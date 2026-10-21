Auction ended.

Modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe

Sold for on 10/21/26
Result
Modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe
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Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:44 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124377L125104
Mileage indicated30,000 Miles TMU
LocationMacedonia, Ohio
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe Walkaround
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Description

Chevrolet launched the 1967 Camaro in response to the Ford Mustang’s 1964 debut. The new Camaro had long hood, short rear deck styling, effortlessly blended rounded curves and sharp lines, a horizontal grille and rectangular taillights, and flared wheel openings that gave it a low, aggressive look.

Buyers could easily build a Camaro their way: comfort and convenience options were plentiful. Six- or eight-cylinder engines were available with manual or automatic transmissions. The Rally Sport package included a full-width grille with concealed headlights and additional visual upgrades. And the Super Sport package offered powerful small- and big-block V8s backed by beefy transmissions and differentials. All told, the 1967 Camaro was a highly customizable driver’s car with stunning looks and impressive performance.

This factory RS/SS example was refinished in the 1990s in its current red with black stripes, and it features a black vinyl roof and black upholstery. The car rides on 15” aftermarket wheels hiding front disc brakes, and wears a cowl-induction hood, a rear spoiler, and SS badging. Underhood, it is powered by a modified and reportedly bored-over 350ci V8, which sends power through a three-speed automatic transmission to a 12-bolt rear end.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is now offered in Ohio by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean California title.

Highlights

  • Refreshed 1967 Camaro Coupe with an upgraded drivetrain

  • Refinished in red with a black vinyl roof and black upholstery

  • 15" wheels

  • Bored-over 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • 3-speed TH-400 automatic transmission

  • Factory 12-bolt Positraction rear end

  • Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

  • Coupe styling

  • Unitized body with front subframe

  • Coil spring front, leaf spring rear suspension

  • Sport instrument cluster

  • Bucket seats

  • The chassis number (124377L125104) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 2 – Camaro

    • 4 – Eight-cylinder engine

    • 37 – Coupe

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • L – Van Nuys, California final assembly plant

    • 125104 – Sequential production number starting with 100001

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 12A – First week of December 1966 production

    • ST 67-12437 – Camaro Sport Coupe with Standard Interior

    • LOS 12476 – Los Angeles Fisher Body sequence number

    • 760-Z – Black bucket seat interior without headrests

    • 2LG – 4-speed manual and center console

    • 3L – Rally Sport package

    • 4P – Super Sport package

Modifications

  • Body:

    • Refinished in red with black stripes

    • Cowl induction hood and rear spoiler

    • 15” American Racing wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Drivetrain:

    • 350ci V8, reportedly bored 0.30 over

    • Chrome air cleaner and valve covers

    • Billet engine pulleys

    • Aluminum intake manifold and 4-barrel carburetor

    • Headers and dual exhaust system

    • Aftermarket ignition system

    • Shift kit in TH-400 transmission

    • 12-bolt rear end with 4.11 gears, Positraction, and Strange LPW differential support cover

  • Suspension/Brakes:

    • Caltracs traction bars with coil spring airbags

    • Wilwood front disc brakes

  • Interior:

    • Custom steering wheel

    • Column-mounted tachometer and under-dash gauges

    • B&M shifter

    • Aftermarket head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

  • Ding in rear passenger quarter panel and chip by passenger mirror

  • Paint faded on front driver’s side fender

Ownership History

From the seller, “This Camaro started life as a California car. It was restored in San Diego in the late 1990s, and has held up well. New engine and transmission in 2018, .030-over 350 4 bolt built by Phoenix Engine in 2018 with approximately 800 miles on it. It runs, drives, shifts, steers, and stops perfectly. Very fast and doesn't leak, smoke, or make any strange noises. Overall a great running, fast, nice looking older restoration.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS/SS Coupe

Sold to
jgeneva
jgeneva
$36,032
Seller
Sean_7xz6
Sean_7xz6
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 6:44 PM UTC
Bids58
Views10,238

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