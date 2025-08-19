Description

The Corvette was all-new for 1968, and the outgoing C2 left big shoes to fill. But the Stingray delivered: offered in T-Top Coupe or Convertible form, the new C3 showcased a dramatic exterior defined by muscular fender flares, a sleek chrome-accented nose with pop-up headlights, and a flat rear fascia highlighted by large round taillamps.

Inside, the redesigned cabin featured high-back bucket seats, vinyl or leather upholstery, an aircraft-inspired gauge cluster, and high-tech features like an innovative fiber-optic monitoring system that alerted drivers to exterior light failures.

And the C3 retained fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and a choice of seven potent V8 engines paired with either manual or automatic transmissions. The result was a bold new interpretation of America’s sports car, combining performance, style, and innovation in a package whose iconic lines remain captivating today.

This example was reportedly purchased by the seller from its original owner. Finished in British Green complemented with Tobacco vinyl upholstery, it’s equipped with T-Tops and 15” Rally wheels. This Corvette is powered by a 327ci V8 said to be enhanced with aluminum heads, forged pistons, a high-performance cam, a Holley carburetor, and headers with a dual exhaust system. That mill is backed by a four-speed manual transmission.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Finished in British Green with Tobacco vinyl upholstery

Modified 327ci V8

Four-speed manual transmission

15” wheels

T-Tops

4-wheel disc brakes

Factory Equipment

Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

Sport instrument cluster and center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

AM/FM radio

4-wheel independent suspension

Limited-slip differential

The chassis number (194378S415179) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 9 – Corvette 4 – V8 engine 37 – Coupe 8 – 1968 S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 415179 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Chrome valve covers

Holley 600-cfm carburetor

Performance camshaft

Aluminum heads

Forged pistons

Headers and dual exhaust system

Pertronix electronic ignition

Servicing

The following work is said to have been performed:

Replaced clutch pressure plate

Replaced alternator

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

Various paint imperfections

Upholstery worn

Radio and windshield wipers are inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller: "The car was purchased in January 2016 in Jensen Beach, Florida from the seller, who told my husband he and his wife were the original owners. It’s a 327/350 with a high-performance camshaft, a new Holley 4-barrel, and a new exhaust system, plus much more. The 77k miles are believed original.”