Auction ended.

289-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe

Bid to $10,050 on 10/07/26
Result
289-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (61)

Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6T07T240356
Mileage indicated83,900 Miles TMU
LocationPearland, Texas
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed & White
Interior colorRed & White

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 289-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe —estimated rate $168/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1966 Ford Mustang Coupe-Start Up
Play

Description

Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. Three body styles were now offered — the Hardtop (coupe), Convertible, and Fastback (SportsRoof) — appealing to everyone from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts.

This ‘66 Mustang started off life powered by an inline-six but was fitted with a 289ci V8 as part of a restoration completed under prior ownership about a year ago. At that time, the car was repainted, the interior was reupholstered, the front brakes were converted to disc, and power steering was installed along with an aluminum radiator, an Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor, tubular headers, and a dual exhaust system.

The car features a floor-shifted automatic transmission and a center console, as well as a GT-style grille with additional lighting.

This 1966 Ford Mustang coupe is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Recent refurbishment

  • Repainted red with white vinyl roof

  • Red and white Pony upholstery

  • GT-style grille and wheels

  • 289ci V8 with Edelbrock intake and carburetor

  • Aluminum radiator

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (6T07T240356) decodes as:

    • 6 — 1966 model year

    • T — Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • 07 — Mustang, coupe

    • T — 200ci inline-six engine

    • 240356 — Sequential production number

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 65A – Coupe with standard interior

    • Color: X – Vintage Burgundy paint

    • Trim: 26 – Black vinyl

    • Date: 28H – August 28th, build date

    • DSO: 53– Kansas City, Missouri, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 6– 2.80:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential

    • Transmission: 6 – C4 three-speed automatic

Modifications

  • 289ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor

  • Tubular headers

  • Dual exhaust

  • Aluminum radiator

  • GT-style grille

  • 14” Styled wheels

  • Front disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Interior and exterior color change

  • Vinyl roof

Servicing & Documentation

The car was refurbished under prior ownership about a year ago.

Known Imperfections

  • Bubbling paint behind passenger glass

  • Panel alignment issues

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in February 2026.

Additional Information

  • A Texas reassigned vehicle identification number plate is riveted to the vehicle, though it retains its factory warranty tag in the driver’s door, which contains a matching number.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

289-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe

Last bid
Sheltieguy
Sheltieguy
$10,050
Seller
duenderey
duenderey
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids11
Views9,400

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Sheltieguy's avatar
Sheltieguy
Oct 7 at 4:21 PM
$10,050bid placed 
Nwprincess337's avatar
Nwprincess337
Oct 6 at 12:56 PM
$9,800bid placed 
GT_1929A's avatar
GT_1929A
Oct 2 at 9:22 PM
$9,100bid placed 
Nwprincess337's avatar
Nwprincess337
Sep 29 at 1:57 AM
$8,500bid placed 
MGPIV's avatar
MGPIV
Sep 28 at 8:42 PM
$7,500bid placed 
BryonKillilea's avatar
BryonKillilea
Sep 28 at 2:20 PM
$6,969bid placed 
ScottStewart_ifjq's avatar
ScottStewart_ifjq
Sep 26 at 3:23 PM
$6,500bid placed 
MikeP6453's avatar
MikeP6453
Sep 26 at 2:18 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Lonepilot57's avatar
Lonepilot57
Sep 25 at 10:19 PM
$1,000bid placed 
Nwprincess337's avatar
Nwprincess337
Sep 25 at 4:21 PM
$600bid placed 
BS_s7sezr's avatar
BS_s7sezr
Sep 25 at 1:23 PM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026