Description

The 1967 Mustang brought a larger, more muscular body to Ford's pony car, one finally capable of swallowing a big-block V8. Within the GT lineup, cars ordered with the FE-series 390 and the Cruise-O-Matic automatic earned the GT/A designation, pairing the GT Equipment Group's performance and appearance upgrades with effortless open-road cruising.

This Mustang fastback carries the S-code 390-4V engine and was ordered by Sonju Motor of Two Harbors, Minnesota, as a stock dealer demonstrator. The car was originally finished in Springtime Yellow over Saddle bucket seats, and the included Deluxe Marti Report lists the GT Equipment Group, C-6 Select-Shift Cruise-O-Matic, power steering, a tilt-away steering wheel, a console, a Sport Deck fold-down rear seat, an AM/8-track stereo radio, the Exterior and Interior Decor Groups, tinted glass, and deluxe seat belts. The car was built at Ford's Dearborn plant on April 13, 1967, sixteen days behind its scheduled build date, and first sold on July 21, 1967.

The car was refinished in its current black over black vinyl upholstery prior to the seller's 2018 acquisition. A Ford FMX 3-speed automatic transmission was fitted at some point, replacing the factory C6 automatic. In preparation for the sale, the car underwent a thorough mechanical inspection and service, including ignition system diagnosis and repair, carburetor adjustment, a new battery, and front brake service.

This 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A is now offered with a Deluxe Marti Report, various literature, and Connecticut registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

Documented as a genuine 390-4V GT/A

One of 16,212 1967 fastbacks ordered with the GT Equipment Group

Ordered as a stock dealer demonstrator

Sold new through Sonju Motor Inc. in Two Harbors, Minnesota

Pre-sale serviced by North American Motor Car

Refinished in black over black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included Deluxe Marti Report:

Door Data Plate Decode 7 — 1967 F — Built at Dearborn 02 — Mustang Fastback S — 390-4V 182531 — 82,531st Ford vehicle scheduled for production at Dearborn 63B — Mustang Fastback 8 — Springtime Yellow Paint, Ford #1955-A 6F — Saddle Decor Bucket Seats 28C — Scheduled for Build: March 28, 1967 44 — Twin Cities Ordering District 1 — 3.00 standard axle ratio U — C-6 Select Shift Cruise-O-Matic

GT Equipment Group

C-6 Select Shift Cruise-O-Matic

Lower Back Panel Grille

Console

Sport Deck Rear Seat

Power Steering

Tilt-Away Steering Wheel

Exterior Decor Group

Interior Decor Group

Tinted Glass

Deluxe seat Belts

Modifications

Refinished in black over black vinyl

Ford FMX 3-speed automatic transmission

PerTronix electronic ignition conversion

Classic-look modern radio

Servicing and Documentation

Ahead of sale, the following service was completed by North American Motor Car in Danbury, Connecticut:

Roof liner weatherstripping removed; tracks and gaskets cleaned and reinstalled

Glove box latch repaired

Oil changed, chassis lubricated, and fluids checked

Distributor cap and rotor replaced

Petronix ignition connection and corrected to restore even running across all eight cylinders

Vacuum advance adjusted; timing adjusted by 0.5 degrees

Carburetor idle mixture adjusted; throttle return spring replaced

Heater duct cleared of debris

Battery replaced

Air conditioning line cap replaced

Accelerator pedal replaced

Front disc brake pads and trim replaced

Missing armrest plugs replaced

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller out of Michigan in 2018.

Included Items

Marti Report (Deluxe)

Various literature

Additional Information

This 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.