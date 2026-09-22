The Haskins Collection

Presenting a truly rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history — an exclusive collection of antique automobiles that have been proudly held within the same family for over 40 years.

Each vehicle in this collection boasts solid body structures, a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Many of the cars have undergone a refurbishment at some point in their histories, while others are presented as an in-process restoration. Each vehicle has been stored indoors throughout its entire time in the family's care, protecting each from the elements and preserving their structural integrity.

While these classics are in need of mechanical attention and finishing work, they represent an exceptional foundation for the serious collector, restorer, or enthusiast looking for an authentic project with genuine provenance. This is the kind of collection that rarely comes to market — do not miss your chance to bring these timeless machines back to their former glory.

Presenting a truly rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history — an exclusive collection of antique automobiles that have been proudly held within the same family for over 40 years.

Each vehicle in this collection boasts solid body structures, a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Many of the cars have undergone a refurbishment at some point in their histories, while others are presented as an in-process restoration. Each vehicle has been stored indoors throughout its entire time in the family's care, protecting each from the elements and preserving their structural integrity.

While these classics are in need of mechanical attention and finishing work, they represent an exceptional foundation for the serious collector, restorer, or enthusiast looking for an authentic project with genuine provenance. This is the kind of collection that rarely comes to market — do not miss your chance to bring these timeless machines back to their former glory.

Results (5)

1932 Ford Model 18 Coupe Hot Rod Project
Sold for $21,400 on 09/22/26

1932 Ford Model 18 Coupe Hot Rod Project

No reserve
1922 Ford Model T Touring Car Project
Sold for $3,000 on 09/22/26

1922 Ford Model T Touring Car Project

No reserve
1967 Austin-Healey Sprite Project
Sold for $1,900 on 09/22/26

1967 Austin-Healey Sprite Project

No reserve
1937 Cord 812 Westchester 4-Door Sedan Project
Sold for $13,910 on 09/22/26

1937 Cord 812 Westchester 4-Door Sedan Project

No reserve
1926 Ford Model T Coupe Project
Sold for $4,300 on 09/22/26

1926 Ford Model T Coupe Project

No reserve

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