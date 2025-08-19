Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Built to rival the Ford Mustang, the Chevrolet Camaro quickly earned its place as a muscle car legend. GM greenlit the pony car project in 1964, then debuted the finished product in September 1966 as a 1967 model. Sharp styling, strong performance, and a wide array of options made it an immediate sales success.

Engine choices ranged from a fuel-efficient inline-six to a lineup of muscular V8s, including the standard 327 cubic-inch V8, capable of 275 horsepower.

For buyers wanting extra flair, the Rally Sport (RS) package added hidden headlights, redesigned taillights, RS emblems, and a hood-mounted rally stripe among other trim upgrades. Inside, the RS came equipped with bucket seats and a center console, with deluxe trim available as an upgrade.

1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe was originally finished in Butternut Yellow with a Black vinyl top. The interior featured the Black Custom interior with standard A50 Strato-bucket seats and no headrests. It was also equipped with the Powerglide automatic transmission, and the Body by Fisher tag suggests a 327 V8 since there is no option code.

It should be considered a project and will require extensive mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Texas title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

First year of Camaro production

Originally powered by a 327ci V8 with a 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Originally Butternut Yellow (Y) with Black (2) vinyl top

Originally Black vinyl Deluxe interior (765)

Factory Equipment

The Body by Fisher tag decodes as: 11B – Body assembly started November, 2nd week J389 – Van Nuys, California, scheduling code 67 – 1967 model year 12637 – "12" = Camaro, "6" = Custom (Deluxe) interior, "37" = 2-door Sport Coupe LOS – Built at Van Nuys, CA assembly plant 6585 – Fisher body sequence number 765 – Black Custom interior, bucket seats -Z – Standard A50 Strato-bucket seats, no headrests Y-2 – Exterior: Butternut Yellow body with Black vinyl top W – A02 Tinted windshield only 2M – M35 Powerglide automatic transmission 2G – D55 Front console 3L – Z22 Rally Sport (RS) package 5B – V32 Rear bumper guards 5Y – A39 Deluxe seatbelts, all positions

The chassis number (124377L116895) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division 2 – Camaro series 4 – V8 engine 37 – Sport Coupe body style 7 – 1967 model year L – Van Nuys, California assembly plant 116895 – Sequential production number



Known Imperfections

Non-running vehicle, should be considered a project

Images detailing the condition of the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Project are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Project is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Additional Information

Note: This car will need to be loaded via forklift during pickup. Seller will facilitate forklift loading. An open trailer is the best means of transport for this lot. This car is currently located at a restoration shop, and the restorer has offered to install a new suspension, at their typical rate, for a buyer interested in pursuing transportation in a different fashion.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com