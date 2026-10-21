Description

Chevrolet launched the 1967 Camaro in response to the Ford Mustang’s 1964 debut. The new Camaro had long hood, short rear deck styling, effortlessly blended rounded curves and sharp lines, a horizontal grille and rectangular taillights, and flared wheel openings that gave it a low, aggressive look.

Buyers could easily build a Camaro their way: comfort and convenience options were plentiful. Six- or eight-cylinder engines were available with manual or automatic transmissions. The Rally Sport package included a full-width grille with concealed headlights and additional visual upgrades. And the Super Sport package offered powerful small- and big-block V8s backed by beefy transmissions and differentials. All told, the 1967 Camaro was a highly customizable driver’s car with stunning looks and impressive performance.

This factory RS/SS example was refinished in the 1990s in its current red with black stripes, and it features a black vinyl roof and black upholstery. The car rides on 15” aftermarket wheels hiding front disc brakes, and wears a cowl-induction hood, a rear spoiler, and SS badging. Underhood, it is powered by a modified and reportedly bored-over 350ci V8, which sends power through a three-speed automatic transmission to a 12-bolt rear end.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe is now offered in Ohio by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a clean California title.

Highlights

Refreshed 1967 Camaro Coupe with an upgraded drivetrain

Refinished in red with a black vinyl roof and black upholstery

15" wheels

Bored-over 350ci Chevrolet V8

3-speed TH-400 automatic transmission

Factory 12-bolt Positraction rear end

Front disc brakes

Factory Equipment

Coupe styling

Unitized body with front subframe

Coil spring front, leaf spring rear suspension

Sport instrument cluster

Bucket seats

The chassis number (124377L125104) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 2 – Camaro 4 – Eight-cylinder engine 37 – Coupe 7 – 1967 model year L – Van Nuys, California final assembly plant 125104 – Sequential production number starting with 100001

The trim tag decodes as: 12A – First week of December 1966 production ST 67-12437 – Camaro Sport Coupe with Standard Interior LOS 12476 – Los Angeles Fisher Body sequence number 760-Z – Black bucket seat interior without headrests 2LG – 4-speed manual and center console 3L – Rally Sport package 4P – Super Sport package



Modifications

Body: Refinished in red with black stripes Cowl induction hood and rear spoiler 15” American Racing wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Drivetrain: 350ci V8, reportedly bored 0.30 over Chrome air cleaner and valve covers Billet engine pulleys Aluminum intake manifold and 4-barrel carburetor Headers and dual exhaust system Aftermarket ignition system Shift kit in TH-400 transmission 12-bolt rear end with 4.11 gears, Positraction, and Strange LPW differential support cover

Suspension/Brakes: Caltracs traction bars with coil spring airbags Wilwood front disc brakes

Interior: Custom steering wheel Column-mounted tachometer and under-dash gauges B&M shifter Aftermarket head unit



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicles condition are available in the gallery

Ding in rear passenger quarter panel and chip by passenger mirror

Paint faded on front driver’s side fender

Ownership History

From the seller, “This Camaro started life as a California car. It was restored in San Diego in the late 1990s, and has held up well. New engine and transmission in 2018, .030-over 350 4 bolt built by Phoenix Engine in 2018 with approximately 800 miles on it. It runs, drives, shifts, steers, and stops perfectly. Very fast and doesn't leak, smoke, or make any strange noises. Overall a great running, fast, nice looking older restoration.”