Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford's full-size station wagons represented some of the most versatile family vehicles of the late ‘60s, combining expansive passenger and cargo capacity with V8 power and distinctive styling. Serving as the entry-level full-size wagon in Ford's lineup, the Ranch Wagon offered practical transportation, generous cargo space, and durable construction, making it a popular choice for families, businesses, and fleet operators alike.

This 1968 Ford Ranch Wagon is reportedly a single-family-owned example powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed column-shift manual transmission. Finished in faded Brittany Blue over a Medium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl interior, the wagon was assembled at Ford's Mahwah, New Jersey, assembly plant and was reportedly acquired new by the seller's family.

The seller says that the car was regularly driven during its first ten years before spending approximately 22 years in storage and returning to road use around 2000.

Located in Missouri, this single-family-owned 1968 Ford Ranch Wagon is now offered at no reserve with original purchase documentation, a copy of the build sheet, factory literature, and New York State registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

In the seller's family since new

Powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a 3-speed column-shift manual transmission

Finished in Brittany Blue over Medium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl upholstery

Reportedly stored for approximately 22 years before returning to road use around 2000

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (8E72F195362) decodes as: 8 - 1968 model year E - Mahwah, New Jersey, assembly plant 72 - Ford full-size station wagon F - 302ci 2-barrel V8 195362 - Consecutive unit number

The trim tag decodes as: 71J - Ranch Wagon 4-door Q - Brittany Blue exterior paint 7B - Medium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl interior 05D - Scheduled build date of April 5, 1968 13 - New York District Sales Office 9 - 3.10:1 conventional rear axle 1 - Automatic transmission



Modifications

Aftermarket CD head unit

Servicing

According to the seller, recent service work included repainting the engine and replacing the rear tailgate relay.

Known Imperfections

Paint exhibits wear throughout

Chrome exhibits dings and age-related wear

Tears present in the front bench-seat upholstery

Tailgate power window gear worn

Turn signals inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller: "This Ranch Wagon has remained in our family since it was purchased new. It was garage kept throughout its life, used regularly during its first decade, and then stored for approximately 22 years before being put back on the road around 2000. The car still retains its original keys, build sheet, owner's manual, warranty paperwork, original sales receipt, brochure, and other documentation accumulated since new."

Included Items

Owner’s manual and factory literature

Original purchase invoice

Copy of build sheet

Collection of spare parts

3 sets of keys

Additional Information

This 1968 Ford Country Sedan Station Wagon is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York State registration