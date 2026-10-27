Auction ended.

427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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Gallery photo 3
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (106)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN138177B168963
Mileage indicated60,600 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine427ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorButternut Yellow
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos and YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe Start Up
Play
427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe Walk Around
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427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1967 Chevelle SS 396 closed out the first generation as an iconic muscle car. Recognizable by its blackout grille and twin-scoop hood, it carried a 396ci big-block V8 rated at 325-375 horsepower, with heavy-duty suspension and front disc brakes.

Owned by one North Carolina collector for many years, this exceptional Chevelle wears factory-correct Butternut Yellow over Black vinyl interior.

Power comes from a GM ZZ427 crate engine, professionally installed and dyno-tuned by Karl Chevrolet in December 2023. It makes 540hp and 540 lb-ft, well beyond the 375-hp L78 396, the strongest engine the factory offered. Doug’s three-inch ceramic-coated headers feed the ZZ427. An M21 close-ratio four-speed with factory shifter sends power to a 12-bolt rear with 3.73 Positraction gears, backed by F41 suspension and boxed trailing arms.

Documentation includes the original Protect-O-Plate, a dealer inspection order form dated 4/12/1967, and sold-new paperwork from Hoebler Chevrolet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Factory-correct options remain, including the C50 rear window defogger, tachometer and gauges, restored date-coded deluxe seat belts, and a restored woodgrain steering wheel.

This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with manufacturer literature and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Genuine 138 code Chevelle SS

  • GM ZZ427 crate engine rated at 540 hp

  • M21 close-ratio 4-speed

  • Finished in Butternut Yellow (YY) over Black (761) vinyl interior

  • 12-bolt rear with 3.73 Positraction

Factory Equipment

  • Factory options include:

    • C50 rear window defogger

    • Tachometer and gauge package

    • Restored date-coded deluxe seat belts

    • Restored woodgrain steering wheel

  • The chassis number (138177B168963) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • 38 – SS 396 series, V8-powered Chevelle

    • 17 – 2-door Sport Coupe (hardtop) body style

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • B – Baltimore, Maryland assembly plant

    • 168963 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • GM ZZ427 crate engine

  • Doug’s 3-inch ceramic-coated headers

  • American Racing Torq Thrust D style wheels with Baldwin-Motion center caps

  • Vintage-look AM/FM/AUX head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Sport Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

  • Original Protect-O-Plate

  • Owner's manual and bag

  • Dealer inspection order form dated April 12, 1967

  • Sold-new paperwork from Hoebler Chevrolet, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Original keys with the dealer knock-outs untouched

  • Matchbook from the original dealer

  • Carbon copy of the warranty card showing the original owners name and in service date

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
oucho
oucho
$71,155
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids22
Views17,995

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