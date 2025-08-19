L99-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1967, the first-generation Camaro quickly established itself as one of the defining Chevrolets of the muscle-car era. The 1968 model year retained the clean lines and sporty proportions of the inaugural design while incorporating a number of refinements, including one-piece side glass that eliminated the vent windows, revised taillights, and more subtle details throughout. Today, first-generation Camaros remain popular platforms for custom builds, pairing classic styling with modern performance.
This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is powered an L99 6.2L V8 said to have come from a 2010 Camaro SS and subsequently modified with a disabled cylinder deactivation system. The engine features a Texas Speed camshaft, a Holley Terminator X powertrain management system, a Holley compact accessory drive system, stainless steel headers and exhaust, and more as described below. Dynojet testing indicates approximately 415 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque at the wheels (see gallery for a copy of the dyno results).
Power goes to a 3.08:1 Positraction rear axle via a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and a custom driveshaft. The car rides on coilovers all around and features four-wheel disc brakes with power assistance.
Refinished in Pepper Gray with satin-black stripes accented by Forest Green pinstriping, the car features matching black trim and Foose wheels. The interior has been retrimmed in gray and black leather over modern bucket seats, and it features Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air climate control, and a retro-style Bluetooth audio system.
This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is now offered with manuals and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
L99 6.2L V8 Dynojet-rated at approximately 415 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque
Three-speed automatic transmission and Positraction rear end
Finished in Pepper Gray with satin-black stripes
Gray and black leather interior
Vintage Air air conditioning
Coilover suspension
4-wheel disc brakes
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (124378N433118) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
24 – V8 Camaro series
37 – Sport Coupe body style
8 – 1968 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
433118 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
Cylinder deactivation disabled
Holley Terminator X engine management system
Texas Speed camshaft
Holley stainless-steel headers
Holley compact pulley drive system
Holley engine mounts
Dual-fan aluminum radiator installed
Custom stainless-steel exhaust system
Custom driveshaft
Stainless-steel fuel lines
Suspension, Brakes, & Chassis:
Coilovers front and rear
Four-wheel disc brakes
Stainless-steel brake lines
Exterior:
Refinished in Pro Spray 44490 Pepper Gray
Satin black racing stripes with Forest Green pinstriping
Satin black painted exterior trim
Satin black Foose wheels
Interior:
Grant three-spoke steering wheel with red accents
Modern bucket seats and trim hardware
Custom black with gray diamond-stitch insert leather seat covers
Dakota Digital instrumentation
Vintage-style Bluetooth stereo
Dual USB charging ports
Vintage Air Gen 5 climate-control system
Servicing
The seller reports that the top end of the engine was overhauled at the time of installation, the rear axle was rebuilt with Positraction, and the fuel tank was replaced.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment
Some fitment issues with interior woodgrain and trim components
Some overspray on satin-black striping
Trunk unfinished
Ownership History
The seller acquired the car in 2025, and it previously spent time registered in Louisiana.
Included Items
Various manuals
Dynojet sheet
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.