28-Years-Owned 1967 Porsche 912 Coupe
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced as an entry-level companion to the 911, the Porsche 912 paired 911 styling and chassis engineering with the proven 1.6-liter flat-four from the outgoing 356. Early production, including this car's 1967 model year, used the short-wheelbase chassis that would give way to a longer wheelbase in 1969, making these earlier cars the purest expression of the 912's original 911-derived platform.
For 1967, production was just 3,239 units, the lowest figure of the model's original run, and the model gained a 911-style five-gauge dashboard with the addition of a clock and ambient-temperature gauge. A factory sunroof was a rare, costly option throughout 912 production, reportedly commanding a price close to that of a 911 when new when so-equipped.
This 1967 912 is finished in silver over a black and houndstooth interior and is powered by a 1.6-liter flat-four engine fitted with dual Solex carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transmission. This is one of only nine 912s reportedly built with a factory sunroof in 1967, and it rides on 15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels.
The seller has owned the car since 1998. During their ownership, they have installed a short-shifter kit, an aftermarket exhaust system, and electronic ignition. Within the last 2,000 miles, the carburetors are said to have been rebuilt and the rear shocks have been replaced, among other maintenance items detailed below.
This 1967 Porsche 912 is now offered with various spares and documentation, a factory jack, five chrome-finished Lemmerz steel wheels and hubcaps, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One of 3,239 Porsche 912s built for 1967, the model's lowest production year
Owned by the seller since 1998
Finished in silver over black and houndstooth upholstery
Equipped with a sunroof
Short-shift kit and aftermarket exhaust
Factory Equipment
1.6L flat-four engine
5-speed manual transmission
Four-wheel disc brakes
Five-gauge dashboard
Blaupunkt AM/FM radio
Modifications
Repainted silver in 1992
Electronic ignition
Aftermarket exhaust system
Short-throw shifter kit
15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels
Non-original windshield, replaced by Stoddard's Porsche
Rocker trim not correct for a 1967 model
Repainted horn grilles
Dashboard cover
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following work has been completed within the last 2,000 miles:
CV joints replaced
Boge rear shocks installed
Both P-40 Solex carburetors rebuilt
Oil pressure sensor replaced
Battery replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Paint chips, scratches, and a paint blister near the antenna are noted
Various wear on interior surfaces
The engine has oil leaks the seller describes as common to the type
The odometer is inoperative, speedometer functions
The horn, radio, and flashers are inoperative
The sunroof is inoperative, described as firmly sealed
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1967 Porsche 912 in 1998.
Included Items
Five chrome-finished Lemmerz steel wheels and hubcaps
Various spares and documentation
Factory jack
Additional Information
From the seller: "I have always serviced it. (currently up for an oil change ) I have a box of parts, seals, gaskets, spark plugs, original distributor, etc. It has been in many local car shows and Northeast Ohio PCA “tours." The car got some popular kudos at Dennis Gage car show in Ohio, and it was featured in a Northeast Ohio PCA club mag “Voices From the Trunk” in 2000. I was a member of the 912 Registry until it ceased in name. My old 912 has never been a trailer queen. Driven with care but with passion when the road called out! Cruises easily at 80+ mph...no shimy or rattles."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.