Auction ended.

1968 Chevrolet C10

Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
1968 Chevrolet C10
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Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCE148J125910
Mileage indicated56,700 Miles TMU
LocationColleyville, Texas
Engine307ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue

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1968 Chevrolet C10 Radio Operation
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1968 Chevrolet C10 - Cold Start + Driving
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1968 Chevrolet C10 - Highway Driving
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Description

Debuting in 1967, General Motors' all-new "Action Line" of pickup trucks combined utility and luxury in a way that had never been done before. With comfort and convenience options galore, these trucks were an instant hit with consumers that wanted one vehicle to do it all. With total production estimated at around three-million units, the 1967-1972 C/K series remained a favorite until production moved to the next generation in 1973. For 1968, side markers were standard equipment, and a larger rear window left 1967's small rear window in the past. The 327ci V8 was introduced as an optional upgrade. Like the 1967 models, the 1968 C10s were offered in both long and short bed configurations and could be had as either a Fleetside or Stepside bed.

This 1968 Chevrolet C10 is finished in Medium Blue with an Off-White top over a blue vinyl interior. Under the hood is a 1968 307ci V8, which is a period-correct engine for this truck, mated to a three-speed manual transmission. The seller notes that truck engines were not stamped with a serial number in 1968.

Factory options include a painted wooden bed floor and rear step bumper. It has power front disc brakes, and sits on a set of 17" steel wheels wrapped in General tires.

The seller, who acquired this C10 in 2024, notes that refurbishment work was performed circa 2014 and believes the engine to be original to this truck.

This 1968 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with manufacturer's literature, historical documents, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 307ci V8

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Power front disc/rear drum brakes

  • Power steering

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CE148J125910) decodes as:

    • C - Conventional cab

    • E - 8 cylinder

    • 1 - 1/2 ton

    • 4 - Pickup

    • 8 - 1968 model year

    • J - Janesville, Wisconsin, assembly plany

    • 125910 - Production sequence number

  • The Service Parts Identification tag indicates:

    • Door edge guards

    • Blue vinyl trim

    • Heavy duty battery

    • Side trim molding

    • Foam seat

    • Ammeter gauge

    • Front stabilizer

    • Med blue/off-white paint

    • Wheel covers

    • Rear step bumper

    • Push button radio

    • Tinted windshield

    • Front chrome bumper

    • HD rear spring

  • The engine stamping (V0108WA) decodes as:

    • V - Flint, Michigan

    • 0108 - January 8th

    • WA - 1968 307ci, manual transmission, C/K or Suburban

  • The carburetor carries an M7 production date code, which correlates with December, 1967

Modifications

  • 17" steel wheels

  • Power front disc brakes

Known Imperfections

  • There is a dent in the driver rear tail light trim

  • The power steering pump has a slow leak

  • The interior shows wear

Ownership History

This C10 was sold new in Faribault, Minnesota, and the sale includes Minnesota registration cards up to approximately 1999. The seller acquired this vehicle in 2024 out of South Dakota, though they believe the truck was in Minnesota until circa 2014.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

  • Protect-O-Plate

  • Historical documentation

Additional Information

This vehicle has a reproduction serial number tag.

The seller states , "Very original truck, original engine. Low miles, have history of the first 31 years of the truck. At some point someone bought and had a complete restore completed on the truck. There are show entries from 2014 in the glovebox. Engine and drive train were rebuilt during the restoration. "Assembly stamping on the pad is V0108WA, VIN 125910. Has the original 2 barrel carburetor with the correct stamp on it."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1968 Chevrolet C10

Sold to
AALB
AALB
$22,203
Seller
Donald_Taylor
Donald_Taylor
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
Bids43
Views11,635

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