Description

Presenting a truly rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history — an exclusive collection of antique automobiles that have been proudly held within the same family for over 40 years.

Each vehicle in this collection boasts solid body structures, a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Many of the cars have undergone a refurbishment at some point in their histories, while others are presented as an in-process restoration. Each vehicle has been stored indoors throughout its entire time in the family's care, protecting each from the elements and preserving their structural integrity.

While these classics are in need of mechanical attention and finishing work, they represent an exceptional foundation for the serious collector, restorer, or enthusiast looking for an authentic project with genuine provenance. This is the kind of collection that rarely comes to market — do not miss your chance to bring these timeless machines back to their former glory.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

A beloved British sports car that began as the quirky “Bugeye” Sprite in 1958, the Sprite had matured into a more refined machine by 1967 and shared much of its engineering with the MG Midget.

The Sprite Mk IV, or Mk 4, featured a 1,275cc A‑series engine mated to a four-speed manual gearbox, delivering lively performance in a lightweight, simple chassis that made it a favorite among enthusiasts and club racers. Gone were the early car’s minimalist quirks, and it now featured roll‑up windows, external door handles, and improved comfort while retaining its charm and affordability.

This ’67 Sprite has been disassembled and refinished in red, but it has not been fully reassembled or tested. The Sprite’s engine is in its proper place, as are the transmission, windshield, wheels, and steering wheel, but much of the car’s parts have not been reinstalled. That includes its black vinyl driver and passenger seats, grille, front bumper with overriders, headlight trim rings, front indicator lamp housings, rear lamp housing, exhaust system components, suspension/structural bars, convertible top frame, window frame pieces, door hardware, dashboard, and Smiths gauges.

Offered as a non-running project, the car will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1967 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk IV is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Haskin Car Collection

1,275cc A‑series inline-four engine

4-speed manual gearbox

Refinished in red

Black vinyl upholstery with white piping

Factory Equipment

1,275cc engine

Manual transmission

Steering wheel

13” steel wheels

Known Imperfections

It is unknown when this car was last started and run. It is also unknown who may have rebuilt or serviced the drivetrain in this car and there are no repair, maintenance, or restoration receipts that goes with the sale of this car. It is also unknown what parts or pieces may be missing from this car to be able to make it a cosmetic complete or a complete running and driving car.

Cosmetic imperfections, as noted in the provided photos

Wear to interior materials

Tires are old and cracking

Ownership History

This 1967 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk IV is offered from the Haskin Car Collection.

Included Items

Odometer is not installed but included

Black vinyl driver and passenger seats

Front grille assembly pieces

Main grille

Chrome front bumper

Bumper overriders

Headlight trim rings

Front indicator lamp housings

Red and amber lenses (likely rear and/or front signal lenses)

Rear lamp housings/backplates

Dash panel (bare metal) with circular cutouts for gauges

Smiths gauges and fittings

Exhaust system components

Muffler

Exhaust pipes

Suspension/structural bars

Leaf spring

Sway bar or chassis braces

Convertible top frame

Side curtain frames/window frame pieces

Convertible top frame parts

Various mounting brackets, linkages, and hinges

Door hardware

Trim strips

AH-branded hubcaps

Wheel trim and related hardware

Chrome body/sill trim

Owner’s manual

Workshop manual

Additional Information

Note: It is the buyer's sole responsibility to make their own arrangements and to have the right staff and equipment (straps, power winch, truck and trailer, and 2x4s) to be able to lift, move, raise, and load the car and all the items included with the sale of this car. The seller will not have any equipment to assist with the loading of the car or any parts associated with the sale of the car.

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640‬ Email: mlowney@hagerty.com