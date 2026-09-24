1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The Datsun Sports (called Fairlady in the Japanese and Australian markets) is a two-seat roadster that was a predecessor to the Z-car line and designed to compete with MG, Triumph, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo sports cars. The second-generation, released in 1961, received a more potent powerplant with dual side-draft carburetors paired with a five-speed manual transmission. While famous for driving a Datsun 510, actor Paul Newman learned to drive and trained with a Datsun 2000 at Bob Sharp Racing, shaping his love for Japanese sports cars.
This ‘68 example wears a metallic red finish with a black soft top over black vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a replacement 1,982cc U20 overhead cam inline-four that was factory rated at 135 horsepower. Additional details include a five-speed manual transmission, a roll bar, 15” Panasport-style wheels, front disc brakes, and an AM/FM radio
This 1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster is now offered by the seller at no reserve Michigan title in the seller’s name listing it as a 1969 model.
Highlights
Metallic red with black soft top
Black upholstery
Roll bar
15” VTO Classic 8 wheels
Front disc brakes
Element fire extinguisher
Factory Equipment
1,982cc U20 inline-four
Dual SU side-draft carburetors
Five-speed manual transmission
AM/FM radio
Modifications
Roll bar
15” VTO Classic 8 wheels
Servicing
Photos of compression test results are viewable in the gallery, and the following statements are from the seller regarding service:
The engine was swapped out with the same U20 model as the original at some point in the past. Engine compression tests out at ~180 psi for all four cylinders.
In 2020, the previous owner installed the VTO wheels and tires and replaced the upper timing chain, exhaust system, windshield, and front bumper.
In 2022, a heavy duty Exedy clutch and fly wheel were installed and the water pump, alternator, fuel pump, temp sender, thermostat, rear brake hardware, brake master cylinder, clutch master cylinder, radiator fan clutch, shocks, spark plugs, and ignition wires were replaced.
Known Imperfections
Oil leak present
Fog lights not hooked up
Ownership History
The car was acquired approximately four years ago by the seller, who notes they have driven the car about 2,000 miles since acquiring.
Additional Information
From the seller: “This is not a flawless, restored show car, but a well-preserved survivor. After resolving the initial mechanical issues, it's been a fun, very reliable driver and keeps up with modern traffic with no problem. The convertible top is newer but only used for winter storage. The radio is linked to the original single 3-ohm speaker. All gauges are functional, including the clock, cigarette lighter, and map light.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.