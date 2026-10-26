Description

Introduced for the 1964 model year as an optional performance package for the Pontiac LeMans, the Pontiac GTO is often credited as being the first true muscle car. GTO, which stands for the Italian phrase "Gran Turismo Omologato," translates to Grand Touring Homologated. With management at General Motors banning auto racing involvement in 1963, Pontiac jumped to shift focus to street performance. Among those responsible for the creation of the Pontiac GTO is John DeLorean of DeLorean Motor Company fame. Also found on the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO, DeLorean borrowed the GTO nameplate for Pontiac to give the new model a European flair.

For the first time, in 1966 the GTO was its own separate model rather than an optional package. The model adopted General Motors' newly popular "Coke-bottle" body styling, giving the GTO a more aggressive, modern redesign. The grille and tail lights were both restyled, and hardtop models received a sweeping, aerodynamic roof design that further contributed to the aggressive muscle car look.

This 1966 Pontiac GTO is finished in burgundy with a black bucket seat interior. Under the hood is a 389ci V8 complete with a Tri-Power setup mated to a 4-speed manual transmission. This GTO also has power steering and power front disc brakes.

The car is said to have been purchased by the seller's father in 1968. A sales invoice from Strode Motors of Brighton, Colorado is pictured in the gallery.

This 1966 Pontiac GTO is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

389ci V8

4-speed manual transmission

"Tri-Power" style intake manifold and carburetor setup

Bucket seats

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (242176Z127382) decodes as: 2 - Pontiac 42 - GTO 17 - 2-door coupe 6 - 1966 model year Z - Fremont, California, assembly plant 127382 - Production sequence number

The trim tag decodes as: 05D - 4th week of May build date 66 - 1966 model year 24217 - GTO 2-door hardtop coupe 223 - Black interior NN - Burgundy Poly paint

The engine stamping (60626 WS) decodes as: 60626 - Engine unit number WS - 389ci V8

Power steering

Dual exhaust

Full-size spare tire

Modifications

389ci V8 reportedly bored .030" over

Power front disc brakes

Audiovox cassette stereo

Dash-mounted oil pressure and voltage gauges

Dual rectangular side mirrors

14" Cragar magnum-style wheels

Known Imperfections

Photos showing this 1966 Pontiac GTO's condition are available in the gallery.

Heater blower motor does not work

Dent in the front bumper

Wear on vinyl upholstery

Ownership History

The seller states that their father acquired this vehicle in 1968, and it passed to current ownership in 2017.

Additional Information

The seller states, "This car was rebuilt in 2013 and has 3800 miles on the current motor. The motor is original to the car and is bored .060 over. It is a hardtop and has a 4 speed manual transmission. The body is completely straight. I also have the sales receipt from when my dad purchased it in May of 1968. A side mirror has been added to the passenger side and both side mirrors are actually from a 1972 GTO. T he headliner and the upholstery are original. We added 2 1/2 inch HO/RA exhaust manifolds."