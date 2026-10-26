Auction ended.

318-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop

Bid to $12,500 on 10/26/26
Result
318-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBH23D72196165
Mileage indicated69,900 Miles TMU
LocationAdamsburg, Pennsylvania
Engine318ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorPersian White
Interior colorBlack

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1967 Plymouth Barracuda - Cold Start
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Description

Introduced for 1967 as the second generation of Plymouth's sporty compact, the Barracuda received an all-new body with more muscular styling, wider proportions, and a broader range of performance and comfort options that further differentiated it from the Valiant. Offered in fastback, hardtop coupe, and convertible body styles, the redesigned Barracuda helped establish the model as a distinctive contender in the growing pony car market while maintaining the compact dimensions and versatility that had defined the nameplate since its debut.

This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop has been modified with by a 318ci V8 in place of its original 273ci V8, which is paired with a three-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Finished in Persian White over a reupholstered black vinyl interior, the car is equipped with an Edelbrock 1906 carburetor and aluminum intake manifold, an aluminum Champion radiator, an aftermarket steering wheel, an aftermarket stereo system, and LED headlights.

The seller reports recent servicing that includes ignition-system and cooling-system updates, some replacement wiring, and more as outlined below.

This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop is now offered with a collection of spare parts, an owner’s manual, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 318ci V8 swap paired with a 3-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission

  • Finished in Persian White exterior over a reupholstered black vinyl interior

  • Factory bucket seats and center console

  • Retro Manufacturing Bluetooth stereo

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (BH23D72196165) decodes as:

    • BH23 - Plymouth Barracuda High Price Class two-door hardtop

    • D - 273ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor

    • 7 - 1967 model year

    • 2 - Hamtramck, Michigan assembly plant

    • 196165 - Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • a6 - Center console

    • b4 - Bucket seats

    • H6R - Red vinyl bucket-seat interior

    • WW1 - Persian White exterior paint

    • Q - Dark Red upper door-frame finish

    • 235 - Scheduled production date of February 23, 1967

Modifications

  • Champion aluminum radiator

  • Edelbrock 1906 four-barrel carburetor

  • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

  • Performance camshaft

  • Halo-style LED headlights

  • Kick-panel speakers

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Reupholstered seats

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service items have been replaced:

  • Spark plugs, ignition wires, distributor cap, and ignition coil

  • Thermostat and water pump

  • Transmission kickdown cable

  • Windshield washer reservoir

  • Under-dash wiring

  • Leaf springs

Known Imperfections

  • Window felts damaged or missing (replacement included)

  • Engine intermittently backfires during operation

  • Exhaust contacts frame and causes rattling

  • Cracking present on the front clip near the hood

  • Paint chips and bubbles visible on the body

  • Steering wheel is not aligned

  • Scratches visible on the rear seat

  • Radio speakers and antenna not wired up

  • Windshield washer motor not wired up

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Barracuda in 2023.

Included Items

  • Replacement window felt and collection of spare parts

  • Owner's manual

  • Fire extinguisher

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1967 Plymouth Barracuda

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

318-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop

Last bid
Walterbeck
Walterbeck
$12,500
Seller
Jon10320
Jon10320
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
Bids21
Views15,705

Comments & bids

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Walterbeck's avatar
Walterbeck
Oct 26 at 6:41 PM
$12,500bid placed 
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Roku_18
Oct 26 at 6:41 PM
$11,750bid placed 
Walterbeck's avatar
Walterbeck
Oct 26 at 6:40 PM
$11,500bid placed 
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Roku_18
Oct 26 at 6:39 PM
$11,250bid placed 
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Walterbeck
Oct 26 at 6:39 PM
$11,000bid placed 
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Roku_18
Oct 26 at 6:34 PM
$10,750bid placed 
Walterbeck's avatar
Walterbeck
Oct 26 at 6:31 PM
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Roku_18
Oct 25 at 3:42 PM
$10,250bid placed 
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CC_frj824
Oct 24 at 12:34 AM
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LHad
Oct 23 at 12:52 AM
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PK_g0wiw5
Oct 22 at 5:12 PM
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LHad
Oct 20 at 11:32 PM
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JamesBraukman_cn8b
Oct 17 at 3:39 PM
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2427NDFish
Oct 17 at 12:11 PM
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PK_g0wiw5
Oct 15 at 6:14 PM
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Mmartinez0128
Oct 15 at 6:12 PM
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PK_g0wiw5
Oct 15 at 6:50 AM
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Mmartinez0128
Oct 15 at 6:38 AM
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PK_g0wiw5
Oct 14 at 3:17 PM
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Oct 14 at 2:58 PM
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Oct 14 at 3:01 AM
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