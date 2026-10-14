Auction ended.

1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster 5-Speed

Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (59)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSRL31103416
Mileage indicated58,700 Miles TMU
LocationLeague City, Texas
Engine2.0L U20 Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster - Cold Start & Gauges
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1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster - Driving
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1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster - Acceleration
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Description

The Datsun Fairlady 2000 represented the ultimate evolution of Nissan’s roadster formula, pairing handsome styling with one of the most potent four-cylinder engines offered in a production sports car of its era. Introduced for 1967, the 2000 model featured the U20 inline-four and a five-speed manual transmission, helping establish the model as a formidable competitor to contemporary European sports cars.

This 1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster is powered by a 2.0L U20 inline-four equipped with twin Weber DCOE 45 carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Finished in white with a black soft top over black vinyl upholstery, the car rides on silver 15-inch Panasport wheels and is equipped with front disc and rear drum brakes.

The car underwent a refurbishment before the seller's acquisition in 2012. Under current ownership, the seller reports having performed interior, instrumentation, heater, carburetor, and braking work. described in more detail below.

This 1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • With the seller since 2012

  • Powered by a 2.0L U20 inline-four paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in white with a black soft top

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Full instrumentation suite

  • Heater and defroster system

Modifications

  • Twin Weber DCOE 45 carburetors

  • Vacuum-advance delete with revised ignition curve

  • Factory 7.5 qt finned aluminum oil pan with integrated windage tray

  • Brake booster support bracket

  • Sound deadening added to floor pans

  • Reupholstered seats, door cards, rear deck, and replacement carpets

  • Nardi steering wheel and checkered Coco Mats

  • Front bumper-mounted fog lights

  • Luggage rack

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Carburetors rebuilt (see gallery)

  • Gauge wiring and terminals cleaned to address and prevent corrosion

  • Heater hoses and control push-pull rods replaced

From the seller: “I have been a Datsun enthusiast for three decades. I never drive my cars in the rain and have always focused on keeping them dry, well-tuned, and maintained with OEM-quality components whenever possible. The car drives wonderfully.”

Known Imperfections

  • Some paint chips and cosmetic imperfections as shown in gallery

  • Bumpers and brightwork show various blemishes

  • Soft top has tear in the outer fabric layer

  • Tires are old and should be replaced

  • Factory clock runs slow

Ownership History

From the seller: “I purchased this Roadster in 2012 as a companion to my 1971 Datsun 240Z. I purchased this car from the individual who restored it, and I would describe the restoration as a solid B+. As a longtime Datsun enthusiast, I have spent the past several years maintaining, improving, and enjoying the car while striving to keep it mechanically sorted and preserved.

I also spoke with the previous owner, who indicated that this Roadster was equipped with many of the components listed in the Datsun Competition Package. While I cannot verify every specification, it appears to retain many of those pieces and eagerly revs to 6,000 rpm."

Included Items

  • Spare tire

  • Jack

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster 5-Speed

Sold to
H53C12
H53C12
$20,330
Seller
Zedyone_Kenobi
Zedyone_Kenobi
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids24
Views11,808

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