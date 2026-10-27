1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L71 427/435 4-Speed
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:22 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note images of the convertible top have been added to the gallery.
Please note this Corvette has a standard steering wheel.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
General Motors' 427ci V8 was among the most formidable factory performance engines of the mid-1960s muscle car era. With roots in NASCAR, the 427 quickly earned legendary status for its impressive power and durability.
This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, one of the final and most refined versions of Chevrolet's second-generation (C2) sports car, is one of 3,754 equipped from the factory with the desirable L71 427ci V8. The performance engine features Tri-Power induction with three two-barrel carburetors and a factory rating of 435 horsepower. Power is delivered through a four-speed manual transmission, creating one of the most sought-after performance combinations of the era.
Reportedly restored in 2009, this '67 Corvette Convertible was subsequently displayed at the 2009 SEMA show, highlighting the enduring appeal of Chevrolet's iconic high-performance Sting Ray. The car is refinished in Marlboro Maroon with a black convertible top over a black vinyl interior. Additional features include hidden headlamps, dual side exhaust, 15" rally wheels with redline tires, four-wheel disc brakes, Sting Ray badging, a positraction rear end, independent front and rear suspension, and a vertically mounted AM/FM radio.
This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a copy of the tank sticker, a sign board, scrap book, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Full restoration reportedly completed in 2009
Featured at the 2009 SEMA show
427ci L71 V8 engine factory rated when new at 435 hp
Muncie 4-speed transmission
Refinished in Marlboro Maroon paint with a black vinyl top
Black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Hidden headlamps
15" rally wheels
Dual side exhaust
Sting Ray badging
Four-wheel disc brakes
Independent front and rear suspension
Positraction rear end
Full instrumentation, including tachometer
Padded dashboard
AM/FM radio
Heater
Seat belts
The chassis number (194677S110322) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
94 – Corvette
67 – Convertible
7 – 1967 model year
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
110322 – Sequential production number
Service
Redline tires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Included Items
Copy of tank sticker
Sign board
3-ring binder photo scrap book
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
Additional documents
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