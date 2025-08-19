Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 stands as one of Detroit's legendary muscle car statements, pairing the era’s boldest fastback styling with genuine street performance. Its coke-bottle sheetmetal, hidden headlights, and full-width taillights gave it a distinctive presence, while the "R/T" (Road/Track) badge signaled serious mechanical substance beneath the sculpted skin.

Motivated by Chrysler's 440ci Magnum V8, the R/T delivered strong low-end torque and confident highway passing power, backed by a heavy-duty suspension, larger torsion bars, and beefed-up rear leaf springs tuned for spirited driving. Chrysler's TorqueFlite automatic transmission complemented the engine's broad torque curve. Reinforced unibody construction, upgraded brakes, and wide-tread tires rounded out a package built for both boulevard cruising and stoplight duels. Though Dodge expected 20,000 sales of the 1968 Dodge Charger, demand soared past 90,000.

This Charger R/T 440 is finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic with a Black vinyl interior. The 440 Magnum is backed by a TorqueFlite automatic transmission with a Turbo Action Cheetah SCS Shifter.

This 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with spare and uninstalled parts, a set of aftermarket wheels with tires, and a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Finished in Medium Turquoise Metallic (LL1)

Black vinyl bucket seat interior (C6X)

440 cubic-inch Magnum V8 engine

3-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission

Distinctive fastback "coke-bottle" body styling with hidden headlights

Original Code W21 14" wheels

Factory Equipment

The serial number (XS29L8B275867) decodes as: X - Dodge Charger S - Special 29 - Two-door sports hardtop L - 440ci V8, four-barrel carburetor 8 - 1968 model year B - Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant 275867 - serial number

A photo of the trim tag is included in the gallery.

Modifications

Holley Street dominator intake manifold

Turbo Action Cheetah SCS Shifter

Chrome valve covers

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 are presented in the gallery

Paint has numerous chips

Tear in the vinyl on top of passenger rear seat

Crack on top of dashboard

Ownership History

This 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection. Documented ownership history in Northern California from new to the 1990s is included with the sale.

Included Items

Original loan agreement from 1968 for $2,750

Original registration card from 1968

Original option sheet

1968 Dodge Charger operating instructions book

Stacks of receipts and registration documents dating to 1968

Various uninstalled stock parts, including interior and shifter trim

Uninstalled center console parts

Four aftermarket wheels wearing Cooper Cobra tires Photos of the vehicle with these wheels and tires can be found at the end of the photo gallery



Additional Information

A Wise Validation Report can be viewed under "Additional documents" below.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com