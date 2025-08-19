1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe Project

Bobbin' For Cars
No reserve
6 days
$2,700
1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe Project
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (52)

Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:55 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN124377L116895
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationSugar Hill, Georgia
Engine327ci
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior color None

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built to rival the Ford Mustang, the Chevrolet Camaro quickly earned its place as a muscle car legend. GM greenlit the pony car project in 1964, then debuted the finished product in September 1966 as a 1967 model. Sharp styling, strong performance, and a wide array of options made it an immediate sales success.

Engine choices ranged from a fuel-efficient inline-six to a lineup of muscular V8s, including the standard 327 cubic-inch V8, capable of 275 horsepower.

For buyers wanting extra flair, the Rally Sport (RS) package added hidden headlights, redesigned taillights, RS emblems, and a hood-mounted rally stripe among other trim upgrades. Inside, the RS came equipped with bucket seats and a center console, with deluxe trim available as an upgrade.

1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe was originally finished in Butternut Yellow with a Black vinyl top. The interior featured the Black Custom interior with standard A50 Strato-bucket seats and no headrests. It was also equipped with the Powerglide automatic transmission, and the Body by Fisher tag suggests a 327 V8 since there is no option code.

It should be considered a project and will require extensive mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Texas title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

  • First year of Camaro production

  • Originally powered by a 327ci V8 with a 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Originally Butternut Yellow (Y) with Black (2) vinyl top

  • Originally Black vinyl Deluxe interior (765)

Factory Equipment

  • The Body by Fisher tag decodes as:

    • 11B – Body assembly started November, 2nd week

    • J389 – Van Nuys, California, scheduling code

    • 67 – 1967 model year

    • 12637 – "12" = Camaro, "6" = Custom (Deluxe) interior, "37" = 2-door Sport Coupe

    • LOS – Built at Van Nuys, CA assembly plant

    • 6585 – Fisher body sequence number

    • 765 – Black Custom interior, bucket seats

    • -Z – Standard A50 Strato-bucket seats, no headrests

    • Y-2 – Exterior: Butternut Yellow body with Black vinyl top

    • W – A02 Tinted windshield only

    • 2M – M35 Powerglide automatic transmission

    • 2G – D55 Front console

    • 3L – Z22 Rally Sport (RS) package

    • 5B – V32 Rear bumper guards

    • 5Y – A39 Deluxe seatbelts, all positions

  • The chassis number (124377L116895) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • 2 – Camaro series

    • 4 – V8 engine

    • 37 – Sport Coupe body style

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • L – Van Nuys, California assembly plant

    • 116895 – Sequential production number

Known Imperfections

  • Non-running vehicle, should be considered a project

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Project are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Project is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Additional Information

Note: This car will need to be loaded via forklift during pickup. Seller will facilitate forklift loading. An open trailer is the best means of transport for this lot. This car is currently located at a restoration shop, and the restorer has offered to install a new suspension, at their typical rate, for a buyer interested in pursuing transportation in a different fashion.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe Project · No reserve

Current bid
Warhoop
Warhoop
$2,700
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 8:55 PM UTC
Bids12
Views3,194

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Warhoop's avatar
Warhoop
Sep 23 at 10:06 PM
$2,700bid placed 
ToddRedilla_dzfg's avatar
ToddRedilla_dzfg
Sep 23 at 9:48 PM
$2,600bid placed 
Warhoop's avatar
Warhoop
Sep 23 at 8:28 PM
$2,500bid placed 
ToddRedilla_dzfg's avatar
ToddRedilla_dzfg
Sep 23 at 4:04 PM
$2,400bid placed 
kb_50r8ss' avatar
kb_50r8ss
Sep 23 at 3:50 PM
$2,300bid placed 
ToddRedilla_dzfg's avatar
ToddRedilla_dzfg
Sep 20 at 11:14 PM
$2,200bid placed 
DH_sfabe2's avatar
DH_sfabe2
Sep 20 at 4:46 PM
$2,000bid placed 
TJ_6cgmk2's avatar
TJ_6cgmk2
Sep 20 at 4:03 PM
$1,500bid placed 
ToddRedilla_dzfg's avatar
ToddRedilla_dzfg
Sep 18 at 1:09 PM
$1,400bid placed 
SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Sep 17 at 6:12 PM
$1,100bid placed 
SteveMcEwen's avatar
SteveMcEwen
Sep 17 at 12:02 AM
$1,000bid placed 
SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Sep 16 at 10:25 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026