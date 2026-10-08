Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1967 Buick Skylark marked the final year of Buick’s attractive second-generation intermediate design before a complete restyling for 1968.

Positioned above the Special, the Skylark combined a sporty appearance, comfort, and upscale appointments that appealed to a broad range of buyers. The Skylark lineup included coupes, sedans, and a convertible, and engine choices ranged from an economical six-cylinder to Buick’s smooth and torquey V8 engines.

The ’67 Skylark Hardtop Sedan’s pillarless hardtop design provided the open appearance of a coupe while retaining four-door practicality.

This example was reportedly bought new by the seller's grandmother. The car finished in Arctic White over a blue interior with vinyl upholstery on its bench seats, and it is powered by an optional 340ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor, mated to an automatic transmission.

Features include stacked quad headlights, bright body-side moldings, rear fender skirts, 14” steel wheels with deluxe covers, four-wheel drum brakes, front seat belts, a remote-operated driver’s mirror, an AM radio, and heater/defroster.

This 1967 Buick Skylark Hardtop Sedan is now offered with a clean Indiana title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

One-family ownership since new

Shows 76,300 miles

Finished in Arctic White

Blue interior with vinyl upholstery

340ci OHV V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

Super Turbine 300 (ST-300) two-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Full-width grille with stacked quad headlights

Bright body-side moldings

Rear fender skirts

14” steel wheels with deluxe covers

Four-wheel drum brakes

Coil-spring front suspension

Bench seats

Front seat belts

Remote-operated driver’s mirror

Sonomatic AM radio

The data plate decodes as: Date: 10A – Built first week of October 1966 Style: 67-4439 – Skylark 4-door hardtop sedan Body: KAN 366 – Kansas City assembly code Trim: 151-6 – Blue vinyl Paint: C-C – Arctic White

The chassis number (444397K103555) decodes as: 4 – Buick 44 – Skylark with V8 39 – 4-door hardtop sedan 7 – 1967 model year K – Kansas City assembly plant 103555 – Sequential production number



Servicing

The seller states the following work has been completed:

Radiator replaced

Master cylinder replaced

Tires replaced

Protective undercoating applied

Known Imperfections

Paint chips

Fuel gauge and radio are inoperable

Front passenger carpet is stained

Headliner and sun visors are worn and show dirt

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

According to the seller, his grandmother was the original owner of this 1967 Buick Skylark Hardtop Sedan, and she purchased it new. He inherited the car from her and titled it in his name in May 2026.

Included Items

Clear rubber floor mats in front

Spare tire and jack

Additional Information

The seller states, “I do not have any records, but this was my grandmother’s car, and she bought it new. The mileage is original.”