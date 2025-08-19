Description

The Chevrolet Camaro is a mid-size American automobile manufactured by Chevrolet. Classified as a pony car, it first went on sale on September 29, 1966, for the 1967 model year, and was designed to compete with the Ford Mustang. Chevrolet sold approximately 221,000 Camaros in 1967, approximately 65,000 of which were optioned with the Rally Sport (RS) package, and less than 11,000 of which were convertibles.

This ‘67 Camaro RS is powered by a 327ci V8 that the seller notes was rebuilt prior to their July 2023 acquisition. The car has been refinished in its factory color, Bolero Red, and features a replacement power-operated black soft top. Additional details include a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission, 17” Torq Thrust-style wheels, a black nose stripe, a chin spoiler, Strato bucket seats, a center console, an aftermarket steering wheel, and a retro-style radio.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS convertible is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Carbureted 327ci V8

Two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Repainted Bolero Red with black nose stripe

Black vinyl upholstery

Replacement power-operated soft top

17” Torq Thrust-style wheels

Retro-style radio

Factory Equipment

The body plate for this 1967 Camaro decodes as: 12D – Fourth week of December build date 67-12467 – 1967 Camaro convertible NOR 57278– Body Assembly – Norwood, Ohio R-2 – Bolero Red paint 760-Z – Black standard vinyl, Strato bucket seats ED – Tinted glass, power convertible top 2EMG – Air conditioning, Powerglide automatic transmission, front console 3SL – Z23 interior decor group, Z22 Rally Sport package

The chassis number (124677N157046) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 2 – Camaro 4 – Eight-cylinder engine 67 – Convertible 7 – 1967 model year N – Norwood, Ohio final assembly plant 157046 – Sequential production number starting with 100001



Modifications

17” Torq Thrust-style wheels

Retro-style radio

Aftermarket speakers

Aftermarket steering wheel

Servicing

The car was refurbished under prior ownership, at which time the engine was reportedly rebuilt, the body was repainted, and the windshield, convertible top, dashboard, and steering wheel were replaced.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery.

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in July 2023.

Additional Information

A lien is currently on the title, and the seller's lender must be repaid before the title can be transferred to a new owner.