302-Powered 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car's formula for 1966 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options.
Three body styles were offered — Hardtop Coupe, Convertible, and Fastback — appealing to all drivers, from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts. Buyers could choose from a wide range of engines, from inline sixes to V8s. The Coupe, the most popular model, featured a fixed roofline with slender C‑pillars, chrome bumpers, and the signature galloping-horse grille.
This example, built at Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant, and acquired by the seller in 2016, is finished is black over a red interior with vinyl upholstery.
Among its numerous modifications are a 302ci V8 with long-tube headers and Edelbrock intake manifold, carburetor, valve covers, and water pump; an aftermarket hood scoop; a Be-Cool aluminum radiator with electric fan; a Toploader four-speed manual transmission and replacement clutch; and a 9" rear axle with 3.50:1 gears and limited-slip differential.
The car also features lowered springs and shocks, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, 15" American Racing wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, AutoMeter gauges, a custom center console, and an AM/FM stereo.
This 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered with service receipts, a car cover, and a clean Texas title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
302ci V8 engine
4-speed manual transmission
Refinished in black paint
Red interior with reupholstered red vinyl bucket seats
Factory Equipment
Unibody construction with steel body with chrome bumpers
Mustang grille with running-horse emblem
Dual exterior rearview mirrors
Padded dashboard
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 65A – 2-door hardtop coupe
Color: A – Black
Trim: 25 – Red crinkly vinyl
Date: 02M – Built on December 2, 1965
DSO: 62 – Houston, Texas, District Sales Office
Axle: 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio
Trans: 1 – 3-speed manual (now 4-speed)
The chassis number (6F07C183823) decodes as:
6 – 1966 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
07 – 2-door hardtop coupe with standard bucket seats
C – 289ci V8 2BBL (now 302 V8)
183823 – Sequential production number
Modifications
The seller states that the car has received the following modifications since 2019:
302 V8 with long-tube headers
Edelbrock intake manifold, carburetor, valve covers, and water pump
Aftermarket hood scoop
Be-Cool aluminum radiator
Electric fan with adjustable thermostat
Top-loader 4-speed manual transmission and replacement clutch
9" rear axle with 3.50:1 gears and limited-slip differential
Lowered springs and shocks
4-wheel disc brakes
Borgeson power steering conversion
15" American Racing wheels
Subframe connectors
Strut tower brace
Grant GT steering wheel
AutoMeter "Phantom" white-face gauges (speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, water temperature, oil pressure, and voltage)
Center console with armrest, storage compartment, and cup holders
Autosound AM/FM stereo with AUX input and 6x9" speakers
Known Imperfections
Paint chips and scratches, particularly up front
Chip in windshield has been professionally repaired
Scratches on rear window
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires are worn and cracking
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe acquired it in November 2016.
Included Items
Carpeted Mustang floor mats
Car cover
Service receipts (provided under Additional Documents below)
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.