Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Ford's full-size station wagons represented some of the most versatile family vehicles of the late ‘60s, combining expansive passenger and cargo capacity with V8 power and distinctive styling. Serving as the entry-level full-size wagon in Ford's lineup, the Ranch Wagon offered practical transportation, generous cargo space, and durable construction, making it a popular choice for families, businesses, and fleet operators alike.
This 1968 Ford Ranch Wagon is reportedly a single-family-owned example powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed column-shift manual transmission. Finished in faded Brittany Blue over a Medium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl interior, the wagon was assembled at Ford's Mahwah, New Jersey, assembly plant and was reportedly acquired new by the seller's family.
The seller says that the car was regularly driven during its first ten years before spending approximately 22 years in storage and returning to road use around 2000.
Located in Missouri, this single-family-owned 1968 Ford Ranch Wagon is now offered at no reserve with original purchase documentation, a copy of the build sheet, factory literature, and New York State registration in the seller's name.
Highlights
In the seller's family since new
Powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a 3-speed column-shift manual transmission
Finished in Brittany Blue over Medium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl upholstery
Reportedly stored for approximately 22 years before returning to road use around 2000
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (8E72F195362) decodes as:
8 - 1968 model year
E - Mahwah, New Jersey, assembly plant
72 - Ford full-size station wagon
F - 302ci 2-barrel V8
195362 - Consecutive unit number
The trim tag decodes as:
71J - Ranch Wagon 4-door
Q - Brittany Blue exterior paint
7B - Medium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl interior
05D - Scheduled build date of April 5, 1968
13 - New York District Sales Office
9 - 3.10:1 conventional rear axle
1 - Automatic transmission
Modifications
Aftermarket CD head unit
Servicing
According to the seller, recent service work included repainting the engine and replacing the rear tailgate relay.
Known Imperfections
Paint exhibits wear throughout
Chrome exhibits dings and age-related wear
Tears present in the front bench-seat upholstery
Tailgate power window gear worn
Turn signals inoperative
Ownership History
From the seller: "This Ranch Wagon has remained in our family since it was purchased new. It was garage kept throughout its life, used regularly during its first decade, and then stored for approximately 22 years before being put back on the road around 2000. The car still retains its original keys, build sheet, owner's manual, warranty paperwork, original sales receipt, brochure, and other documentation accumulated since new."
Included Items
Owner’s manual and factory literature
Original purchase invoice
Copy of build sheet
Collection of spare parts
3 sets of keys
Additional Information
This 1968 Ford Country Sedan Station Wagon is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York State registration
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.