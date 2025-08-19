Description

For 1966, Oldsmobile's Cutlass sat atop the F-85 lineup as the V8-powered, better-equipped variant, offered across coupe, sedan, wagon, and convertible body styles. The Cutlass convertible paired mid-size proportions with an available power-operated top, making it a popular choice among buyers wanting open-air cruising with a bit more presence than the base F-85.

Acquired by the seller in 2013, this Cutlass convertible is said to have originated in Arizona and is finished in a burgundy red exterior with a white top and matching white interior, featuring front bucket seats and a power top.

Equipment on this Lansing, Oldsmobile-built example includes a 330ci engine coined the “Rocket” V8, an automatic transmission, power steering with a Saginaw steering box, power brakes, and color-matched 14” steel wheels chrome bright trim rings.

Following the seller's acquisition, a retro-style modern radio and a stainless steel dual exhaust system were fitted.

This 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible is now offered in Georgia with a factory service manual, multiple keys, various supporting records, a convertible top boot, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Built at Oldsmobile's Lansing, Michigan assembly plant

Burgundy red exterior over white upholstery

Power convertible top in white

330ci “Rocket” V8 with Edelbrock carburetor

Factory Equipment

Automatic transmission

Power four-wheel drum brakes

Power steering

Power-operated convertible top

Chrome trim

The trim tag decodes the following: 04C — built the 3rd week of April ST 66-33867 — 1966 model year, Oldsmobile division, F-85/Cutlass series, 2-door convertible LAN 6980 — assembled at Lansing, Michigan; production sequence number TR 983-B — Strato bucket seat interior in blue D-1 — Lucerne Mist (metallic blue) paint W — Tinted windows 2X — Automatic transmission 5Y — Deluxe seats



Modifications

Edelbrock carburetor

Stainless steel dual exhaust system

Retro-style modern radio

Steering wheel cover

Auxiliary gauges mounted under dashboard

Aftermarket floor mats

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Paint flaws and wear are present

Ownership History

This 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible was acquired by the seller in 2013 with previous history in Arizona.

Included Items