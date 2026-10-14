Description

The Datsun Fairlady 2000 represented the ultimate evolution of Nissan’s roadster formula, pairing handsome styling with one of the most potent four-cylinder engines offered in a production sports car of its era. Introduced for 1967, the 2000 model featured the U20 inline-four and a five-speed manual transmission, helping establish the model as a formidable competitor to contemporary European sports cars.

This 1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster is powered by a 2.0L U20 inline-four equipped with twin Weber DCOE 45 carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Finished in white with a black soft top over black vinyl upholstery, the car rides on silver 15-inch Panasport wheels and is equipped with front disc and rear drum brakes.

The car underwent a refurbishment before the seller's acquisition in 2012. Under current ownership, the seller reports having performed interior, instrumentation, heater, carburetor, and braking work. described in more detail below.

This 1968 Datsun 2000 Roadster is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

With the seller since 2012

Powered by a 2.0L U20 inline-four paired with a 5-speed manual transmission

Finished in white with a black soft top

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Chrome bumpers

Full instrumentation suite

Heater and defroster system

Modifications

Twin Weber DCOE 45 carburetors

Vacuum-advance delete with revised ignition curve

Factory 7.5 qt finned aluminum oil pan with integrated windage tray

Brake booster support bracket

Sound deadening added to floor pans

Reupholstered seats, door cards, rear deck, and replacement carpets

Nardi steering wheel and checkered Coco Mats

Front bumper-mounted fog lights

Luggage rack

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Carburetors rebuilt (see gallery)

Gauge wiring and terminals cleaned to address and prevent corrosion

Heater hoses and control push-pull rods replaced

From the seller: “I have been a Datsun enthusiast for three decades. I never drive my cars in the rain and have always focused on keeping them dry, well-tuned, and maintained with OEM-quality components whenever possible. The car drives wonderfully.”

Known Imperfections

Some paint chips and cosmetic imperfections as shown in gallery

Bumpers and brightwork show various blemishes

Soft top has tear in the outer fabric layer

Tires are old and should be replaced

Factory clock runs slow

Ownership History

From the seller: “I purchased this Roadster in 2012 as a companion to my 1971 Datsun 240Z. I purchased this car from the individual who restored it, and I would describe the restoration as a solid B+. As a longtime Datsun enthusiast, I have spent the past several years maintaining, improving, and enjoying the car while striving to keep it mechanically sorted and preserved.

I also spoke with the previous owner, who indicated that this Roadster was equipped with many of the components listed in the Datsun Competition Package. While I cannot verify every specification, it appears to retain many of those pieces and eagerly revs to 6,000 rpm."

Included Items