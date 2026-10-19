Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet C20 Pickup

Bid to $17,000 on 10/19/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet C20 Pickup
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (49)

Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCE247S193337
Mileage indicated76,300 Miles TMU
LocationSorento, Illinios
EngineSmall-Block V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorGray

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this One-Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet C20 Pickup—estimated rate $219/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

1967 marked the first year of Chevrolet's second-generation "Action Line" C/K trucks, a redesign that brought a more modern look and added comfort features to a truck line previously built strictly for work. The C20 series carried a 3/4-ton rating, and 1967 was also the only year for the small rear window before a larger glass option arrived the following year.

This C20 is finished in red over gray cloth and retains a small-block V8 engine teamed with an automatic transmission. The truck was reportedly purchased new by the seller's family, and, following years of storage, it has been refurbished with fresh paint, dent repair, and installation of replacement bumpers.

Equipment includes four-wheel drum brakes, steel wheels with hubcaps, a factory air conditioning system, and a minimalistic bench seat interior.

This one-family-owned 1967 Chevrolet C20 is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Purchased new by the seller's family

  • Refurbished under current ownership

  • Finished in red over gray vinyl upholstery

  • Rear-wheel drive, 3/4-ton configuration

Factory Equipment

  • Small-block V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • Steel wheels

  • Bench seat

  • Air conditioning

  • VIN decode (CE247S193337):

    • C — Two-wheel drive

    • E — V8 gasoline engine

    • 2 — 3/4-ton series (C20)

    • 4 — Pickup, cab and bed

    • 7 — 1967 model year

    • S — St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 193337 — Sequential production number

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, new tires were installed and a tune-up was performed this year. The truck underwent a refurbishment a few years ago that included new paint and repair of body dents.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Radio is inoperative

Ownership History

From the seller: "This 1967 was bought new by our family and was driven by my uncle until his passing. It sat in our barn for many years. We decided to have it restored and has been kept inside all of its life."

Additional Information

From the seller: "The mileage in the odometer are original miles of 76,260. It has one of the first factory AC units installed. We are elderly and just don't use it anymore for fun drives. We would like it to go to a good owner!"

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1967 Chevrolet C20 Pickup

Last bid
EaglesWind
EaglesWind
$17,000
Seller
CR_qpch6f
CR_qpch6f
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:36 PM UTC
Bids34
Views10,913

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

EaglesWind's avatar
EaglesWind
Oct 19 at 6:34 PM
$17,000bid placed 
LESMY's avatar
LESMY
Oct 19 at 6:32 PM
$16,250bid placed 
EaglesWind's avatar
EaglesWind
Oct 19 at 6:31 PM
$16,000bid placed 
LESMY's avatar
LESMY
Oct 19 at 6:30 PM
$15,500bid placed 
PatrickDenson_nmkf's avatar
PatrickDenson_nmkf
Oct 19 at 6:28 PM
$15,250bid placed 
EaglesWind's avatar
EaglesWind
Oct 19 at 6:28 PM
$15,000bid placed 
LESMY's avatar
LESMY
Oct 19 at 6:27 PM
$14,500bid placed 
PatrickDenson_nmkf's avatar
PatrickDenson_nmkf
Oct 19 at 6:07 PM
$14,250bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 19 at 6:04 PM
$14,000bid placed 
LESMY's avatar
LESMY
Oct 19 at 5:55 PM
$13,750bid placed 
LESMY's avatar
LESMY
Oct 19 at 5:54 PM
$13,300bid placed 
Sailfish1's avatar
Sailfish1
Oct 19 at 5:49 PM
$13,050bid placed 
EaglesWind's avatar
EaglesWind
Oct 18 at 2:23 AM
$12,800bid placed 
LE_dwssqg's avatar
LE_dwssqg
Oct 16 at 8:25 PM
$12,250bid placed 
JHRDlick's avatar
JHRDlick
Oct 14 at 1:21 AM
$12,000bid placed 
LE_dwssqg's avatar
LE_dwssqg
Oct 13 at 8:54 PM
$10,250bid placed 
JHRDlick's avatar
JHRDlick
Oct 13 at 8:48 PM
$10,000bid placed 
LE_dwssqg's avatar
LE_dwssqg
Oct 8 at 5:36 PM
$9,250bid placed 
Geneb757's avatar
Geneb757
Oct 8 at 5:00 PM
$9,000bid placed 
LE_dwssqg's avatar
LE_dwssqg
Oct 8 at 2:56 PM
$8,750bid placed 
PatrickDenson_nmkf's avatar
PatrickDenson_nmkf
Oct 8 at 2:52 PM
$8,500bid placed 
LE_dwssqg's avatar
LE_dwssqg
Oct 8 at 2:39 PM
$7,750bid placed 
PatrickDenson_nmkf's avatar
PatrickDenson_nmkf
Oct 7 at 6:41 PM
$7,500bid placed 
js_tv7l0j's avatar
js_tv7l0j
Oct 7 at 3:28 PM
$6,000bid placed 
My63splitwindowcoupe's avatar
My63splitwindowcoupe
Oct 7 at 2:23 PM
$5,500bid placed 
LE_dwssqg's avatar
LE_dwssqg
Oct 7 at 1:41 PM
$5,250bid placed 
IA_d4nqgb's avatar
IA_d4nqgb
Oct 7 at 12:26 AM
$5,000bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Oct 7 at 12:25 AM
$3,800bid placed 
IA_d4nqgb's avatar
IA_d4nqgb
Oct 7 at 12:23 AM
$3,666bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Oct 6 at 8:13 PM
$3,500bid placed 
IA_d4nqgb's avatar
IA_d4nqgb
Oct 6 at 4:28 PM
$3,333bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Oct 6 at 2:43 PM
$3,200bid placed 
IA_d4nqgb's avatar
IA_d4nqgb
Oct 5 at 4:46 PM
$3,100bid placed 
Rob2020's avatar
Rob2020
Oct 5 at 3:54 PM
$3,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026