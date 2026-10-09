Auction ended.

22-Years-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Coupe 327

No reserve
Sold for on 10/09/26
Result
22-Years-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Coupe 327
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (145)

Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124377L104522
Mileage indicated47,700 Miles TMU
LocationRoyse City, Texas
Engine327ci Turbo-Fire V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBolero Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 327-Walkaround
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1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 327-Interior
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1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 327-Engine Start
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1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 327-Exhaust
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1967, the Chevrolet Camaro was created to compete directly in the emerging pony car market, combining sporty styling, a wide range of powertrain options, and an extensive list of personalization choices. The Rally Sport package added distinctive hidden headlamps, revised trim, and unique styling cues.

Acquired by the seller in 2004, this 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS is finished in Bolero Red with a black bumblebee nose stripe as well as RS badging and a black vinyl roof over a black Custom Deluxe interior. According to the trim tag, the car was originally finished in Ermine White with a black vinyl roof before reportedly being refinished in its current color in the ‘90s.

Power comes from a 327ci Turbo-Fire V8 paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle. Equipment includes air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, a center console, Strato bucket seats, a fold-down rear seat, and more.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS is now offered at no reserve with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • With the seller since 2004

  • Powered by a 327ci Turbo-Fire V8

  • 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission and 10-bolt rear axle

  • Refinished in Bolero Red with a bumblebee nose stripe and black vinyl roof

  • Black Custom Deluxe interior

Factory Equipment

  • 327ci Turbo-Fire V8

    • Date code T092IMN is shown in the gallery

  • Heavy-duty radiator

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Air conditioning

  • Center console with floor shifter

  • Fold-down rear seat

  • The chassis number (124377L104522) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • 24 – Camaro V8 Sport Coupe

    • 37 – Two-door sport coupe body style

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • L – Van Nuys, California, assembly plant

    • 104522 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 09D – Fourth week of September 1966 production

    • U258 – Internal Los Angeles production tracking number

    • ST 67-12637 – Camaro Sport Coupe with Custom (Deluxe) Interior

    • LOS 1458 – Los Angeles Fisher Body sequence number

    • TR 765-Z – Black Custom Deluxe vinyl interior with Strato bucket seats

    • C-2 – Ermine White exterior with black vinyl roof

    • 3 – Represents Group 3 on the 1967 trim tag

    • S – Stands for RPO Z23 (Interior Décor Group/Deluxe Interior)

    • L – Stands for RPO Z22 (Rally Sport Equipment/RS package

Modifications

  • Refinished in Bolero Red

  • Chrome valve covers

  • GM Performance high-rise intake manifold

  • Air conditioning converted to R134A

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic wear consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Paint shows age-related imperfections as outlined in gallery

  • Clock inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: “I’ve owned this Camaro RS since 2004, and it still retains a significant amount of its original equipment. The interior is largely original, and the engine, transmission, and rear axle are all date-code-correct. This is a September 1966-built car that was factory-equipped with air conditioning, and it remains largely original overall. The engine is fitted with a GM Performance high-rise intake manifold, and the factory air conditioning system has been converted to modern refrigerant and works properly. The interior shows some age-related wear but remains very presentable and is in remarkable condition for an original interior.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

22-Years-Owned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Coupe 327 · No reserve

Sold to
TC_bt3jtu
TC_bt3jtu
$40,660
Seller
GeraldProctor_984x
GeraldProctor_984x
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids31
Views18,681

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