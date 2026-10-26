Description

Introduced for 1967 as the second generation of Plymouth's sporty compact, the Barracuda received an all-new body with more muscular styling, wider proportions, and a broader range of performance and comfort options that further differentiated it from the Valiant. Offered in fastback, hardtop coupe, and convertible body styles, the redesigned Barracuda helped establish the model as a distinctive contender in the growing pony car market while maintaining the compact dimensions and versatility that had defined the nameplate since its debut.

This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop has been modified with by a 318ci V8 in place of its original 273ci V8, which is paired with a three-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Finished in Persian White over a reupholstered black vinyl interior, the car is equipped with an Edelbrock 1906 carburetor and aluminum intake manifold, an aluminum Champion radiator, an aftermarket steering wheel, an aftermarket stereo system, and LED headlights.

The seller reports recent servicing that includes ignition-system and cooling-system updates, some replacement wiring, and more as outlined below.

This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop is now offered with a collection of spare parts, an owner’s manual, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 318ci V8 swap paired with a 3-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission

Finished in Persian White exterior over a reupholstered black vinyl interior

Factory bucket seats and center console

Retro Manufacturing Bluetooth stereo

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (BH23D72196165) decodes as: BH23 - Plymouth Barracuda High Price Class two-door hardtop D - 273ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor 7 - 1967 model year 2 - Hamtramck, Michigan assembly plant 196165 - Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: a6 - Center console b4 - Bucket seats H6R - Red vinyl bucket-seat interior WW1 - Persian White exterior paint Q - Dark Red upper door-frame finish 235 - Scheduled production date of February 23, 1967



Modifications

Champion aluminum radiator

Edelbrock 1906 four-barrel carburetor

Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

Performance camshaft

Halo-style LED headlights

Kick-panel speakers

Aftermarket steering wheel

Reupholstered seats

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service items have been replaced:

Spark plugs, ignition wires, distributor cap, and ignition coil

Thermostat and water pump

Transmission kickdown cable

Windshield washer reservoir

Under-dash wiring

Leaf springs

Known Imperfections

Window felts damaged or missing (replacement included)

Engine intermittently backfires during operation

Exhaust contacts frame and causes rattling

Cracking present on the front clip near the hood

Paint chips and bubbles visible on the body

Steering wheel is not aligned

Scratches visible on the rear seat

Radio speakers and antenna not wired up

Windshield washer motor not wired up

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Barracuda in 2023.

Included Items