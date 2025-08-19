L99-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

5 days
$23,555
L99-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (138)

Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124378N433118
Mileage indicated500 Miles TMU
LocationTomball, Texas
EngineFuel-Injected 6.2L L99 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPepper Gray
Interior colorBlack/Gray

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1968 Chevrolet Camaro-Engine
Play
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Base-Interior
Play
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Base-Start Up 1
Play
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Base-Start Up 2
Play
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Base-Startup 3
Play
1968 Chevrolet Camaro Base-Walkaround
Play

Description

Introduced for 1967, the first-generation Camaro quickly established itself as one of the defining Chevrolets of the muscle-car era. The 1968 model year retained the clean lines and sporty proportions of the inaugural design while incorporating a number of refinements, including one-piece side glass that eliminated the vent windows, revised taillights, and more subtle details throughout. Today, first-generation Camaros remain popular platforms for custom builds, pairing classic styling with modern performance.

This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is powered an L99 6.2L V8 said to have come from a 2010 Camaro SS and subsequently modified with a disabled cylinder deactivation system. The engine features a Texas Speed camshaft, a Holley Terminator X powertrain management system, a Holley compact accessory drive system, stainless steel headers and exhaust, and more as described below. Dynojet testing indicates approximately 415 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque at the wheels (see gallery for a copy of the dyno results).

Power goes to a 3.08:1 Positraction rear axle via a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission and a custom driveshaft. The car rides on coilovers all around and features four-wheel disc brakes with power assistance.

Refinished in Pepper Gray with satin-black stripes accented by Forest Green pinstriping, the car features matching black trim and Foose wheels. The interior has been retrimmed in gray and black leather over modern bucket seats, and it features Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air climate control, and a retro-style Bluetooth audio system.

This modified 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is now offered with manuals and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • L99 6.2L V8 Dynojet-rated at approximately 415 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque

  • Three-speed automatic transmission and Positraction rear end

  • Finished in Pepper Gray with satin-black stripes

  • Gray and black leather interior

  • Vintage Air air conditioning

  • Coilover suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (124378N433118) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • 24 – V8 Camaro series

    • 37 – Sport Coupe body style

    • 8 – 1968 model year

    • N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 433118 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Cylinder deactivation disabled

    • Holley Terminator X engine management system

    • Texas Speed camshaft

    • Holley stainless-steel headers

    • Holley compact pulley drive system

    • Holley engine mounts

    • Dual-fan aluminum radiator installed

    • Custom stainless-steel exhaust system

    • Custom driveshaft

    • Stainless-steel fuel lines

  • Suspension, Brakes, & Chassis:

    • Coilovers front and rear

    • Four-wheel disc brakes

    • Stainless-steel brake lines

  • Exterior:

    • Refinished in Pro Spray 44490 Pepper Gray

    • Satin black racing stripes with Forest Green pinstriping

    • Satin black painted exterior trim

    • Satin black Foose wheels

  • Interior:

    • Grant three-spoke steering wheel with red accents

    • Modern bucket seats and trim hardware

    • Custom black with gray diamond-stitch insert leather seat covers

    • Dakota Digital instrumentation

    • Vintage-style Bluetooth stereo

    • Dual USB charging ports

    • Vintage Air Gen 5 climate-control system

Servicing

The seller reports that the top end of the engine was overhauled at the time of installation, the rear axle was rebuilt with Positraction, and the fuel tank was replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

  • Some fitment issues with interior woodgrain and trim components

  • Some overspray on satin-black striping

  • Trunk unfinished

Ownership History

The seller acquired the car in 2025, and it previously spent time registered in Louisiana.

Included Items

  • Various manuals

  • Dynojet sheet

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

L99-Powered 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe

Current bid
GTGumby
GTGumby
$23,555
Seller
QR_Cam68
QR_Cam68
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids18
Views12,131

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

GTGumby's avatar
GTGumby
Sep 8 at 2:31 PM
$23,555bid placed 
MR_yvdpbz's avatar
MR_yvdpbz
Sep 8 at 1:57 AM
$22,500bid placed 
CS_jwmeo7's avatar
CS_jwmeo7
Sep 5 at 4:47 PM
$22,250bid placed 
KN_u7jcxz's avatar
KN_u7jcxz
Sep 5 at 4:11 AM
$22,000bid placed 
Chemk's avatar
Chemk
Sep 4 at 7:17 PM
$20,000bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Sep 4 at 3:45 AM
$18,250bid placed 
MarvinWright_lz91's avatar
MarvinWright_lz91
Sep 4 at 12:39 AM
$18,000bid placed 
DcDonzi's avatar
DcDonzi
Sep 3 at 2:27 PM
$17,000bid placed 
MarvinWright_lz91's avatar
MarvinWright_lz91
Sep 3 at 1:27 PM
$16,000bid placed 
DcDonzi's avatar
DcDonzi
Sep 3 at 12:57 AM
$15,000bid placed 
Sam-ulwu8f6p's avatar
Sam-ulwu8f6p
Sep 3 at 12:21 AM
$14,250bid placed 
DcDonzi's avatar
DcDonzi
Sep 2 at 11:24 PM
$14,000bid placed 
Sam-ulwu8f6p's avatar
Sam-ulwu8f6p
Sep 2 at 10:05 PM
$13,000bid placed 
GTGumby's avatar
GTGumby
Sep 2 at 1:52 PM
$12,750bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Sep 2 at 1:59 AM
$11,250bid placed 
TheTaxidermist's avatar
TheTaxidermist
Sep 2 at 1:07 AM
$11,000bid placed 
DG1521's avatar
DG1521
Sep 2 at 12:32 AM
$10,000bid placed 
BM_itch210's avatar
BM_itch210
Sep 1 at 10:13 PM
$5,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026