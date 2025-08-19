1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:40 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
For 1966, Oldsmobile's Cutlass sat atop the F-85 lineup as the V8-powered, better-equipped variant, offered across coupe, sedan, wagon, and convertible body styles. The Cutlass convertible paired mid-size proportions with an available power-operated top, making it a popular choice among buyers wanting open-air cruising with a bit more presence than the base F-85.
Acquired by the seller in 2013, this Cutlass convertible is said to have originated in Arizona and is finished in a burgundy red exterior with a white top and matching white interior, featuring front bucket seats and a power top.
Equipment on this Lansing, Oldsmobile-built example includes a 330ci engine coined the “Rocket” V8, an automatic transmission, power steering with a Saginaw steering box, power brakes, and color-matched 14” steel wheels chrome bright trim rings.
Following the seller's acquisition, a retro-style modern radio and a stainless steel dual exhaust system were fitted.
This 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible is now offered in Georgia with a factory service manual, multiple keys, various supporting records, a convertible top boot, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Built at Oldsmobile's Lansing, Michigan assembly plant
Burgundy red exterior over white upholstery
Power convertible top in white
330ci “Rocket” V8 with Edelbrock carburetor
Factory Equipment
Automatic transmission
Power four-wheel drum brakes
Power steering
Power-operated convertible top
Chrome trim
The trim tag decodes the following:
04C — built the 3rd week of April
ST 66-33867 — 1966 model year, Oldsmobile division, F-85/Cutlass series, 2-door convertible
LAN 6980 — assembled at Lansing, Michigan; production sequence number
TR 983-B — Strato bucket seat interior in blue
D-1 — Lucerne Mist (metallic blue) paint
W — Tinted windows
2X — Automatic transmission
5Y — Deluxe seats
Modifications
Edelbrock carburetor
Stainless steel dual exhaust system
Retro-style modern radio
Steering wheel cover
Auxiliary gauges mounted under dashboard
Aftermarket floor mats
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Paint flaws and wear are present
Ownership History
This 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible was acquired by the seller in 2013 with previous history in Arizona.
Included Items
Factory service manual
Folder with vehicle history
Convertible top boot
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.