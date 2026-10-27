427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note undercarriage photos and YouTube videos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1967 Chevelle SS 396 closed out the first generation as an iconic muscle car. Recognizable by its blackout grille and twin-scoop hood, it carried a 396ci big-block V8 rated at 325-375 horsepower, with heavy-duty suspension and front disc brakes.
Owned by one North Carolina collector for many years, this exceptional Chevelle wears factory-correct Butternut Yellow over Black vinyl interior.
Power comes from a GM ZZ427 crate engine, professionally installed and dyno-tuned by Karl Chevrolet in December 2023. It makes 540hp and 540 lb-ft, well beyond the 375-hp L78 396, the strongest engine the factory offered. Doug’s three-inch ceramic-coated headers feed the ZZ427. An M21 close-ratio four-speed with factory shifter sends power to a 12-bolt rear with 3.73 Positraction gears, backed by F41 suspension and boxed trailing arms.
Documentation includes the original Protect-O-Plate, a dealer inspection order form dated 4/12/1967, and sold-new paperwork from Hoebler Chevrolet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Factory-correct options remain, including the C50 rear window defogger, tachometer and gauges, restored date-coded deluxe seat belts, and a restored woodgrain steering wheel.
This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with manufacturer literature and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Genuine 138 code Chevelle SS
GM ZZ427 crate engine rated at 540 hp
M21 close-ratio 4-speed
Finished in Butternut Yellow (YY) over Black (761) vinyl interior
12-bolt rear with 3.73 Positraction
Factory Equipment
Factory options include:
C50 rear window defogger
Tachometer and gauge package
Restored date-coded deluxe seat belts
Restored woodgrain steering wheel
The chassis number (138177B168963) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
38 – SS 396 series, V8-powered Chevelle
17 – 2-door Sport Coupe (hardtop) body style
7 – 1967 model year
B – Baltimore, Maryland assembly plant
168963 – Sequential production number
Modifications
GM ZZ427 crate engine
Doug’s 3-inch ceramic-coated headers
American Racing Torq Thrust D style wheels with Baldwin-Motion center caps
Vintage-look AM/FM/AUX head unit
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Included Items
Original Protect-O-Plate
Owner's manual and bag
Dealer inspection order form dated April 12, 1967
Sold-new paperwork from Hoebler Chevrolet, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Original keys with the dealer knock-outs untouched
Matchbook from the original dealer
Carbon copy of the warranty card showing the original owners name and in service date
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.