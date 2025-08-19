Description

The third-generation (C3) Chevrolet Corvette made its debut for the 1968 model year with a redesigned body with styling derived from the Mako Shark II concept. Approximately 542,000 C3 Corvettes were built during its 15-year production run, about 70,000 of which were convertibles.

Previously finished in blue over blue, this ‘68 Vette underwent refurbishment circa 2008 which saw the car refinished in Magnetic Red over black upholstery, and the seller notes that the car was repainted again in 2025. Power comes from a replacement drivetrain that consists of a 350ci with an Edelbrock carburetor linked with a TREMEC five-speed manual transmission. Additional details include rack-and-pinion steering, four-wheel disc brakes, dual exhaust, 15” Rally wheels, a rear luggage rack, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a retro-style radio.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is now offered with a clean Arkansas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Replacement 350ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor

TREMEC five-speed manual transmission

Repainted Magnetic Red with a tan convertible top

15” Rally wheels

Four-wheel disc brakes

Rack-and-pinion steering

Factory Equipment

Four-wheel disc brakes

15” Rally wheels

P op-up headlights

Center-stack auxiliary gauges

Modifications

350ci V8 engine

Edelbrock carburetor

TREMEC five-speed manual transmission

Rack-and-pinion steering

Aftermarket steering wheel

Retro-style radio

Rockford Fosgate speakers

Electric wiper door actuator

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished approximately 18 years ago, and the seller notes the car was repainted in 2025. Additional work is said to have included a conversion to rack-and-pinion steering and replacement of the following:

Edelbrock carburetor

Flywheel

Clutch

Driveshaft

Rear trailing arms

Brake calipers

Wheels and tires

Carpet

Center console

Retro-style radio with USB and Bluetooth

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the interior and exterior are provided in the gallery

Fiber optics in the center console only partially work

Ownership History

The car was refurbished under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller in December 2023.