1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible

7 days
$7,750
1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible
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Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN338676M336021
Mileage indicated36,100 Miles TMU
LocationAlpharetta, Georiga
Engine330i V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBurgundy Red
Interior colorWhite

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Description

For 1966, Oldsmobile's Cutlass sat atop the F-85 lineup as the V8-powered, better-equipped variant, offered across coupe, sedan, wagon, and convertible body styles. The Cutlass convertible paired mid-size proportions with an available power-operated top, making it a popular choice among buyers wanting open-air cruising with a bit more presence than the base F-85.

Acquired by the seller in 2013, this Cutlass convertible is said to have originated in Arizona and is finished in a burgundy red exterior with a white top and matching white interior, featuring front bucket seats and a power top.

Equipment on this Lansing, Oldsmobile-built example includes a 330ci engine coined the “Rocket” V8, an automatic transmission, power steering with a Saginaw steering box, power brakes, and color-matched 14” steel wheels chrome bright trim rings.

Following the seller's acquisition, a retro-style modern radio and a stainless steel dual exhaust system were fitted.

This 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible is now offered in Georgia with a factory service manual, multiple keys, various supporting records, a convertible top boot, and a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Built at Oldsmobile's Lansing, Michigan assembly plant

  • Burgundy red exterior over white upholstery

  • Power convertible top in white

  • 330ci “Rocket” V8 with Edelbrock carburetor

Factory Equipment

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power four-wheel drum brakes

  • Power steering

  • Power-operated convertible top

  • Chrome trim

  • The trim tag decodes the following:

    • 04C — built the 3rd week of April

    • ST 66-33867 — 1966 model year, Oldsmobile division, F-85/Cutlass series, 2-door convertible

    • LAN 6980 — assembled at Lansing, Michigan; production sequence number

    • TR 983-B — Strato bucket seat interior in blue

    • D-1 — Lucerne Mist (metallic blue) paint

    • W — Tinted windows

    • 2X — Automatic transmission

    • 5Y — Deluxe seats

Modifications

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Stainless steel dual exhaust system

  • Retro-style modern radio

  • Steering wheel cover

  • Auxiliary gauges mounted under dashboard

  • Aftermarket floor mats

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Paint flaws and wear are present

Ownership History

This 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible was acquired by the seller in 2013 with previous history in Arizona.

Included Items

  • Factory service manual

  • Folder with vehicle history

  • Convertible top boot

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible

Current bid
christaylor_cnote
christaylor_cnote
$7,750
Seller
M.Comazzi1966
M.Comazzi1966
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids11
Views3,484

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christaylor_cnote
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