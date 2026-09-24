1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster

No reserve
$8,000
1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (142)

Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSRL31105768
Mileage indicated53,200 Miles TMU
LocationAnn Arbor, Michigan
Engine1,982cc U20 Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMetallic Red
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster Walkaround
Play
1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster Engine Bay
Play
1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster Cold Start
Play
1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster Driving
Play

Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Datsun Sports (called Fairlady in the Japanese and Australian markets) is a two-seat roadster that was a predecessor to the Z-car line and designed to compete with MG, Triumph, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo sports cars. The second-generation, released in 1961, received a more potent powerplant with dual side-draft carburetors paired with a five-speed manual transmission. While famous for driving a Datsun 510, actor Paul Newman learned to drive and trained with a Datsun 2000 at Bob Sharp Racing, shaping his love for Japanese sports cars.

This ‘68 example wears a metallic red finish with a black soft top over black vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a replacement 1,982cc U20 overhead cam inline-four that was factory rated at 135 horsepower. Additional details include a five-speed manual transmission, a roll bar, 15” Panasport-style wheels, front disc brakes, and an AM/FM radio

This 1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster is now offered by the seller at no reserve Michigan title in the seller’s name listing it as a 1969 model.

Highlights

  • Metallic red with black soft top

  • Black upholstery

  • Roll bar

  • 15” VTO Classic 8 wheels

  • Front disc brakes

  • Element fire extinguisher

Factory Equipment

  • 1,982cc U20 inline-four

  • Dual SU side-draft carburetors

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • Roll bar

  • 15” VTO Classic 8 wheels

Servicing

  • Photos of compression test results are viewable in the gallery, and the following statements are from the seller regarding service:

  • The engine was swapped out with the same U20 model as the original at some point in the past. Engine compression tests out at ~180 psi for all four cylinders.

  • In 2020, the previous owner installed the VTO wheels and tires and replaced the upper timing chain, exhaust system, windshield, and front bumper.

  • In 2022, a heavy duty Exedy clutch and fly wheel were installed and the water pump, alternator, fuel pump, temp sender, thermostat, rear brake hardware, brake master cylinder, clutch master cylinder, radiator fan clutch, shocks, spark plugs, and ignition wires were replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Oil leak present

  • Fog lights not hooked up

Ownership History

The car was acquired approximately four years ago by the seller, who notes they have driven the car about 2,000 miles since acquiring.

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This is not a flawless, restored show car, but a well-preserved survivor. After resolving the initial mechanical issues, it's been a fun, very reliable driver and keeps up with modern traffic with no problem. The convertible top is newer but only used for winter storage. The radio is linked to the original single 3-ohm speaker. All gauges are functional, including the clock, cigarette lighter, and map light.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster · No reserve

Current bid
Finworthy
Finworthy
$8,000
Seller
DatsunRoadster
DatsunRoadster
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids24
Views3,748

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Finworthy's avatar
Finworthy
Sep 23 at 1:09 AM
$8,000bid placed 
Punken's avatar
Punken
Sep 20 at 12:08 AM
$7,251bid placed 
5DenMark's avatar
5DenMark
Sep 19 at 7:53 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Punken's avatar
Punken
Sep 19 at 11:52 AM
$6,750bid placed 
SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Sep 18 at 10:14 PM
$6,500bid placed 
Bob_NC's avatar
Bob_NC
Sep 18 at 7:38 PM
$6,250bid placed 
Canuck57's avatar
Canuck57
Sep 18 at 1:13 PM
$6,000bid placed 
Punken's avatar
Punken
Sep 16 at 3:35 AM
$5,000bid placed 
Hemi-Mike's avatar
Hemi-Mike
Sep 16 at 12:32 AM
$4,800bid placed 
Punken's avatar
Punken
Sep 15 at 12:33 PM
$4,700bid placed 
DVLUVSJAX's avatar
DVLUVSJAX
Sep 15 at 6:45 AM
$4,600bid placed 
Punken's avatar
Punken
Sep 14 at 3:36 AM
$4,500bid placed 
Pirlo68's avatar
Pirlo68
Sep 13 at 9:27 PM
$4,100bid placed 
Punken's avatar
Punken
Sep 13 at 8:07 PM
$4,000bid placed 
SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Sep 13 at 6:59 PM
$3,400bid placed 
Punken's avatar
Punken
Sep 13 at 10:44 AM
$3,100bid placed 
SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Sep 12 at 12:05 AM
$3,000bid placed 
jerryjoe's avatar
jerryjoe
Sep 12 at 12:04 AM
$2,600bid placed 
SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Sep 12 at 12:02 AM
$2,000bid placed 
jerryjoe's avatar
jerryjoe
Sep 11 at 11:44 PM
$1,200bid placed 
SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Sep 11 at 11:36 PM
$1,000bid placed 
FH_guru's avatar
FH_guru
Sep 11 at 7:43 PM
$650bid placed 
Tundedebo's avatar
Tundedebo
Sep 11 at 1:11 AM
$400bid placed 
Wolfhusky's avatar
Wolfhusky
Sep 11 at 12:08 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026