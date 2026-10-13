Auction ended.

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A 390

Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A 390
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (74)

Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN7F02S182531
Mileage indicated35,300 Miles TMU
LocationRidgefield, Connecticut
Engine390ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A 390—estimated rate $420/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1967 Ford Mustang GTA Walkaround
Play
1967 Ford Mustang GTA Interior Viewing
Play
1967 Ford Mustang GTA Start-up
Play

Description

The 1967 Mustang brought a larger, more muscular body to Ford's pony car, one finally capable of swallowing a big-block V8. Within the GT lineup, cars ordered with the FE-series 390 and the Cruise-O-Matic automatic earned the GT/A designation, pairing the GT Equipment Group's performance and appearance upgrades with effortless open-road cruising.

This Mustang fastback carries the S-code 390-4V engine and was ordered by Sonju Motor of Two Harbors, Minnesota, as a stock dealer demonstrator. The car was originally finished in Springtime Yellow over Saddle bucket seats, and the included Deluxe Marti Report lists the GT Equipment Group, C-6 Select-Shift Cruise-O-Matic, power steering, a tilt-away steering wheel, a console, a Sport Deck fold-down rear seat, an AM/8-track stereo radio, the Exterior and Interior Decor Groups, tinted glass, and deluxe seat belts. The car was built at Ford's Dearborn plant on April 13, 1967, sixteen days behind its scheduled build date, and first sold on July 21, 1967.

The car was refinished in its current black over black vinyl upholstery prior to the seller's 2018 acquisition. A Ford FMX 3-speed automatic transmission was fitted at some point, replacing the factory C6 automatic. In preparation for the sale, the car underwent a thorough mechanical inspection and service, including ignition system diagnosis and repair, carburetor adjustment, a new battery, and front brake service.

This 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A is now offered with a Deluxe Marti Report, various literature, and Connecticut registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Documented as a genuine 390-4V GT/A

  • One of 16,212 1967 fastbacks ordered with the GT Equipment Group

  • Ordered as a stock dealer demonstrator

  • Sold new through Sonju Motor Inc. in Two Harbors, Minnesota

  • Pre-sale serviced by North American Motor Car

  • Refinished in black over black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the included Deluxe Marti Report:

  • Door Data Plate Decode

    • 7 — 1967

    • F — Built at Dearborn

    • 02 — Mustang Fastback

    • S — 390-4V

    • 182531 — 82,531st Ford vehicle scheduled for production at Dearborn

    • 63B — Mustang Fastback

    • 8 — Springtime Yellow Paint, Ford #1955-A

    • 6F — Saddle Decor Bucket Seats

    • 28C — Scheduled for Build: March 28, 1967

    • 44 — Twin Cities Ordering District

    • 1 — 3.00 standard axle ratio

    • U — C-6 Select Shift Cruise-O-Matic

  • GT Equipment Group

  • C-6 Select Shift Cruise-O-Matic

  • Lower Back Panel Grille

  • Console

  • Sport Deck Rear Seat

  • Power Steering

  • Tilt-Away Steering Wheel

  • Exterior Decor Group

  • Interior Decor Group

  • Tinted Glass

  • Deluxe seat Belts

Modifications

  • Refinished in black over black vinyl

  • Ford FMX 3-speed automatic transmission

  • PerTronix electronic ignition conversion

  • Classic-look modern radio

Servicing and Documentation

Ahead of sale, the following service was completed by North American Motor Car in Danbury, Connecticut:

  • Roof liner weatherstripping removed; tracks and gaskets cleaned and reinstalled

  • Glove box latch repaired

  • Oil changed, chassis lubricated, and fluids checked

  • Distributor cap and rotor replaced

  • Petronix ignition connection and corrected to restore even running across all eight cylinders

  • Vacuum advance adjusted; timing adjusted by 0.5 degrees

  • Carburetor idle mixture adjusted; throttle return spring replaced

  • Heater duct cleared of debris

  • Battery replaced

  • Air conditioning line cap replaced

  • Accelerator pedal replaced

  • Front disc brake pads and trim replaced

  • Missing armrest plugs replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller out of Michigan in 2018.

Included Items

  • Marti Report (Deluxe)

  • Various literature

Additional Information

This 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback GT/A 390

Sold to
M_Customs
M_Customs
$87,205
Seller
DPMUSTANG
DPMUSTANG
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
Bids44
Views36,680

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

M_Customs' avatar
M_Customs
Oct 13 at 6:05 PM
$81,500bid placed 
Frank1968's avatar
Frank1968
Oct 13 at 6:05 PM
$81,000bid placed 
M_Customs' avatar
M_Customs
Oct 13 at 6:04 PM
$80,500bid placed 
Frank1968's avatar
Frank1968
Oct 13 at 6:02 PM
$80,000bid placed 
M_Customs' avatar
M_Customs
Oct 13 at 5:58 PM
$76,000bid placed 
SS_gsgmn5's avatar
SS_gsgmn5
Oct 13 at 5:45 PM
$75,000bid placed 
M_Customs' avatar
M_Customs
Oct 13 at 5:41 PM
$74,000bid placed 
Dcullen's avatar
Dcullen
Oct 13 at 5:24 PM
$73,500bid placed 
Frank1968's avatar
Frank1968
Oct 13 at 5:21 PM
$72,500bid placed 
M_Customs' avatar
M_Customs
Oct 13 at 4:50 PM
$72,000bid placed 
Dcullen's avatar
Dcullen
Oct 13 at 3:44 PM
$71,500bid placed 
M_Customs' avatar
M_Customs
Oct 13 at 1:34 PM
$68,500bid placed 
SS_gsgmn5's avatar
SS_gsgmn5
Oct 13 at 1:09 PM
$68,000bid placed 
Lderuby74's avatar
Lderuby74
Oct 12 at 6:21 PM
$67,000bid placed 
M_Customs' avatar
M_Customs
Oct 12 at 4:31 PM
$65,500bid placed 
Frank1968's avatar
Frank1968
Oct 12 at 3:21 PM
$65,000bid placed 
Dcullen's avatar
Dcullen
Oct 12 at 12:36 PM
$64,000bid placed 
Frank1968's avatar
Frank1968
Oct 11 at 12:19 PM
$63,000bid placed 
Dcullen's avatar
Dcullen
Oct 10 at 1:54 PM
$62,000bid placed 
Frank1968's avatar
Frank1968
Oct 10 at 12:46 AM
$58,000bid placed 
Dcullen's avatar
Dcullen
Oct 9 at 5:26 PM
$55,000bid placed 
GoGetM's avatar
GoGetM
Oct 9 at 4:20 PM
$48,280bid placed 
CR_CaneFan's avatar
CR_CaneFan
Oct 9 at 2:42 AM
$47,500bid placed 
Dcullen's avatar
Dcullen
Oct 8 at 9:19 PM
$45,000bid placed 
GoGetM's avatar
GoGetM
Oct 7 at 10:29 PM
$37,500bid placed 
SS_gsgmn5's avatar
SS_gsgmn5
Oct 7 at 5:27 PM
$36,217bid placed 
JayBart's avatar
JayBart
Oct 7 at 5:23 PM
$35,967bid placed 
GoGetM's avatar
GoGetM
Oct 7 at 1:08 AM
$35,000bid placed 
cy_p0zidw's avatar
cy_p0zidw
Oct 6 at 9:37 PM
$33,250bid placed 
JL_21li21's avatar
JL_21li21
Oct 6 at 7:34 PM
$33,000bid placed 
CS_76-fb's avatar
CS_76-fb
Oct 6 at 4:27 PM
$32,250bid placed 
sdr-f9n1kubo's avatar
sdr-f9n1kubo
Oct 6 at 6:09 AM
$30,000bid placed 
Lakeguy's avatar
Lakeguy
Oct 6 at 1:53 AM
$29,500bid placed 
JBLAnthem's avatar
JBLAnthem
Oct 4 at 2:02 AM
$28,000bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Oct 3 at 4:02 PM
$25,250bid placed 
JG_32960's avatar
JG_32960
Oct 2 at 3:54 PM
$25,000bid placed 
DSEXTON6's avatar
DSEXTON6
Oct 2 at 1:20 PM
$21,500bid placed 
JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Oct 1 at 11:43 PM
$21,000bid placed 
Chopper69's avatar
Chopper69
Oct 1 at 12:55 AM
$20,350bid placed 
TJ_kgafur's avatar
TJ_kgafur
Sep 30 at 2:08 PM
$20,057bid placed 
Coinmachine's avatar
Coinmachine
Sep 30 at 11:25 AM
$4,000bid placed 
BIGb-1924's avatar
BIGb-1924
Sep 30 at 3:32 AM
$3,000bid placed 
DVLUVSJAX's avatar
DVLUVSJAX
Sep 30 at 12:50 AM
$2,500bid placed 
MSunderlin's avatar
MSunderlin
Sep 29 at 6:29 PM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026