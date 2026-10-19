Description

1967 marked the first year of Chevrolet's second-generation "Action Line" C/K trucks, a redesign that brought a more modern look and added comfort features to a truck line previously built strictly for work. The C20 series carried a 3/4-ton rating, and 1967 was also the only year for the small rear window before a larger glass option arrived the following year.

This C20 is finished in red over gray cloth and retains a small-block V8 engine teamed with an automatic transmission. The truck was reportedly purchased new by the seller's family, and, following years of storage, it has been refurbished with fresh paint, dent repair, and installation of replacement bumpers.

Equipment includes four-wheel drum brakes, steel wheels with hubcaps, a factory air conditioning system, and a minimalistic bench seat interior.

This one-family-owned 1967 Chevrolet C20 is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Purchased new by the seller's family

Refurbished under current ownership

Finished in red over gray vinyl upholstery

Rear-wheel drive, 3/4-ton configuration

Factory Equipment

Small-block V8 engine

Automatic transmission

Steel wheels

Bench seat

Air conditioning

VIN decode (CE247S193337): C — Two-wheel drive E — V8 gasoline engine 2 — 3/4-ton series (C20) 4 — Pickup, cab and bed 7 — 1967 model year S — St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 193337 — Sequential production number



Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, new tires were installed and a tune-up was performed this year. The truck underwent a refurbishment a few years ago that included new paint and repair of body dents.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Radio is inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller: "This 1967 was bought new by our family and was driven by my uncle until his passing. It sat in our barn for many years. We decided to have it restored and has been kept inside all of its life."

Additional Information

From the seller: "The mileage in the odometer are original miles of 76,260. It has one of the first factory AC units installed. We are elderly and just don't use it anymore for fun drives. We would like it to go to a good owner!"