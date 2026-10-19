1968 Ford Mustang Fastback R-Code 428 5-Speed Eleanor Tribute Edition
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
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Insure this 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback R-Code 428 5-Speed Eleanor Tribute Edition —estimated rate $767/year.
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Description
Introduced in 1967, the Mustang's first major redesign brought sharper styling and an expanded range of performance powertrains. Midway through the 1968 model year, Ford introduced the legendary 428 Cobra Jet, a big-block V8 engineered to elevate the Mustang's standing in the escalating muscle car wars. Factory-equipped R-code 428 Cobra Jet Fastbacks quickly became some of the most formidable performance cars of their era, pairing the sleek SportsRoof body style with potent performance.
This 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback began life as an R-code 428 Cobra Jet GT and was subsequently rebuilt as an officially licensed Eleanor Tribute Edition inspired by the hero car featured in the 2000 film "Gone in 60 Seconds." Finished in black with gray stripes over a black interior, the car is powered by a 428ci Cobra Jet V8 paired with a TREMEC five-speed manual transmission and a heavy-duty nine-inch rear axle. Chassis upgrades include a TCI Mustang II-style front suspension with coilovers, rack-and-pinion steering, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, and 17-inch Halibrand-style wheels.
This Fastback reportedly underwent mechanical refurbishment during its Eleanor-style conversion. Performance modifications include aluminum cylinder heads, an aluminum intake manifold topped with a Quick Fuel carburetor, a COMP Cams camshaft, roller rockers, and an MSD ignition, while additional enhancements include electronic exhaust cutouts, dual electric cooling fans, and a hydraulic clutch conversion.
This Eleanor Tribute Edition 1968 Ford Mustang is now offered by the seller on behalf of its current owner with build documentation, a Deluxe Marti Report, and a clean Texas title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Official Eleanor Tribute Edition
R-code 428 Cobra Jet GT Fastback
428ci Cobra Jet V8 paired with a TREMEC 5-speed manual transmission
Black with gray Eleanor stripes over black upholstery
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (8R02R160307) decodes as:
8 – 1968 model year
R – Built at Ford's San Jose, California, assembly plant
02 – Mustang Fastback (SportsRoof)
R – 428ci Cobra Jet 4V V8 engine
160307 – Consecutive production sequence number
The trim tag decodes as:
63A – Mustang SportsRoof (Fastback) with bucket seats
D – Highland Green exterior paint
2A – Black Comfort-Weave vinyl bucket seats
14E – Scheduled build date of May 14, 1968
71 – Los Angeles District Sales Office (DSO)
8 – 2.75:1 conventional rear axle
5 – 4-speed manual transmission
Modifications
Powertrain:
COMP Cams camshaft and roller rocker valvetrain
Aluminum cylinder heads and aluminum intake manifold
Quick Fuel 750 carburetor
MSD ignition system
Custom aluminum radiator with dual electric cooling fans
Doug's headers with electronic exhaust cutouts and side-exit exhaust system
Hydraulic clutch conversion
Drivetrain, Suspension, & Brakes:
Heavy-duty 9-inch rear axle
TCI Mustang II-style front suspension with tubular control arms and coilovers
Rack-and-pinion steering
Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes
Exterior:
Eleanor-style body kit with hood scoop and pins, fog lamps, spoiler, and side-exit exhaust outlets
17” Halibrand-style alloy wheels
Color-matched rear bumper
Sequential taillights
Fog lights
Interior:
Custom bucket seats, center console, and roll bar
Walnut tilt steering wheel
Updated gauges
Retro-look audio system
Air conditioning
Rear-mounted battery with shutoff
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Mustang in 2018 and subsequently refurbished and converted it into an officially licensed Eleanor Tribute Edition.
Included Items
Deluxe Marti Report
Build binder
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.