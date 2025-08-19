1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
The Chevrolet Camaro is a mid-size American automobile manufactured by Chevrolet. Classified as a pony car, it first went on sale on September 29, 1966, for the 1967 model year, and was designed to compete with the Ford Mustang. Chevrolet sold approximately 221,000 Camaros in 1967, approximately 65,000 of which were optioned with the Rally Sport (RS) package, and less than 11,000 of which were convertibles.
This ‘67 Camaro RS is powered by a 327ci V8 that the seller notes was rebuilt prior to their July 2023 acquisition. The car has been refinished in its factory color, Bolero Red, and features a replacement power-operated black soft top. Additional details include a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission, 17” Torq Thrust-style wheels, a black nose stripe, a chin spoiler, Strato bucket seats, a center console, an aftermarket steering wheel, and a retro-style radio.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS convertible is now offered with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Carbureted 327ci V8
Two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
Repainted Bolero Red with black nose stripe
Black vinyl upholstery
Replacement power-operated soft top
17” Torq Thrust-style wheels
Retro-style radio
Factory Equipment
The body plate for this 1967 Camaro decodes as:
12D – Fourth week of December build date
67-12467 – 1967 Camaro convertible
NOR 57278– Body Assembly – Norwood, Ohio
R-2 – Bolero Red paint
760-Z – Black standard vinyl, Strato bucket seats
ED – Tinted glass, power convertible top
2EMG – Air conditioning, Powerglide automatic transmission, front console
3SL – Z23 interior decor group, Z22 Rally Sport package
The chassis number (124677N157046) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
2 – Camaro
4 – Eight-cylinder engine
67 – Convertible
7 – 1967 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio final assembly plant
157046 – Sequential production number starting with 100001
Modifications
17” Torq Thrust-style wheels
Retro-style radio
Aftermarket speakers
Aftermarket steering wheel
Servicing
The car was refurbished under prior ownership, at which time the engine was reportedly rebuilt, the body was repainted, and the windshield, convertible top, dashboard, and steering wheel were replaced.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery.
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in July 2023.
Additional Information
A lien is currently on the title, and the seller's lender must be repaid before the title can be transferred to a new owner.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.