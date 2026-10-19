Description

Introduced in 1967, the Mustang's first major redesign brought sharper styling and an expanded range of performance powertrains. Midway through the 1968 model year, Ford introduced the legendary 428 Cobra Jet, a big-block V8 engineered to elevate the Mustang's standing in the escalating muscle car wars. Factory-equipped R-code 428 Cobra Jet Fastbacks quickly became some of the most formidable performance cars of their era, pairing the sleek SportsRoof body style with potent performance.

This 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback began life as an R-code 428 Cobra Jet GT and was subsequently rebuilt as an officially licensed Eleanor Tribute Edition inspired by the hero car featured in the 2000 film "Gone in 60 Seconds." Finished in black with gray stripes over a black interior, the car is powered by a 428ci Cobra Jet V8 paired with a TREMEC five-speed manual transmission and a heavy-duty nine-inch rear axle. Chassis upgrades include a TCI Mustang II-style front suspension with coilovers, rack-and-pinion steering, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, and 17-inch Halibrand-style wheels.

This Fastback reportedly underwent mechanical refurbishment during its Eleanor-style conversion. Performance modifications include aluminum cylinder heads, an aluminum intake manifold topped with a Quick Fuel carburetor, a COMP Cams camshaft, roller rockers, and an MSD ignition, while additional enhancements include electronic exhaust cutouts, dual electric cooling fans, and a hydraulic clutch conversion.

This Eleanor Tribute Edition 1968 Ford Mustang is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with build documentation, a Deluxe Marti Report, and a clean Texas title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Official Eleanor Tribute Edition

R-code 428 Cobra Jet GT Fastback

428ci Cobra Jet V8 paired with a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission

Black with gray Eleanor stripes over black upholstery

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (8R02R160307) decodes as: 8 – 1968 model year R – Built at Ford's San Jose, California, assembly plant 02 – Mustang Fastback (SportsRoof) R – 428ci Cobra Jet 4V V8 engine 160307 – Consecutive production sequence number

The trim tag decodes as: 63A – Mustang SportsRoof (Fastback) with bucket seats D – Highland Green exterior paint 2A – Black Comfort-Weave vinyl bucket seats 14E – Scheduled build date of May 14, 1968 71 – Los Angeles District Sales Office (DSO) 8 – 2.75:1 conventional rear axle 5 – 4-speed manual transmission



Modifications

Powertrain: COMP Cams camshaft and roller rocker valvetrain Aluminum cylinder heads and aluminum intake manifold Quick Fuel 750 carburetor MSD ignition system Custom aluminum radiator with dual electric cooling fans Doug's headers with electronic exhaust cutouts and side-exit exhaust system Hydraulic clutch conversion

Drivetrain, Suspension, & Brakes: Heavy-duty 9-inch rear axle TCI Mustang II-style front suspension with tubular control arms and coilovers Rack-and-pinion steering Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes

Exterior: Eleanor-style body kit with hood scoop and pins, fog lamps, spoiler, and side-exit exhaust outlets 17” Halibrand-style alloy wheels Color-matched rear bumper Sequential taillights Fog lights

Interior: Custom bucket seats, center console, and roll bar Walnut tilt steering wheel Updated gauges Retro-look audio system Air conditioning Rear-mounted battery with shutoff



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Mustang in 2018 and subsequently refurbished and converted it into an officially licensed Eleanor Tribute Edition.

Included Items