289-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car formula for ‘66 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options. Three body styles were now offered — the Hardtop (coupe), Convertible, and Fastback (SportsRoof) — appealing to everyone from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts.
This ‘66 Mustang started off life powered by an inline-six but was fitted with a 289ci V8 as part of a restoration completed under prior ownership about a year ago. At that time, the car was repainted, the interior was reupholstered, the front brakes were converted to disc, and power steering was installed along with an aluminum radiator, an Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor, tubular headers, and a dual exhaust system.
The car features a floor-shifted automatic transmission and a center console, as well as a GT-style grille with additional lighting.
This 1966 Ford Mustang coupe is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Recent refurbishment
Repainted red with white vinyl roof
Red and white Pony upholstery
GT-style grille and wheels
289ci V8 with Edelbrock intake and carburetor
Aluminum radiator
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (6T07T240356) decodes as:
6 — 1966 model year
T — Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant
07 — Mustang, coupe
T — 200ci inline-six engine
240356 — Sequential production number
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 65A – Coupe with standard interior
Color: X – Vintage Burgundy paint
Trim: 26 – Black vinyl
Date: 28H – August 28th, build date
DSO: 53– Kansas City, Missouri, District Sales Office
Axle: 6– 2.80:1 rear axle ratio, standard differential
Transmission: 6 – C4 three-speed automatic
Modifications
289ci V8 engine
Edelbrock intake manifold and carburetor
Tubular headers
Dual exhaust
Aluminum radiator
GT-style grille
14” Styled wheels
Front disc brakes
Power steering
Aftermarket head unit
Interior and exterior color change
Vinyl roof
Servicing & Documentation
The car was refurbished under prior ownership about a year ago.
Known Imperfections
Bubbling paint behind passenger glass
Panel alignment issues
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in February 2026.
Additional Information
A Texas reassigned vehicle identification number plate is riveted to the vehicle, though it retains its factory warranty tag in the driver’s door, which contains a matching number.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.