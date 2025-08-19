Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car's formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. Three body styles were now offered — the Hardtop (coupe), Convertible, and Fastback (SportsRoof) — appealing to everyone from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts. Buyers could choose from a wide range of engines, including the 289ci Challenger V8.

This ‘66 Mustang was acquired in July 2025 by the seller, who reports that they installed aftermarket rear leaf springs and stainless steel shackles to raise the rear end approximately 2.5 inches. The car is finished in white with racing stripes that have blue flame details over black vinyl upholstery. Power comes from a 289ci V8 that is cooled by an aluminum radiator and equipped with a Holley carburetor and HEI-style electronic ignition. Additional details include an automatic transmission, aftermarket exhaust components, 15” American Racing wheels, Wilwood front calipers, modern air conditioning components, a retro-style radio, and a wood-rimmed steering wheel.

This 1966 Ford Mustang coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

289ci V8 engine

Holley four-barrel carburetor

HEI-style distributor

Aluminum radiator

Automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (6F07C375180) decodes as: 6 — 1966 model year F — Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 07 — Hardtop coupe C — 289ci V8 with two-barrel carburetor 375180 — Sequential production number



Modifications

Blue flame over-the-top stripes

Holley four-barrel carburetor

HEI-style distributor

Aluminum radiator

Chrome air cleaner housing

Chrome valve covers

Aftermarket exhaust components

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Polished 15” American Racing wheels

Wilwood front brake calipers

Modern air conditioning components

Retro-style radio

Aftermarket rear leaf springs

Servicing

Aftermarket rear leaf springs and stainless steel shackles were installed under current ownership to raise the rear end approximately 2.5 inches.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing exterior defects are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was titled in Texas before being acquired by the seller in July 2025.

Included Items