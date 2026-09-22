The Haskins Collection

Presenting a truly rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history — an exclusive collection of antique automobiles that have been proudly held within the same family for over 40 years.

Each vehicle in this collection boasts solid body structures, a testament to the quality and craftsmanship of a bygone era. Many of the cars have undergone a refurbishment at some point in their histories, while others are presented as an in-process restoration. Each vehicle has been stored indoors throughout its entire time in the family's care, protecting each from the elements and preserving their structural integrity.

While these classics are in need of mechanical attention and finishing work, they represent an exceptional foundation for the serious collector, restorer, or enthusiast looking for an authentic project with genuine provenance. This is the kind of collection that rarely comes to market — do not miss your chance to bring these timeless machines back to their former glory.