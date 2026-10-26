Auction ended.

58-Years-Family-Owned, Tri-Power-Equipped 1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop 389 4-Speed

Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
58-Years-Family-Owned, Tri-Power-Equipped 1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop 389 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN242176Z127382
Mileage indicated950 Miles TMU
LocationBrighton, Colorado
Engine389ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBurgundy
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop - Running & Walk Around
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Description

Introduced for the 1964 model year as an optional performance package for the Pontiac LeMans, the Pontiac GTO is often credited as being the first true muscle car. GTO, which stands for the Italian phrase "Gran Turismo Omologato," translates to Grand Touring Homologated. With management at General Motors banning auto racing involvement in 1963, Pontiac jumped to shift focus to street performance. Among those responsible for the creation of the Pontiac GTO is John DeLorean of DeLorean Motor Company fame. Also found on the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO, DeLorean borrowed the GTO nameplate for Pontiac to give the new model a European flair.

For the first time, in 1966 the GTO was its own separate model rather than an optional package. The model adopted General Motors' newly popular "Coke-bottle" body styling, giving the GTO a more aggressive, modern redesign. The grille and tail lights were both restyled, and hardtop models received a sweeping, aerodynamic roof design that further contributed to the aggressive muscle car look.

This 1966 Pontiac GTO is finished in burgundy with a black bucket seat interior. Under the hood is a 389ci V8 complete with a Tri-Power setup mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. This GTO also has power steering and power front disc brakes.

The car is said to have been purchased by the seller's father in 1968. A sales invoice from Strode Motors of Brighton, Colorado is pictured in the gallery.

This 1966 Pontiac GTO is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 389ci V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • "Tri-Power" style intake manifold and carburetor setup

  • Bucket seats

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (242176Z127382) decodes as:

    • 2 - Pontiac

    • 42 - GTO

    • 17 - 2-door coupe

    • 6 - 1966 model year

    • Z - Fremont, California, assembly plant

    • 127382 - Production sequence number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 05D - 4th week of May build date

    • 66 - 1966 model year

    • 24217 - GTO 2-door hardtop coupe

    • 223 - Black interior

    • NN - Burgundy Poly paint

  • The engine stamping (60626 WS) decodes as:

    • 60626 - Engine unit number

    • WS - 389ci V8

  • Power steering

  • Dual exhaust

  • Full-size spare tire

Modifications

  • 389ci V8 reportedly bored .030" over

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Audiovox cassette stereo

  • Dash-mounted oil pressure and voltage gauges

  • Dual rectangular side mirrors

  • 14" Cragar magnum-style wheels

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing this 1966 Pontiac GTO's condition are available in the gallery.

  • Heater blower motor does not work

  • Dent in the front bumper

  • Wear on vinyl upholstery

Ownership History

The seller states that their father acquired this vehicle in 1968, and it passed to current ownership in 2017.

Additional Information

The seller states, "This car was rebuilt in 2013 and has 3800 miles on the current motor. The motor is original to the car and is bored .060 over. It is a hardtop and has a 4 speed manual transmission. The body is completely straight. I also have the sales receipt from when my dad purchased it in May of 1968. A side mirror has been added to the passenger side and both side mirrors are actually from a 1972 GTO. The headliner and the upholstery are original. We added 2 1/2 inch HO/RA exhaust manifolds."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

58-Years-Family-Owned, Tri-Power-Equipped 1966 Pontiac GTO Hardtop 389 4-Speed

Sold to
flightpro
flightpro
$48,150
Seller
Flak
Flak
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids10
Views26,220

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