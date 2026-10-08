Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1967 Buick Skylark Sedan Hardtop

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1967 Buick Skylark Sedan Hardtop
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Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN444397K103555
Mileage indicated76,300 Miles TMU
LocationBloomingdale, Indiana
Engine340ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorArctic White
Interior colorBlue

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1967 Buick Skylark marked the final year of Buick’s attractive second-generation intermediate design before a complete restyling for 1968.

Positioned above the Special, the Skylark combined a sporty appearance, comfort, and upscale appointments that appealed to a broad range of buyers. The Skylark lineup included coupes, sedans, and a convertible, and engine choices ranged from an economical six-cylinder to Buick’s smooth and torquey V8 engines.

The ’67 Skylark Hardtop Sedan’s pillarless hardtop design provided the open appearance of a coupe while retaining four-door practicality.

This example was reportedly bought new by the seller's grandmother. The car finished in Arctic White over a blue interior with vinyl upholstery on its bench seats, and it is powered by an optional 340ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor, mated to an automatic transmission.

Features include stacked quad headlights, bright body-side moldings, rear fender skirts, 14” steel wheels with deluxe covers, four-wheel drum brakes, front seat belts, a remote-operated driver’s mirror, an AM radio, and heater/defroster.

This 1967 Buick Skylark Hardtop Sedan is now offered with a clean Indiana title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • One-family ownership since new

  • Shows 76,300 miles

  • Finished in Arctic White

  • Blue interior with vinyl upholstery

  • 340ci OHV V8 with 4-barrel carburetor

  • Super Turbine 300 (ST-300) two-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Full-width grille with stacked quad headlights

  • Bright body-side moldings

  • Rear fender skirts

  • 14” steel wheels with deluxe covers

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Coil-spring front suspension

  • Bench seats

  • Front seat belts

  • Remote-operated driver’s mirror

  • Sonomatic AM radio

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Date: 10A – Built first week of October 1966

    • Style: 67-4439 – Skylark 4-door hardtop sedan

    • Body: KAN 366 – Kansas City assembly code

    • Trim: 151-6 – Blue vinyl

    • Paint: C-C – Arctic White

  • The chassis number (444397K103555) decodes as:

    • 4 – Buick

    • 44 – Skylark with V8

    • 39 – 4-door hardtop sedan

    • 7 – 1967 model year

    • K – Kansas City assembly plant

    • 103555 – Sequential production number

Servicing

The seller states the following work has been completed:

  • Radiator replaced

  • Master cylinder replaced

  • Tires replaced

  • Protective undercoating applied

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips

  • Fuel gauge and radio are inoperable

  • Front passenger carpet is stained

  • Headliner and sun visors are worn and show dirt

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

According to the seller, his grandmother was the original owner of this 1967 Buick Skylark Hardtop Sedan, and she purchased it new. He inherited the car from her and titled it in his name in May 2026.

Included Items

  • Clear rubber floor mats in front

  • Spare tire and jack

Additional Information

The seller states, “I do not have any records, but this was my grandmother’s car, and she bought it new. The mileage is original.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1967 Buick Skylark Sedan Hardtop · No reserve

Sold to
HSG
HSG
$7,250
Seller
SW_km0ddu
SW_km0ddu
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids13
Views6,291

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