1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:35 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car's formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. Three body styles were now offered — the Hardtop (coupe), Convertible, and Fastback (SportsRoof) — appealing to everyone from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts. Buyers could choose from a wide range of engines, including the 289ci Challenger V8.
This ‘66 Mustang was acquired in July 2025 by the seller, who reports that they installed aftermarket rear leaf springs and stainless steel shackles to raise the rear end approximately 2.5 inches. The car is finished in white with racing stripes that have blue flame details over black vinyl upholstery. Power comes from a 289ci V8 that is cooled by an aluminum radiator and equipped with a Holley carburetor and HEI-style electronic ignition. Additional details include an automatic transmission, aftermarket exhaust components, 15” American Racing wheels, Wilwood front calipers, modern air conditioning components, a retro-style radio, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.
This 1966 Ford Mustang coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
289ci V8 engine
Holley four-barrel carburetor
HEI-style distributor
Aluminum radiator
Automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (6F07C375180) decodes as:
6 — 1966 model year
F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
07 — Hardtop coupe
C — 289ci V8 with two-barrel carburetor
375180 — Sequential production number
Modifications
Blue flame over-the-top stripes
Holley four-barrel carburetor
HEI-style distributor
Aluminum radiator
Chrome air cleaner housing
Chrome valve covers
Aftermarket exhaust components
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Polished 15” American Racing wheels
Wilwood front brake calipers
Modern air conditioning components
Retro-style radio
Aftermarket rear leaf springs
Servicing
Aftermarket rear leaf springs and stainless steel shackles were installed under current ownership to raise the rear end approximately 2.5 inches.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing exterior defects are viewable in the gallery
Ownership History
The car was titled in Texas before being acquired by the seller in July 2025.
Included Items
Spare 16” American Racing wheel w/Yokohama tire
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.