Auction ended.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L71 427/435 4-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L71 427/435 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (120)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:22 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN194677S110322
Mileage indicated4,900 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine427ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMarlboro Maroon
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note images of the convertible top have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note this Corvette has a standard steering wheel.

Video gallery

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L71 Test Drive
Play
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L71 Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

General Motors' 427ci V8 was among the most formidable factory performance engines of the mid-1960s muscle car era. With roots in NASCAR, the 427 quickly earned legendary status for its impressive power and durability.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, one of the final and most refined versions of Chevrolet's second-generation (C2) sports car, is one of 3,754 equipped from the factory with the desirable L71 427ci V8. The performance engine features Tri-Power induction with three two-barrel carburetors and a factory rating of 435 horsepower. Power is delivered through a four-speed manual transmission, creating one of the most sought-after performance combinations of the era.

Reportedly restored in 2009, this '67 Corvette Convertible was subsequently displayed at the 2009 SEMA show, highlighting the enduring appeal of Chevrolet's iconic high-performance Sting Ray. The car is refinished in Marlboro Maroon with a black convertible top over a black vinyl interior. Additional features include hidden headlamps, dual side exhaust, 15" rally wheels with redline tires, four-wheel disc brakes, Sting Ray badging, a positraction rear end, independent front and rear suspension, and a vertically mounted AM/FM radio.

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a copy of the tank sticker, a sign board, scrap book, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Full restoration reportedly completed in 2009

  • Featured at the 2009 SEMA show

  • 427ci L71 V8 engine factory rated when new at 435 hp

  • Muncie 4-speed transmission

  • Refinished in Marlboro Maroon paint with a black vinyl top

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Hidden headlamps

  • 15" rally wheels

  • Dual side exhaust

  • Sting Ray badging

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Independent front and rear suspension

  • Positraction rear end

  • Full instrumentation, including tachometer

  • Padded dashboard

  • AM/FM radio

  • Heater

  • Seat belts

  • The chassis number (194677S110322) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 94 – Corvette

    • 67 – Convertible

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 110322 – Sequential production number

Service

  • Redline tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

  • Copy of tank sticker

  • Sign board

  • 3-ring binder photo scrap book

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

Additional documents

Tank Sticker and Stampings: 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L71

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L71 427/435 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
JoelP
JoelP
$176,550
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:22 PM UTC
Bids45
Views22,727

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