Modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:44 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet launched the 1967 Camaro in response to the Ford Mustang’s 1964 debut. The new Camaro had long hood, short rear deck styling, effortlessly blended rounded curves and sharp lines, a horizontal grille and rectangular taillights, and flared wheel openings that gave it a low, aggressive look.
Buyers could easily build a Camaro their way: comfort and convenience options were plentiful. Six- or eight-cylinder engines were available with manual or automatic transmissions. The Rally Sport package included a full-width grille with concealed headlights and additional visual upgrades. And the Super Sport package offered powerful small- and big-block V8s backed by beefy transmissions and differentials. All told, the 1967 Camaro was a highly customizable driver’s car with stunning looks and impressive performance.
This factory RS/SS example was refinished in the 1990s in its current red with black stripes, and it features a black vinyl roof and black upholstery. The car rides on 15” aftermarket wheels hiding front disc brakes, and wears a cowl-induction hood, a rear spoiler, and SS badging. Underhood, it is powered by a modified and reportedly bored-over 350ci V8, which sends power through a three-speed automatic transmission to a 12-bolt rear end.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is now offered in Ohio by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean California title.
Highlights
Refreshed 1967 Camaro Coupe with an upgraded drivetrain
Refinished in red with a black vinyl roof and black upholstery
15" wheels
Bored-over 350ci Chevrolet V8
3-speed TH-400 automatic transmission
Factory 12-bolt Positraction rear end
Front disc brakes
Factory Equipment
Coupe styling
Unitized body with front subframe
Coil spring front, leaf spring rear suspension
Sport instrument cluster
Bucket seats
The chassis number (124377L125104) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
2 – Camaro
4 – Eight-cylinder engine
37 – Coupe
7 – 1967 model year
L – Van Nuys, California final assembly plant
125104 – Sequential production number starting with 100001
The trim tag decodes as:
12A – First week of December 1966 production
ST 67-12437 – Camaro Sport Coupe with Standard Interior
LOS 12476 – Los Angeles Fisher Body sequence number
760-Z – Black bucket seat interior without headrests
2LG – 4-speed manual and center console
3L – Rally Sport package
4P – Super Sport package
Modifications
Body:
Refinished in red with black stripes
Cowl induction hood and rear spoiler
15” American Racing wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Drivetrain:
350ci V8, reportedly bored 0.30 over
Chrome air cleaner and valve covers
Billet engine pulleys
Aluminum intake manifold and 4-barrel carburetor
Headers and dual exhaust system
Aftermarket ignition system
Shift kit in TH-400 transmission
12-bolt rear end with 4.11 gears, Positraction, and Strange LPW differential support cover
Suspension/Brakes:
Caltracs traction bars with coil spring airbags
Wilwood front disc brakes
Interior:
Custom steering wheel
Column-mounted tachometer and under-dash gauges
B&M shifter
Aftermarket head unit
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery
Ding in rear passenger quarter panel and chip by passenger mirror
Paint faded on front driver’s side fender
Ownership History
From the seller, “This Camaro started life as a California car. It was restored in San Diego in the late 1990s, and has held up well. New engine and transmission in 2018, .030-over 350 4 bolt built by Phoenix Engine in 2018 with approximately 800 miles on it. It runs, drives, shifts, steers, and stops perfectly. Very fast and doesn't leak, smoke, or make any strange noises. Overall a great running, fast, nice looking older restoration.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.