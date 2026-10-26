318-Powered 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:43 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1967 as the second generation of Plymouth's sporty compact, the Barracuda received an all-new body with more muscular styling, wider proportions, and a broader range of performance and comfort options that further differentiated it from the Valiant. Offered in fastback, hardtop coupe, and convertible body styles, the redesigned Barracuda helped establish the model as a distinctive contender in the growing pony car market while maintaining the compact dimensions and versatility that had defined the nameplate since its debut.
This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop has been modified with by a 318ci V8 in place of its original 273ci V8, which is paired with a three-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. Finished in Persian White over a reupholstered black vinyl interior, the car is equipped with an Edelbrock 1906 carburetor and aluminum intake manifold, an aluminum Champion radiator, an aftermarket steering wheel, an aftermarket stereo system, and LED headlights.
The seller reports recent servicing that includes ignition-system and cooling-system updates, some replacement wiring, and more as outlined below.
This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Hardtop is now offered with a collection of spare parts, an owner’s manual, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 318ci V8 swap paired with a 3-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
Finished in Persian White exterior over a reupholstered black vinyl interior
Factory bucket seats and center console
Retro Manufacturing Bluetooth stereo
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (BH23D72196165) decodes as:
BH23 - Plymouth Barracuda High Price Class two-door hardtop
D - 273ci V8 engine with two-barrel carburetor
7 - 1967 model year
2 - Hamtramck, Michigan assembly plant
196165 - Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
a6 - Center console
b4 - Bucket seats
H6R - Red vinyl bucket-seat interior
WW1 - Persian White exterior paint
Q - Dark Red upper door-frame finish
235 - Scheduled production date of February 23, 1967
Modifications
Champion aluminum radiator
Edelbrock 1906 four-barrel carburetor
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Performance camshaft
Halo-style LED headlights
Kick-panel speakers
Aftermarket steering wheel
Reupholstered seats
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service items have been replaced:
Spark plugs, ignition wires, distributor cap, and ignition coil
Thermostat and water pump
Transmission kickdown cable
Windshield washer reservoir
Under-dash wiring
Leaf springs
Known Imperfections
Window felts damaged or missing (replacement included)
Engine intermittently backfires during operation
Exhaust contacts frame and causes rattling
Cracking present on the front clip near the hood
Paint chips and bubbles visible on the body
Steering wheel is not aligned
Scratches visible on the rear seat
Radio speakers and antenna not wired up
Windshield washer motor not wired up
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Barracuda in 2023.
Included Items
Replacement window felt and collection of spare parts
Owner's manual
Fire extinguisher
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.