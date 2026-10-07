Description

Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. Three body styles were now offered — the Hardtop (coupe), Convertible, and Fastback (SportsRoof) — appealing to everyone from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts.

This ‘66 Mustang started off life powered by an inline-six but was fitted with a 289ci V8 as part of a restoration completed under prior ownership about a year ago. At that time, the car was repainted, the interior was reupholstered, the front brakes were converted to disc, and power steering was installed along with an aluminum radiator, an Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor, tubular headers, and a dual exhaust system.

The car features a floor-shifted automatic transmission and a center console, as well as a GT-style grille with additional lighting.

This 1966 Ford Mustang coupe is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Recent refurbishment

Repainted red with white vinyl roof

Red and white Pony upholstery

GT-style grille and wheels

289ci V8 with Edelbrock intake and carburetor

Aluminum radiator

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (6T07T240356) decodes as: 6 — 1966 model year T — Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant 07 — Mustang, coupe T — 200ci inline-six engine 240356 — Sequential production number

The data plate decodes as: Body: 65A – Coupe with standard interior Color: X – Vintage Burgundy paint Trim: 26 – Black vinyl Date: 28H – August 28th, build date DSO: 53– Kansas City, Missouri, District Sales Office Axle: 6– 2.80:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential Transmission: 6 – C4 three-speed automatic



Modifications

289ci V8 engine

Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor

Tubular headers

Dual exhaust

Aluminum radiator

GT-style grille

14” Styled wheels

Front disc brakes

Power steering

Aftermarket head unit

Interior and exterior color change

Vinyl roof

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished under prior ownership about a year ago.

Known Imperfections

Bubbling paint behind passenger glass

Panel alignment issues

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in February 2026.

Additional Information