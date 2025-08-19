1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440
Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 stands as one of Detroit's legendary muscle car statements, pairing the era’s boldest fastback styling with genuine street performance. Its coke-bottle sheetmetal, hidden headlights, and full-width taillights gave it a distinctive presence, while the "R/T" (Road/Track) badge signaled serious mechanical substance beneath the sculpted skin.
Motivated by Chrysler's 440ci Magnum V8, the R/T delivered strong low-end torque and confident highway passing power, backed by a heavy-duty suspension, larger torsion bars, and beefed-up rear leaf springs tuned for spirited driving. Chrysler's TorqueFlite automatic transmission complemented the engine's broad torque curve. Reinforced unibody construction, upgraded brakes, and wide-tread tires rounded out a package built for both boulevard cruising and stoplight duels. Though Dodge expected 20,000 sales of the 1968 Dodge Charger, demand soared past 90,000.
This Charger R/T 440 is finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic with a Black vinyl interior. The 440 Magnum is backed by a TorqueFlite automatic transmission with a Turbo Action Cheetah SCS Shifter.
This 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with spare and uninstalled parts, a set of aftermarket wheels with tires, and a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection
Finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic (LL1)
Black vinyl bucket seat interior (C6X)
440 cubic-inch Magnum V8 engine
3-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
Distinctive fastback "coke-bottle" body styling with hidden headlights
Original Code W21 14" wheels
Factory Equipment
The serial number (XS29L8B275867) decodes as:
X - Dodge Charger
S - Special
29 - Two-door sports hardtop
L - 440ci V8, four-barrel carburetor
8 - 1968 model year
B - Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant
275867 - serial number
A photo of the trim tag is included in the gallery.
Modifications
Holley Street dominator intake manifold
Turbo Action Cheetah SCS Shifter
Chrome valve covers
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 are presented in the gallery
Paint has numerous chips
Tear in the vinyl on top of passenger rear seat
Crack on top of dashboard
Ownership History
This 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection. Documented ownership history in Northern California from new to the 1990s is included with the sale.
Included Items
Original loan agreement from 1968 for $2,750
Original registration card from 1968
Original option sheet
1968 Dodge Charger operating instructions book
Stacks of receipts and registration documents dating to 1968
Various uninstalled stock parts, including interior and shifter trim
Uninstalled center console parts
Four aftermarket wheels wearing Cooper Cobra tires
Photos of the vehicle with these wheels and tires can be found at the end of the photo gallery
Additional Information
A Wise Validation Report can be viewed under "Additional documents" below.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.