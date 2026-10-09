22-Years-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Coupe 327
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1967, the Chevrolet Camaro was created to compete directly in the emerging pony car market, combining sporty styling, a wide range of powertrain options, and an extensive list of personalization choices. The Rally Sport package added distinctive hidden headlamps, revised trim, and unique styling cues.
Acquired by the seller in 2004, this 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS is finished in Bolero Red with a black bumblebee nose stripe as well as RS badging and a black vinyl roof over a black Custom Deluxe interior. According to the trim tag, the car was originally finished in Ermine White with a black vinyl roof before reportedly being refinished in its current color in the ‘90s.
Power comes from a 327ci Turbo-Fire V8 paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle. Equipment includes air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, a center console, Strato bucket seats, a fold-down rear seat, and more.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS is now offered at no reserve with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
With the seller since 2004
Powered by a 327ci Turbo-Fire V8
2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission and 10-bolt rear axle
Refinished in Bolero Red with a bumblebee nose stripe and black vinyl roof
Black Custom Deluxe interior
Factory Equipment
327ci Turbo-Fire V8
Date code T092IMN is shown in the gallery
Heavy-duty radiator
Dual exhaust system
Power steering and brakes
Air conditioning
Center console with floor shifter
Fold-down rear seat
The chassis number (124377L104522) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
24 – Camaro V8 Sport Coupe
37 – Two-door sport coupe body style
7 – 1967 model year
L – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant
104522 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
09D – Fourth week of September 1966 production
U258 – Internal Los Angeles production tracking number
ST 67-12637 – Camaro Sport Coupe with Custom (Deluxe) Interior
LOS 1458 – Los Angeles Fisher Body sequence number
TR 765-Z – Black Custom Deluxe vinyl interior with Strato bucket seats
C-2 – Ermine White exterior with black vinyl roof
3 – Represents Group 3 on the 1967 trim tag
S – Stands for RPO Z23 (Interior Décor Group/Deluxe Interior)
L – Stands for RPO Z22 (Rally Sport Equipment/RS package
Modifications
Refinished in Bolero Red
Chrome valve covers
GM Performance high-rise intake manifold
Air conditioning converted to R134A
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic wear consistent with age since refurbishment
Paint shows age-related imperfections as outlined in gallery
Clock inoperable
Ownership History
From the seller: “I’ve owned this Camaro RS since 2004, and it still retains a significant amount of its original equipment. The interior is largely original, and the engine, transmission, and rear axle are all date-code-correct. This is a September 1966-built car that was factory-equipped with air conditioning, and it remains largely original overall. The engine is fitted with a GM Performance high-rise intake manifold, and the factory air conditioning system has been converted to modern refrigerant and works properly. The interior shows some age-related wear but remains very presentable and is in remarkable condition for an original interior.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.