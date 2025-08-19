350-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 5-Speed
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
The third-generation (C3) Chevrolet Corvette made its debut for the 1968 model year with a redesigned body with styling derived from the Mako Shark II concept. Approximately 542,000 C3 Corvettes were built during its 15-year production run, about 70,000 of which were convertibles.
Previously finished in blue over blue, this ‘68 Vette underwent refurbishment circa 2008 which saw the car refinished in Magnetic Red over black upholstery, and the seller notes that the car was repainted again in 2025. Power comes from a replacement drivetrain that consists of a 350ci with an Edelbrock carburetor linked with a TREMEC five-speed manual transmission. Additional details include rack-and-pinion steering, four-wheel disc brakes, dual exhaust, 15” Rally wheels, a rear luggage rack, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a retro-style radio.
This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is now offered with a clean Arkansas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Replacement 350ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor
TREMEC five-speed manual transmission
Repainted Magnetic Red with a tan convertible top
15” Rally wheels
Four-wheel disc brakes
Rack-and-pinion steering
Factory Equipment
Four-wheel disc brakes
15” Rally wheels
Pop-up headlights
Center-stack auxiliary gauges
Modifications
350ci V8 engine
Edelbrock carburetor
TREMEC five-speed manual transmission
Rack-and-pinion steering
Aftermarket steering wheel
Retro-style radio
Rockford Fosgate speakers
Electric wiper door actuator
Servicing & Documentation
The car was refurbished approximately 18 years ago, and the seller notes the car was repainted in 2025. Additional work is said to have included a conversion to rack-and-pinion steering and replacement of the following:
Edelbrock carburetor
Flywheel
Clutch
Driveshaft
Rear trailing arms
Brake calipers
Wheels and tires
Carpet
Center console
Retro-style radio with USB and Bluetooth
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the interior and exterior are provided in the gallery
Fiber optics in the center console only partially work
Ownership History
The car was refurbished under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller in December 2023.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.