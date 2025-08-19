Description

Introduced for 1967, the first-generation Camaro quickly established itself as one of the defining Chevrolets of the muscle-car era. The 1968 model year retained the clean lines and sporty proportions of the inaugural design while incorporating a number of refinements, including one-piece side glass that eliminated the vent windows, revised taillights, and more subtle details throughout. Today, first-generation Camaros remain popular platforms for custom builds, pairing classic styling with modern performance.

This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is powered an L99 6.2L V8 said to have come from a 2010 Camaro SS and subsequently modified with a disabled cylinder deactivation system. The engine features a Texas Speed camshaft, a Holley Terminator X powertrain management system, a Holley compact accessory drive system, stainless steel headers and exhaust, and more as described below. Dynojet testing indicates approximately 415 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque at the wheels (see gallery for a copy of the dyno results).

Power goes to a 3.08:1 Positraction rear axle via a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and a custom driveshaft. The car rides on coilovers all around and features four-wheel disc brakes with power assistance.

Refinished in Pepper Gray with satin-black stripes accented by Forest Green pinstriping, the car features matching black trim and Foose wheels. The interior has been retrimmed in gray and black leather over modern bucket seats, and it features Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air climate control, and a retro-style Bluetooth audio system.

This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is now offered with manuals and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

L99 6.2L V8 Dynojet-rated at approximately 415 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque

Three-speed automatic transmission and Positraction rear end

Finished in Pepper Gray with satin-black stripes

Gray and black leather interior

Vintage Air air conditioning

Coilover suspension

4-wheel disc brakes

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (124378N433118) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division 24 – V8 Camaro series 37 – Sport Coupe body style 8 – 1968 model year N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant 433118 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: Cylinder deactivation disabled Holley Terminator X engine management system Texas Speed camshaft Holley stainless-steel headers Holley compact pulley drive system Holley engine mounts Dual-fan aluminum radiator installed Custom stainless-steel exhaust system Custom driveshaft Stainless-steel fuel lines

Suspension, Brakes, & Chassis: Coilovers front and rear Four-wheel disc brakes Stainless-steel brake lines

Exterior: Refinished in Pro Spray 44490 Pepper Gray Satin black racing stripes with Forest Green pinstriping Satin black painted exterior trim Satin black Foose wheels

Interior: Grant three-spoke steering wheel with red accents Modern bucket seats and trim hardware Custom black with gray diamond-stitch insert leather seat covers Dakota Digital instrumentation Vintage-style Bluetooth stereo Dual USB charging ports Vintage Air Gen 5 climate-control system



Servicing

The seller reports that the top end of the engine was overhauled at the time of installation, the rear axle was rebuilt with Positraction, and the fuel tank was replaced.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Some fitment issues with interior woodgrain and trim components

Some overspray on satin-black striping

Trunk unfinished

Ownership History

The seller acquired the car in 2025, and it previously spent time registered in Louisiana.

Included Items