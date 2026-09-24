Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Datsun Sports (called Fairlady in the Japanese and Australian markets) is a two-seat roadster that was a predecessor to the Z-car line and designed to compete with MG, Triumph, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo sports cars. The second-generation, released in 1961, received a more potent powerplant with dual side-draft carburetors paired with a five-speed manual transmission. While famous for driving a Datsun 510, actor Paul Newman learned to drive and trained with a Datsun 2000 at Bob Sharp Racing, shaping his love for Japanese sports cars.

This ‘68 example wears a metallic red finish with a black soft top over black vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a replacement 1,982cc U20 overhead cam inline-four that was factory rated at 135 horsepower. Additional details include a five-speed manual transmission, a roll bar, 15” Panasport-style wheels, front disc brakes, and an AM/FM radio

This 1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster is now offered by the seller at no reserve Michigan title in the seller’s name listing it as a 1969 model.

Highlights

Metallic red with black soft top

Black upholstery

Roll bar

15” VTO Classic 8 wheels

Front disc brakes

Element fire extinguisher

Factory Equipment

1,982cc U20 inline-four

Dual SU side-draft carburetors

Five-speed manual transmission

AM/FM radio

Modifications

Roll bar

15” VTO Classic 8 wheels

Servicing

Photos of compression test results are viewable in the gallery, and the following statements are from the seller regarding service:

The engine was swapped out with the same U20 model as the original at some point in the past. Engine compression tests out at ~180 psi for all four cylinders.

In 2020, the previous owner installed the VTO wheels and tires and replaced the upper timing chain, exhaust system, windshield, and front bumper.

In 2022, a heavy duty Exedy clutch and fly wheel were installed and the water pump, alternator, fuel pump, temp sender, thermostat, rear brake hardware, brake master cylinder, clutch master cylinder, radiator fan clutch, shocks, spark plugs, and ignition wires were replaced.

Known Imperfections

Oil leak present

Fog lights not hooked up

Ownership History

The car was acquired approximately four years ago by the seller, who notes they have driven the car about 2,000 miles since acquiring.

Additional Information