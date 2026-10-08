One-Family-Owned 1967 Buick Skylark Sedan Hardtop
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1967 Buick Skylark marked the final year of Buick’s attractive second-generation intermediate design before a complete restyling for 1968.
Positioned above the Special, the Skylark combined a sporty appearance, comfort, and upscale appointments that appealed to a broad range of buyers. The Skylark lineup included coupes, sedans, and a convertible, and engine choices ranged from an economical six-cylinder to Buick’s smooth and torquey V8 engines.
The ’67 Skylark Hardtop Sedan’s pillarless hardtop design provided the open appearance of a coupe while retaining four-door practicality.
This example was reportedly bought new by the seller's grandmother. The car finished in Arctic White over a blue interior with vinyl upholstery on its bench seats, and it is powered by an optional 340ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor, mated to an automatic transmission.
Features include stacked quad headlights, bright body-side moldings, rear fender skirts, 14” steel wheels with deluxe covers, four-wheel drum brakes, front seat belts, a remote-operated driver’s mirror, an AM radio, and heater/defroster.
This 1967 Buick Skylark Hardtop Sedan is now offered with a clean Indiana title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
One-family ownership since new
Shows 76,300 miles
Finished in Arctic White
Blue interior with vinyl upholstery
340ci OHV V8 with 4-barrel carburetor
Super Turbine 300 (ST-300) two-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Full-width grille with stacked quad headlights
Bright body-side moldings
Rear fender skirts
14” steel wheels with deluxe covers
Four-wheel drum brakes
Coil-spring front suspension
Bench seats
Front seat belts
Remote-operated driver’s mirror
Sonomatic AM radio
The data plate decodes as:
Date: 10A – Built first week of October 1966
Style: 67-4439 – Skylark 4-door hardtop sedan
Body: KAN 366 – Kansas City assembly code
Trim: 151-6 – Blue vinyl
Paint: C-C – Arctic White
The chassis number (444397K103555) decodes as:
4 – Buick
44 – Skylark with V8
39 – 4-door hardtop sedan
7 – 1967 model year
K – Kansas City assembly plant
103555 – Sequential production number
Servicing
The seller states the following work has been completed:
Radiator replaced
Master cylinder replaced
Tires replaced
Protective undercoating applied
Known Imperfections
Paint chips
Fuel gauge and radio are inoperable
Front passenger carpet is stained
Headliner and sun visors are worn and show dirt
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
According to the seller, his grandmother was the original owner of this 1967 Buick Skylark Hardtop Sedan, and she purchased it new. He inherited the car from her and titled it in his name in May 2026.
Included Items
Clear rubber floor mats in front
Spare tire and jack
Additional Information
The seller states, “I do not have any records, but this was my grandmother’s car, and she bought it new. The mileage is original.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.