Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

General Motors' 427ci V8 was among the most formidable factory performance engines of the mid-1960s muscle car era. With roots in NASCAR, the 427 quickly earned legendary status for its impressive power and durability.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, one of the final and most refined versions of Chevrolet's second-generation (C2) sports car, is one of 3,754 equipped from the factory with the desirable L71 427ci V8. The performance engine features Tri-Power induction with three two-barrel carburetors and a factory rating of 435 horsepower. Power is delivered through a four-speed manual transmission, creating one of the most sought-after performance combinations of the era.

Reportedly restored in 2009, this '67 Corvette Convertible was subsequently displayed at the 2009 SEMA show, highlighting the enduring appeal of Chevrolet's iconic high-performance Sting Ray. The car is refinished in Marlboro Maroon with a black convertible top over a black vinyl interior. Additional features include hidden headlamps, dual side exhaust, 15" rally wheels with redline tires, four-wheel disc brakes, Sting Ray badging, a positraction rear end, independent front and rear suspension, and a vertically mounted AM/FM radio.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a copy of the tank sticker, a sign board, scrap book, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Full restoration reportedly completed in 2009

Featured at the 2009 SEMA show

427ci L71 V8 engine factory rated when new at 435 hp

Muncie 4-speed transmission

Refinished in Marlboro Maroon paint with a black vinyl top

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Hidden headlamps

15" rally wheels

Dual side exhaust

Sting Ray badging

Four-wheel disc brakes

Independent front and rear suspension

Positraction rear end

Full instrumentation, including tachometer

Padded dashboard

AM/FM radio

Heater

Seat belts

The chassis number (194677S110322) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 94 – Corvette 67 – Convertible 7 – 1967 model year S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 110322 – Sequential production number



Service

Redline tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

Copy of tank sticker

Sign board

3-ring binder photo scrap book

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.