Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1968 Ford Custom 500 Ranch Wagon 3-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1968 Ford Custom 500 Ranch Wagon 3-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (91)

Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8E72F195362
Mileage indicated95,800 Miles TMU
LocationKansas City, Missouri
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleWagon
Exterior colorBrittany Blue
Interior colorMedium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl interior

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1968 Ford Custom 500 Ranch Wagon - Cold Start
Play
1968 Ford Custom 500 Ranch Wagon - Driving
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford's full-size station wagons represented some of the most versatile family vehicles of the late ‘60s, combining expansive passenger and cargo capacity with V8 power and distinctive styling. Serving as the entry-level full-size wagon in Ford's lineup, the Ranch Wagon offered practical transportation, generous cargo space, and durable construction, making it a popular choice for families, businesses, and fleet operators alike.

This 1968 Ford Ranch Wagon is reportedly a single-family-owned example powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed column-shift manual transmission. Finished in faded Brittany Blue over a Medium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl interior, the wagon was assembled at Ford's Mahwah, New Jersey, assembly plant and was reportedly acquired new by the seller's family.

The seller says that the car was regularly driven during its first ten years before spending approximately 22 years in storage and returning to road use around 2000.

Located in Missouri, this single-family-owned 1968 Ford Ranch Wagon is now offered at no reserve with original purchase documentation, a copy of the build sheet, factory literature, and New York State registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • In the seller's family since new

  • Powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a 3-speed column-shift manual transmission

  • Finished in Brittany Blue over Medium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl upholstery

  • Reportedly stored for approximately 22 years before returning to road use around 2000

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (8E72F195362) decodes as:

    • 8 - 1968 model year

    • E - Mahwah, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • 72 - Ford full-size station wagon

    • F - 302ci 2-barrel V8

    • 195362 - Consecutive unit number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 71J - Ranch Wagon 4-door

    • Q - Brittany Blue exterior paint

    • 7B - Medium Blue cloth and Light Blue vinyl interior

    • 05D - Scheduled build date of April 5, 1968

    • 13 - New York District Sales Office

    • 9 - 3.10:1 conventional rear axle

    • 1 - Automatic transmission

Modifications

  • Aftermarket CD head unit

Servicing

According to the seller, recent service work included repainting the engine and replacing the rear tailgate relay.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint exhibits wear throughout

  • Chrome exhibits dings and age-related wear

  • Tears present in the front bench-seat upholstery

  • Tailgate power window gear worn

  • Turn signals inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller: "This Ranch Wagon has remained in our family since it was purchased new. It was garage kept throughout its life, used regularly during its first decade, and then stored for approximately 22 years before being put back on the road around 2000. The car still retains its original keys, build sheet, owner's manual, warranty paperwork, original sales receipt, brochure, and other documentation accumulated since new."

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual and factory literature

  • Original purchase invoice

  • Copy of build sheet

  • Collection of spare parts

  • 3 sets of keys

Additional Information

This 1968 Ford Country Sedan Station Wagon is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York State registration

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1968 Ford Custom 500 Ranch Wagon 3-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
KH_2sdzoi
KH_2sdzoi
$7,100
Seller
MF_k6lok3
MF_k6lok3
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids22
Views43,029

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

KH_2sdzoi's avatar
KH_2sdzoi
Oct 15 at 7:13 PM
$6,600bid placed 
JM_bqfw7t's avatar
JM_bqfw7t
Oct 15 at 7:13 PM
$6,350bid placed 
KH_2sdzoi's avatar
KH_2sdzoi
Oct 15 at 7:12 PM
$6,100bid placed 
JM_bqfw7t's avatar
JM_bqfw7t
Oct 15 at 7:12 PM
$5,250bid placed 
SawyerStuart_wipa's avatar
SawyerStuart_wipa
Oct 15 at 6:58 PM
$5,000bid placed 
JM_bqfw7t's avatar
JM_bqfw7t
Oct 15 at 6:57 PM
$4,600bid placed 
SawyerStuart_wipa's avatar
SawyerStuart_wipa
Oct 15 at 6:45 PM
$4,500bid placed 
JM_bqfw7t's avatar
JM_bqfw7t
Oct 15 at 6:44 PM
$4,300bid placed 
SawyerStuart_wipa's avatar
SawyerStuart_wipa
Oct 15 at 6:42 PM
$4,200bid placed 
JM_bqfw7t's avatar
JM_bqfw7t
Oct 11 at 6:08 AM
$4,093bid placed 
JPayton6s' avatar
JPayton6s
Oct 6 at 2:12 AM
$3,100bid placed 
PR_doydzg's avatar
PR_doydzg
Oct 3 at 2:34 PM
$3,000bid placed 
jk_ks26c3's avatar
jk_ks26c3
Oct 3 at 2:35 AM
$2,800bid placed 
DonaldBrewer_jnp5's avatar
DonaldBrewer_jnp5
Oct 3 at 2:30 AM
$2,700bid placed 
mm_tr4xam's avatar
mm_tr4xam
Oct 3 at 12:55 AM
$2,350bid placed 
jk_ks26c3's avatar
jk_ks26c3
Oct 2 at 11:50 PM
$2,250bid placed 
mm_tr4xam's avatar
mm_tr4xam
Oct 2 at 7:43 PM
$1,600bid placed 
ChrisCorley_uyi5's avatar
ChrisCorley_uyi5
Oct 2 at 3:21 PM
$1,500bid placed 
zootscoot's avatar
zootscoot
Oct 2 at 3:09 PM
$1,000bid placed 
sy_g8raoq's avatar
sy_g8raoq
Oct 2 at 2:36 AM
$700bid placed 
Drbucklin's avatar
Drbucklin
Oct 2 at 2:20 AM
$500bid placed 
awestendorf8's avatar
awestendorf8
Oct 2 at 12:07 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026