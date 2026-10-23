Auction ended.

302-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 4-Speed

Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
302-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6F07C183823
Mileage indicated800 Miles TMU
LocationLeander, Texas
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

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Description

Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car's formula for 1966 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options.

Three body styles were offered — Hardtop Coupe, Convertible, and Fastback — appealing to all drivers, from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts. Buyers could choose from a wide range of engines, from inline sixes to V8s. The Coupe, the most popular model, featured a fixed roofline with slender C‑pillars, chrome bumpers, and the signature galloping-horse grille.

This example, built at Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant, and acquired by the seller in 2016, is finished is black over a red interior with vinyl upholstery.

Among its numerous modifications are a 302ci V8 with long-tube headers and Edelbrock intake manifold, carburetor, valve covers, and water pump; an aftermarket hood scoop; a Be-Cool aluminum radiator with electric fan; a Toploader four-speed manual transmission and replacement clutch; and a 9" rear axle with 3.50:1 gears and limited-slip differential.

The car also features lowered springs and shocks, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, 15" American Racing wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, AutoMeter gauges, a custom center console, and an AM/FM stereo.

This 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered with service receipts, a car cover, and a clean Texas title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 302ci V8 engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in black paint

  • Red interior with reupholstered red vinyl bucket seats

Factory Equipment

  • Unibody construction with steel body with chrome bumpers ‌

  • Mustang grille with running-horse emblem

  • Dual exterior rearview mirrors

  • Padded dashboard

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 65A – 2-door hardtop coupe

    • Color: A – Black

    • Trim: 25 – Red crinkly vinyl

    • Date: 02M – Built on December 2, 1965

    • DSO: 62 – Houston, Texas, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio

    • Trans: 1 – 3-speed manual (now 4-speed)

  • The chassis number (6F07C183823) decodes as:

    • 6 – 1966 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 07 – 2-door hardtop coupe with standard bucket seats

    • C – 289ci V8 2BBL (now 302 V8)

    • 183823 – Sequential production number

Modifications

The seller states that the car has received the following modifications since 2019:

  • 302 V8 with long-tube headers

  • Edelbrock intake manifold, carburetor, valve covers, and water pump

  • Aftermarket hood scoop

  • Be-Cool aluminum radiator

  • Electric fan with adjustable thermostat

  • Top-loader 4-speed manual transmission and replacement clutch

  • 9" rear axle with 3.50:1 gears and limited-slip differential

  • Lowered springs and shocks

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Borgeson power steering conversion

  • 15" American Racing wheels

  • Subframe connectors

  • Strut tower brace

  • Grant GT steering wheel

  • AutoMeter "Phantom" white-face gauges (speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, water temperature, oil pressure, and voltage)

  • Center console with armrest, storage compartment, and cup holders

  • Autosound AM/FM stereo with AUX input and 6x9" speakers

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips and scratches, particularly up front

  • Chip in windshield has been professionally repaired

  • Scratches on rear window

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires are worn and cracking

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe acquired it in November 2016.

Included Items

  • Carpeted Mustang floor mats

  • Car cover

  • Service receipts (provided under Additional Documents below)

Additional documents

Service Records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

302-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 4-Speed

Sold to
RK_rg5fcn
RK_rg5fcn
$20,063
Seller
DL_yxwga8
DL_yxwga8
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids26
Views9,634

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