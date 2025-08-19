1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 289

No reserve
5 days
$11,000
1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (67)

Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6F07C375180
Mileage indicated94,150 Miles TMU
LocationSilverthorne, Colorado
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car's formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. Three body styles were now offered — the Hardtop (coupe), Convertible, and Fastback (SportsRoof) — appealing to everyone from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts. Buyers could choose from a wide range of engines, including the 289ci Challenger V8.

This ‘66 Mustang was acquired in July 2025 by the seller, who reports that they installed aftermarket rear leaf springs and stainless steel shackles to raise the rear end approximately 2.5 inches. The car is finished in white with racing stripes that have blue flame details over black vinyl upholstery. Power comes from a 289ci V8 that is cooled by an aluminum radiator and equipped with a Holley carburetor and HEI-style electronic ignition. Additional details include an automatic transmission, aftermarket exhaust components, 15” American Racing wheels, Wilwood front calipers, modern air conditioning components, a retro-style radio, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.

This 1966 Ford Mustang coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 289ci V8 engine

  • Holley four-barrel carburetor

  • HEI-style distributor

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (6F07C375180) decodes as:

    • 6 — 1966 model year

    • F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 07 — Hardtop coupe

    • C — 289ci V8 with two-barrel carburetor

    • 375180 — Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Blue flame over-the-top stripes

  • Holley four-barrel carburetor

  • HEI-style distributor

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Chrome air cleaner housing

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Aftermarket exhaust components

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Polished 15” American Racing wheels

  • Wilwood front brake calipers

  • Modern air conditioning components

  • Retro-style radio

  • Aftermarket rear leaf springs

Servicing

Aftermarket rear leaf springs and stainless steel shackles were installed under current ownership to raise the rear end approximately 2.5 inches.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing exterior defects are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was titled in Texas before being acquired by the seller in July 2025.

Included Items

  • Spare 16” American Racing wheel w/Yokohama tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 · No reserve

Current bid
JamesBraukman_cn8b
JamesBraukman_cn8b
$11,000
Seller
gbncrs
gbncrs
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids10
Views7,215

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

JamesBraukman_cn8b's avatar
JamesBraukman_cn8b
Sep 8 at 9:12 PM
$11,000bid placed 
StevenZ's avatar
StevenZ
Sep 6 at 3:22 PM
$10,750bid placed 
PatrickKy's avatar
PatrickKy
Sep 5 at 7:15 PM
$10,500bid placed 
StevenZ's avatar
StevenZ
Sep 3 at 1:59 PM
$10,250bid placed 
JV124's avatar
JV124
Sep 2 at 7:15 PM
$7,000bid placed 
DS_7rjlba's avatar
DS_7rjlba
Sep 2 at 6:43 PM
$6,500bid placed 
JV124's avatar
JV124
Sep 2 at 4:04 PM
$6,000bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Sep 2 at 2:08 PM
$5,750bid placed 
ClassicsRule08's avatar
ClassicsRule08
Sep 1 at 12:21 AM
$5,500bid placed 
ParliProRulez's avatar
ParliProRulez
Aug 31 at 10:07 PM
$5,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026