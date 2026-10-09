Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1967, the Chevrolet Camaro was created to compete directly in the emerging pony car market, combining sporty styling, a wide range of powertrain options, and an extensive list of personalization choices. The Rally Sport package added distinctive hidden headlamps, revised trim, and unique styling cues.

Acquired by the seller in 2004, this 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS is finished in Bolero Red with a black bumblebee nose stripe as well as RS badging and a black vinyl roof over a black Custom Deluxe interior. According to the trim tag, the car was originally finished in Ermine White with a black vinyl roof before reportedly being refinished in its current color in the ‘90s.

Power comes from a 327ci Turbo-Fire V8 paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle. Equipment includes air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, a center console, Strato bucket seats, a fold-down rear seat, and more.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS is now offered at no reserve with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

With the seller since 2004

Powered by a 327ci Turbo-Fire V8

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission and 10-bolt rear axle

Refinished in Bolero Red with a bumblebee nose stripe and black vinyl roof

Black Custom Deluxe interior

Factory Equipment

327ci Turbo-Fire V8 Date code T092IMN is shown in the gallery

Heavy-duty radiator

Dual exhaust system

Power steering and brakes

Air conditioning

Center console with floor shifter

Fold-down rear seat

The chassis number (124377L104522) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division 24 – Camaro V8 Sport Coupe 37 – Two-door sport coupe body style 7 – 1967 model year L – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant 104522 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: 09D – Fourth week of September 1966 production U258 – Internal Los Angeles production tracking number ST 67-12637 – Camaro Sport Coupe with Custom (Deluxe) Interior LOS 1458 – Los Angeles Fisher Body sequence number TR 765-Z – Black Custom Deluxe vinyl interior with Strato bucket seats C-2 – Ermine White exterior with black vinyl roof 3 – Represents Group 3 on the 1967 trim tag S – Stands for RPO Z23 (Interior Décor Group/Deluxe Interior) L – Stands for RPO Z22 (Rally Sport Equipment/RS package



Modifications

Refinished in Bolero Red

Chrome valve covers

GM Performance high-rise intake manifold

Air conditioning converted to R134A

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic wear consistent with age since refurbishment

Paint shows age-related imperfections as outlined in gallery

Clock inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: “I’ve owned this Camaro RS since 2004, and it still retains a significant amount of its original equipment. The interior is largely original, and the engine, transmission, and rear axle are all date-code-correct. This is a September 1966-built car that was factory-equipped with air conditioning, and it remains largely original overall. The engine is fitted with a GM Performance high-rise intake manifold, and the factory air conditioning system has been converted to modern refrigerant and works properly. The interior shows some age-related wear but remains very presentable and is in remarkable condition for an original interior.”