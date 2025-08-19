1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe Project
Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Built to rival the Ford Mustang, the Chevrolet Camaro quickly earned its place as a muscle car legend. GM greenlit the pony car project in 1964, then debuted the finished product in September 1966 as a 1967 model. Sharp styling, strong performance, and a wide array of options made it an immediate sales success.
Engine choices ranged from a fuel-efficient inline-six to a lineup of muscular V8s, including the standard 327 cubic-inch V8, capable of 275 horsepower.
For buyers wanting extra flair, the Rally Sport (RS) package added hidden headlights, redesigned taillights, RS emblems, and a hood-mounted rally stripe among other trim upgrades. Inside, the RS came equipped with bucket seats and a center console, with deluxe trim available as an upgrade.
1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe was originally finished in Butternut Yellow with a Black vinyl top. The interior featured the Black Custom interior with standard A50 Strato-bucket seats and no headrests. It was also equipped with the Powerglide automatic transmission, and the Body by Fisher tag suggests a 327 V8 since there is no option code.
It should be considered a project and will require extensive mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Texas title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection
First year of Camaro production
Originally powered by a 327ci V8 with a 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
Originally Butternut Yellow (Y) with Black (2) vinyl top
Originally Black vinyl Deluxe interior (765)
Factory Equipment
The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:
11B – Body assembly started November, 2nd week
J389 – Van Nuys, California, scheduling code
67 – 1967 model year
12637 – "12" = Camaro, "6" = Custom (Deluxe) interior, "37" = 2-door Sport Coupe
LOS – Built at Van Nuys, CA assembly plant
6585 – Fisher body sequence number
765 – Black Custom interior, bucket seats
-Z – Standard A50 Strato-bucket seats, no headrests
Y-2 – Exterior: Butternut Yellow body with Black vinyl top
W – A02 Tinted windshield only
2M – M35 Powerglide automatic transmission
2G – D55 Front console
3L – Z22 Rally Sport (RS) package
5B – V32 Rear bumper guards
5Y – A39 Deluxe seatbelts, all positions
The chassis number (124377L116895) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
2 – Camaro series
4 – V8 engine
37 – Sport Coupe body style
7 – 1967 model year
L – Van Nuys, California assembly plant
116895 – Sequential production number
Known Imperfections
Non-running vehicle, should be considered a project
Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Project are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Project is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection
Additional Information
Note: This car will need to be loaded via forklift during pickup. Seller will facilitate forklift loading. An open trailer is the best means of transport for this lot. This car is currently located at a restoration shop, and the restorer has offered to install a new suspension, at their typical rate, for a buyer interested in pursuing transportation in a different fashion.
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.