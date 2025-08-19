1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible

5 days
$25,500
1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (75)

Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124677N157046
Mileage indicated4,850 Miles TMU
LocationJacksonville, Florida
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBolero Red
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The Chevrolet Camaro is a mid-size American automobile manufactured by Chevrolet. Classified as a pony car, it first went on sale on September 29, 1966, for the 1967 model year, and was designed to compete with the Ford Mustang. Chevrolet sold approximately 221,000 Camaros in 1967, approximately 65,000 of which were optioned with the Rally Sport (RS) package, and less than 11,000 of which were convertibles.

This ‘67 Camaro RS is powered by a 327ci V8 that the seller notes was rebuilt prior to their July 2023 acquisition. The car has been refinished in its factory color, Bolero Red, and features a replacement power-operated black soft top. Additional details include a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission, 17” Torq Thrust-style wheels, a black nose stripe, a chin spoiler, Strato bucket seats, a center console, an aftermarket steering wheel, and a retro-style radio.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS convertible is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 327ci V8

  • Two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Repainted Bolero Red with black nose stripe

  • Black vinyl upholstery

  • Replacement power-operated soft top

  • 17” Torq Thrust-style wheels

  • Retro-style radio

Factory Equipment

  • The body plate for this 1967 Camaro decodes as:

    • 12D – Fourth week of December build date

    • 67-12467 – 1967 Camaro convertible

    • NOR 57278– Body Assembly – Norwood, Ohio

    • R-2 – Bolero Red paint

    • 760-Z – Black standard vinyl, Strato bucket seats

    • ED – Tinted glass, power convertible top

    • 2EMG – Air conditioning, Powerglide automatic transmission, front console

    • 3SL – Z23 interior decor group, Z22 Rally Sport package

  • The chassis number (124677N157046) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 2 – Camaro

    • 4 – Eight-cylinder engine

    • 67 – Convertible

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • N – Norwood, Ohio final assembly plant

    • 157046 – Sequential production number starting with 100001

Modifications

  • 17” Torq Thrust-style wheels

  • Retro-style radio

  • Aftermarket speakers

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

Servicing

  • The car was refurbished under prior ownership, at which time the engine was reportedly rebuilt, the body was repainted, and the windshield, convertible top, dashboard, and steering wheel were replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery.

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in July 2023.

Additional Information

A lien is currently on the title, and the seller's lender must be repaid before the title can be transferred to a new owner.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible

Current bid
Bladerunner-1
Bladerunner-1
$25,500
Seller
DB1967
DB1967
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids30
Views4,662

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