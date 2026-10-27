Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1967 Chevelle SS 396 closed out the first generation as an iconic muscle car. Recognizable by its blackout grille and twin-scoop hood, it carried a 396ci big-block V8 rated at 325-375 horsepower, with heavy-duty suspension and front disc brakes.

Owned by one North Carolina collector for many years, this exceptional Chevelle wears factory-correct Butternut Yellow over Black vinyl interior.

Power comes from a GM ZZ427 crate engine, professionally installed and dyno-tuned by Karl Chevrolet in December 2023. It makes 540hp and 540 lb-ft, well beyond the 375-hp L78 396, the strongest engine the factory offered. Doug’s three-inch ceramic-coated headers feed the ZZ427. An M21 close-ratio four-speed with factory shifter sends power to a 12-bolt rear with 3.73 Positraction gears, backed by F41 suspension and boxed trailing arms.

Documentation includes the original Protect-O-Plate, a dealer inspection order form dated 4/12/1967, and sold-new paperwork from Hoebler Chevrolet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Factory-correct options remain, including the C50 rear window defogger, tachometer and gauges, restored date-coded deluxe seat belts, and a restored woodgrain steering wheel.

This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with manufacturer literature and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Genuine 138 code Chevelle SS

GM ZZ427 crate engine rated at 540 hp

M21 close-ratio 4-speed

Finished in Butternut Yellow (YY) over Black (761) vinyl interior

12-bolt rear with 3.73 Positraction

Factory Equipment

Factory options include: C50 rear window defogger Tachometer and gauge package Restored date-coded deluxe seat belts Restored woodgrain steering wheel

The chassis number (138177B168963) decodes as : 1 – Chevrolet Division 38 – SS 396 series, V8-powered Chevelle 17 – 2-door Sport Coupe (hardtop) body style 7 – 1967 model year B – Baltimore, Maryland assembly plant 168963 – Sequential production number



Modifications

GM ZZ427 crate engine

Doug’s 3-inch ceramic-coated headers

American Racing Torq Thrust D style wheels with Baldwin-Motion center caps

Vintage-look AM/FM/AUX head unit

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

Original Protect-O-Plate

Owner's manual and bag

Dealer inspection order form dated April 12, 1967

Sold-new paperwork from Hoebler Chevrolet, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Original keys with the dealer knock-outs untouched

Matchbook from the original dealer

Carbon copy of the warranty card showing the original owners name and in service date

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.