1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

4 days
$17,900
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194378S415179
Mileage indicated77,000 Miles TMU
LocationJensen Beach, Florida
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBritish Green
Interior colorTobacco

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Video gallery

1968 Corvette Coupe Walk Around and Drive Away
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Description

The Corvette was all-new for 1968, and the outgoing C2 left big shoes to fill. But the Stingray delivered: offered in T-Top Coupe or Convertible form, the new C3 showcased a dramatic exterior defined by muscular fender flares, a sleek chrome-accented nose with pop-up headlights, and a flat rear fascia highlighted by large round taillamps.

Inside, the redesigned cabin featured high-back bucket seats, vinyl or leather upholstery, an aircraft-inspired gauge cluster, and high-tech features like an innovative fiber-optic monitoring system that alerted drivers to exterior light failures.

And the C3 retained fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and a choice of seven potent V8 engines paired with either manual or automatic transmissions. The result was a bold new interpretation of America’s sports car, combining performance, style, and innovation in a package whose iconic lines remain captivating today.

This example was reportedly purchased by the seller from its original owner. Finished in British Green complemented with Tobacco vinyl upholstery, it’s equipped with T-Tops and 15” Rally wheels. This Corvette is powered by a 327ci V8 said to be enhanced with aluminum heads, forged pistons, a high-performance cam, a Holley carburetor, and headers with a dual exhaust system. That mill is backed by a four-speed manual transmission.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in British Green with Tobacco vinyl upholstery

  • Modified 327ci V8

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • 15” wheels

  • T-Tops

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Vacuum-operated pop-up headlights

  • Sport instrument cluster and center-stacked auxiliary gauges

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • AM/FM radio

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • Limited-slip differential

  • The chassis number (194378S415179) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 9 – Corvette

    • 4 – V8 engine

    • 37 – Coupe

    • 8 – 1968

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 415179 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Holley 600-cfm carburetor

  • Performance camshaft

  • Aluminum heads

  • Forged pistons

  • Headers and dual exhaust system

  • Pertronix electronic ignition

Servicing

The following work is said to have been performed:

  • Replaced clutch pressure plate

  • Replaced alternator

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

  • Various paint imperfections

  • Upholstery worn

  • Radio and windshield wipers are inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller: "The car was purchased in January 2016 in Jensen Beach, Florida from the seller, who told my husband he and his wife were the original owners. It’s a 327/350 with a high-performance camshaft, a new Holley 4-barrel, and a new exhaust system, plus much more. The 77k miles are believed original.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

Current bid
freddyg68
freddyg68
$17,900
Seller
jF_kd99iu
jF_kd99iu
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids24
Views10,707

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