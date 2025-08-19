427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

Bobbin' For Cars
No reserve
6 days
$37,500
427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
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Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:25 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN194377S112354
Mileage indicated69,600 Miles TMU
LocationSugar Hill, Georgia
Engine427ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGoodwood Green
Interior colorGreen

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Video gallery

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1967 Chevrolet Corvette Walkaround
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1967 Chevrolet Corvette Exterior Tour
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1967 Chevrolet Corvette Interior Tour
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The General Motors 427ci V8 was one of the most formidable factory performance engines of the mid-1960s muscle car era. Fitted to various iterations of the Corvette, the big-block V8 has its roots in NASCAR, quickly becoming a legend in its own time.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe has been modified with the addition of a 427ci V8 featuring a trio of carburetors, and it sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox. The V8 engine was rebuilt by Stephen Becker Automotive Group of Sugar Hill, Georgia, in December 2022.

This final-year C2 Corvette was finished from the factory in Goodwood Green, a one-year-only hue that served as a rather international nod to the storied Goodwood Circuit and hillclimb course situated on the Goodwood House estate in England. The color itself was introduced just as the 9th Duke of Richmond stopped racing at the track; Formula racers, in particular, had become too fast for the course and the Duke did not want to perform upgrades.

The 1967-only Goodwood Green quickly became a popular choice for C2 Corvette owners, and it is paired on this example with a white "stinger" and a Green vinyl interior.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist in Georgia with a clean New Hampshire title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

  • Last year of the iconic C2 Stingray

  • 1967-only in Goodwood Green Metallic (983)

  • Green vinyl interior (430)

  • 427ci big-block V8, rebuilt in 2022

  • Triple carburetor setup

  • Four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Transistorized ignition system

  • Positraction limited-slip rear axle

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Telescoping steering column

  • Signature power-bulge "stinger" hood

Modifications

  • 427ci V8 with triple carburetors

Servicing

Work performed by Stephen Becker Automotive Group of Sugar Hill, Georgia, in December 2022 included:

  • Engine overhaul, including replacement of the camshaft and hardened pushrods

  • Clutch replacement

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this 1967 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

Additional documents

1967 Corvette engine overhaul

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Unlimited123
Unlimited123
$37,500
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 8:25 PM UTC
Bids24
Views7,678

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