1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A 390
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
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Description
The 1967 Mustang brought a larger, more muscular body to Ford's pony car, one finally capable of swallowing a big-block V8. Within the GT lineup, cars ordered with the FE-series 390 and the Cruise-O-Matic automatic earned the GT/A designation, pairing the GT Equipment Group's performance and appearance upgrades with effortless open-road cruising.
This Mustang fastback carries the S-code 390-4V engine and was ordered by Sonju Motor of Two Harbors, Minnesota, as a stock dealer demonstrator. The car was originally finished in Springtime Yellow over Saddle bucket seats, and the included Deluxe Marti Report lists the GT Equipment Group, C-6 Select-Shift Cruise-O-Matic, power steering, a tilt-away steering wheel, a console, a Sport Deck fold-down rear seat, an AM/8-track stereo radio, the Exterior and Interior Decor Groups, tinted glass, and deluxe seat belts. The car was built at Ford's Dearborn plant on April 13, 1967, sixteen days behind its scheduled build date, and first sold on July 21, 1967.
The car was refinished in its current black over black vinyl upholstery prior to the seller's 2018 acquisition. A Ford FMX 3-speed automatic transmission was fitted at some point, replacing the factory C6 automatic. In preparation for the sale, the car underwent a thorough mechanical inspection and service, including ignition system diagnosis and repair, carburetor adjustment, a new battery, and front brake service.
This 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A is now offered with a Deluxe Marti Report, various literature, and Connecticut registration in the seller's name.
Highlights
Documented as a genuine 390-4V GT/A
One of 16,212 1967 fastbacks ordered with the GT Equipment Group
Ordered as a stock dealer demonstrator
Sold new through Sonju Motor Inc. in Two Harbors, Minnesota
Pre-sale serviced by North American Motor Car
Refinished in black over black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the included Deluxe Marti Report:
Door Data Plate Decode
7 — 1967
F — Built at Dearborn
02 — Mustang Fastback
S — 390-4V
182531 — 82,531st Ford vehicle scheduled for production at Dearborn
63B — Mustang Fastback
8 — Springtime Yellow Paint, Ford #1955-A
6F — Saddle Decor Bucket Seats
28C — Scheduled for Build: March 28, 1967
44 — Twin Cities Ordering District
1 — 3.00 standard axle ratio
U — C-6 Select Shift Cruise-O-Matic
GT Equipment Group
C-6 Select Shift Cruise-O-Matic
Lower Back Panel Grille
Console
Sport Deck Rear Seat
Power Steering
Tilt-Away Steering Wheel
Exterior Decor Group
Interior Decor Group
Tinted Glass
Deluxe seat Belts
Modifications
Refinished in black over black vinyl
Ford FMX 3-speed automatic transmission
PerTronix electronic ignition conversion
Classic-look modern radio
Servicing and Documentation
Ahead of sale, the following service was completed by North American Motor Car in Danbury, Connecticut:
Roof liner weatherstripping removed; tracks and gaskets cleaned and reinstalled
Glove box latch repaired
Oil changed, chassis lubricated, and fluids checked
Distributor cap and rotor replaced
Petronix ignition connection and corrected to restore even running across all eight cylinders
Vacuum advance adjusted; timing adjusted by 0.5 degrees
Carburetor idle mixture adjusted; throttle return spring replaced
Heater duct cleared of debris
Battery replaced
Air conditioning line cap replaced
Accelerator pedal replaced
Front disc brake pads and trim replaced
Missing armrest plugs replaced
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller out of Michigan in 2018.
Included Items
Marti Report (Deluxe)
Various literature
Additional Information
This 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.