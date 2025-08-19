28-Years-Owned 1967 Porsche 912 Coupe

10 days
$8,600
28-Years-Owned 1967 Porsche 912 Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (124)

Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN462715
Mileage indicated1,800 Miles TMU
LocationPerry, Ohio
Engine1.6L Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1967 Porsche 912 SWB Walkaround
Play
1967 Porsche 912 SWB Interior Viewing
Play
1967 Porsche 912 SWB Engine Start-up Part 1
Play
1967 Porsche 912 SWB Engine Start-up Part 2
Play

Description

Introduced as an entry-level companion to the 911, the Porsche 912 paired 911 styling and chassis engineering with the proven 1.6-liter flat-four from the outgoing 356. Early production, including this car's 1967 model year, used the short-wheelbase chassis that would give way to a longer wheelbase in 1969, making these earlier cars the purest expression of the 912's original 911-derived platform.

For 1967, production was just 3,239 units, the lowest figure of the model's original run, and the model gained a 911-style five-gauge dashboard with the addition of a clock and ambient-temperature gauge. A factory sunroof was a rare, costly option throughout 912 production, reportedly commanding a price close to that of a 911 when new when so-equipped.

This 1967 912 is finished in silver over a black and houndstooth interior and is powered by a 1.6-liter flat-four engine fitted with dual Solex carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transmission. This is one of only nine 912s reportedly built with a factory sunroof in 1967, and it rides on 15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels.

The seller has owned the car since 1998. During their ownership, they have installed a short-shifter kit, an aftermarket exhaust system, and electronic ignition. Within the last 2,000 miles, the carburetors are said to have been rebuilt and the rear shocks have been replaced, among other maintenance items detailed below.

This 1967 Porsche 912 is now offered with various spares and documentation, a factory jack, five chrome-finished Lemmerz steel wheels and hubcaps, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One of 3,239 Porsche 912s built for 1967, the model's lowest production year

  • Owned by the seller since 1998

  • Finished in silver over black and houndstooth upholstery

  • Equipped with a sunroof

  • Short-shift kit and aftermarket exhaust

Factory Equipment

  • 1.6L flat-four engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Five-gauge dashboard

  • Blaupunkt AM/FM radio

Modifications

  • Repainted silver in 1992

  • Electronic ignition

  • Aftermarket exhaust system

  • Short-throw shifter kit

  • 15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels

  • Non-original windshield, replaced by Stoddard's Porsche

  • Rocker trim not correct for a 1967 model

  • Repainted horn grilles

  • Dashboard cover

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following work has been completed within the last 2,000 miles:

  • CV joints replaced

  • Boge rear shocks installed

  • Both P-40 Solex carburetors rebuilt

  • Oil pressure sensor replaced

  • Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Paint chips, scratches, and a paint blister near the antenna are noted

  • Various wear on interior surfaces

  • The engine has oil leaks the seller describes as common to the type

  • The odometer is inoperative, speedometer functions

  • The horn, radio, and flashers are inoperative

  • The sunroof is inoperative, described as firmly sealed

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1967 Porsche 912 in 1998.

Included Items

  • Five chrome-finished Lemmerz steel wheels and hubcaps

  • Various spares and documentation

  • Factory jack

Additional Information

From the seller: "I have always serviced it. (currently up for an oil change ) I have a box of parts, seals, gaskets, spark plugs, original distributor, etc. It has been in many local car shows and Northeast Ohio PCA “tours." The car got some popular kudos at Dennis Gage car show in Ohio, and it was featured in a Northeast Ohio PCA club mag “Voices From the Trunk” in 2000. I was a member of the 912 Registry until it ceased in name. My old 912 has never been a trailer queen. Driven with care but with passion when the road called out! Cruises easily at 80+ mph...no shimy or rattles."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

28-Years-Owned 1967 Porsche 912 Coupe

Current bid
RS_3l81ov
RS_3l81ov
$8,600
Seller
Oldsilver
Oldsilver
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids9
Views2,499

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 10 at 3:34 PM
$8,600bid placed 
SnakeDoc's avatar
SnakeDoc
Sep 10 at 2:59 PM
$8,250bid placed 
LAD251's avatar
LAD251
Sep 10 at 10:20 AM
$8,000bid placed 
SCRoush's avatar
SCRoush
Sep 9 at 2:39 PM
$7,500bid placed 
Hminch's avatar
Hminch
Sep 8 at 11:23 PM
$7,250bid placed 
nr_ck5wst's avatar
nr_ck5wst
Sep 8 at 5:06 PM
$7,000bid placed 
HJDJ23's avatar
HJDJ23
Sep 8 at 4:58 PM
$300bid placed 
Rq_vtp32n's avatar
Rq_vtp32n
Sep 8 at 2:38 PM
$200bid placed 
HJDJ23's avatar
HJDJ23
Sep 7 at 3:11 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026