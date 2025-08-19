Description

Introduced as an entry-level companion to the 911, the Porsche 912 paired 911 styling and chassis engineering with the proven 1.6-liter flat-four from the outgoing 356. Early production, including this car's 1967 model year, used the short-wheelbase chassis that would give way to a longer wheelbase in 1969, making these earlier cars the purest expression of the 912's original 911-derived platform.

For 1967, production was just 3,239 units, the lowest figure of the model's original run, and the model gained a 911-style five-gauge dashboard with the addition of a clock and ambient-temperature gauge. A factory sunroof was a rare, costly option throughout 912 production, reportedly commanding a price close to that of a 911 when new when so-equipped.

This 1967 912 is finished in silver over a black and houndstooth interior and is powered by a 1.6-liter flat-four engine fitted with dual Solex carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transmission. This is one of only nine 912s reportedly built with a factory sunroof in 1967, and it rides on 15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels.

The seller has owned the car since 1998. During their ownership, they have installed a short-shifter kit, an aftermarket exhaust system, and electronic ignition. Within the last 2,000 miles, the carburetors are said to have been rebuilt and the rear shocks have been replaced, among other maintenance items detailed below.

This 1967 Porsche 912 is now offered with various spares and documentation, a factory jack, five chrome-finished Lemmerz steel wheels and hubcaps, and a clean Ohio title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One of 3,239 Porsche 912s built for 1967, the model's lowest production year

Owned by the seller since 1998

Finished in silver over black and houndstooth upholstery

Equipped with a sunroof

Short-shift kit and aftermarket exhaust

Factory Equipment

1.6L flat-four engine

5-speed manual transmission

Four-wheel disc brakes

Five-gauge dashboard

Blaupunkt AM/FM radio

Modifications

Repainted silver in 1992

Electronic ignition

Aftermarket exhaust system

Short-throw shifter kit

15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels

Non-original windshield, replaced by Stoddard's Porsche

Rocker trim not correct for a 1967 model

Repainted horn grilles

Dashboard cover

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following work has been completed within the last 2,000 miles:

CV joints replaced

Boge rear shocks installed

Both P-40 Solex carburetors rebuilt

Oil pressure sensor replaced

Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

Detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Paint chips, scratches, and a paint blister near the antenna are noted

Various wear on interior surfaces

The engine has oil leaks the seller describes as common to the type

The odometer is inoperative, speedometer functions

The horn, radio, and flashers are inoperative

The sunroof is inoperative, described as firmly sealed

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1967 Porsche 912 in 1998.

Included Items

Five chrome-finished Lemmerz steel wheels and hubcaps

Various spares and documentation

Factory jack

Additional Information

From the seller: "I have always serviced it. (currently up for an oil change ) I have a box of parts, seals, gaskets, spark plugs, original distributor, etc. It has been in many local car shows and Northeast Ohio PCA “tours." The car got some popular kudos at Dennis Gage car show in Ohio, and it was featured in a Northeast Ohio PCA club mag “Voices From the Trunk” in 2000. I was a member of the 912 Registry until it ceased in name. My old 912 has never been a trailer queen. Driven with care but with passion when the road called out! Cruises easily at 80+ mph...no shimy or rattles."