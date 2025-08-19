350-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 5-Speed

5 days
$26,000
350-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 5-Speed
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Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194678S421554
Mileage indicated54,900 Miles TMU
LocationAlexander, Arkansas
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMagnetic Red
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The third-generation (C3) Chevrolet Corvette made its debut for the 1968 model year with a redesigned body with styling derived from the Mako Shark II concept. Approximately 542,000 C3 Corvettes were built during its 15-year production run, about 70,000 of which were convertibles.

Previously finished in blue over blue, this ‘68 Vette underwent refurbishment circa 2008 which saw the car refinished in Magnetic Red over black upholstery, and the seller notes that the car was repainted again in 2025. Power comes from a replacement drivetrain that consists of a 350ci with an Edelbrock carburetor linked with a TREMEC five-speed manual transmission. Additional details include rack-and-pinion steering, four-wheel disc brakes, dual exhaust, 15” Rally wheels, a rear luggage rack, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a retro-style radio.

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is now offered with a clean Arkansas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Replacement 350ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor

  • TREMEC five-speed manual transmission

  • Repainted Magnetic Red with a tan convertible top

  • 15” Rally wheels

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

Factory Equipment

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 15” Rally wheels

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Center-stack auxiliary gauges

Modifications

  • 350ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • TREMEC five-speed manual transmission

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Retro-style radio

  • Rockford Fosgate speakers

  • Electric wiper door actuator

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished approximately 18 years ago, and the seller notes the car was repainted in 2025. Additional work is said to have included a conversion to rack-and-pinion steering and replacement of the following:

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Flywheel

  • Clutch

  • Driveshaft

  • Rear trailing arms

  • Brake calipers

  • Wheels and tires

  • Carpet

  • Center console

  • Retro-style radio with USB and Bluetooth

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the interior and exterior are provided in the gallery

  • Fiber optics in the center console only partially work

Ownership History

The car was refurbished under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller in December 2023.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 5-Speed

Current bid
BG10
BG10
$26,000
Seller
morgangeo
morgangeo
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids21
Views3,202

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BG10
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