Description

Following the wildly popular first-year Mustang, Ford refined the pony car's formula for 1966 with subtle styling updates, improved drivability, and an expanded list of comfort and convenience options.

Three body styles were offered — Hardtop Coupe, Convertible, and Fastback — appealing to all drivers, from economy-minded commuters to performance enthusiasts. Buyers could choose from a wide range of engines, from inline sixes to V8s. The Coupe, the most popular model, featured a fixed roofline with slender C‑pillars, chrome bumpers, and the signature galloping-horse grille.

This example, built at Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant, and acquired by the seller in 2016, is finished is black over a red interior with vinyl upholstery.

Among its numerous modifications are a 302ci V8 with long-tube headers and Edelbrock intake manifold, carburetor, valve covers, and water pump; an aftermarket hood scoop; a Be-Cool aluminum radiator with electric fan; a Toploader four-speed manual transmission and replacement clutch; and a 9" rear axle with 3.50:1 gears and limited-slip differential.

The car also features lowered springs and shocks, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, 15" American Racing wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, AutoMeter gauges, a custom center console, and an AM/FM stereo.

This 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered with service receipts, a car cover, and a clean Texas title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

302ci V8 engine

4-speed manual transmission

Refinished in black paint

Red interior with reupholstered red vinyl bucket seats

Factory Equipment

Unibody construction with steel body with chrome bumpers ‌

Mustang grille with running-horse emblem

Dual exterior rearview mirrors

Padded dashboard

The data plate decodes as: Body: 65A – 2-door hardtop coupe Color: A – Black Trim: 25 – Red crinkly vinyl Date: 02M – Built on December 2, 1965 DSO: 62 – Houston, Texas, District Sales Office Axle: 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio Trans: 1 – 3-speed manual (now 4-speed)

The chassis number (6F07C183823) decodes as: 6 – 1966 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 07 – 2-door hardtop coupe with standard bucket seats C – 289ci V8 2BBL (now 302 V8) 183823 – Sequential production number



Modifications

The seller states that the car has received the following modifications since 2019:

302 V8 with long-tube headers

Edelbrock intake manifold, carburetor, valve covers, and water pump

Aftermarket hood scoop

Be-Cool aluminum radiator

Electric fan with adjustable thermostat

Top-loader 4-speed manual transmission and replacement clutch

9" rear axle with 3.50:1 gears and limited-slip differential

Lowered springs and shocks

4-wheel disc brakes

Borgeson power steering conversion

15" American Racing wheels

Subframe connectors

Strut tower brace

Grant GT steering wheel

AutoMeter "Phantom" white-face gauges (speedometer, tachometer, fuel level, water temperature, oil pressure, and voltage)

Center console with armrest, storage compartment, and cup holders

Autosound AM/FM stereo with AUX input and 6x9" speakers

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and scratches, particularly up front

Chip in windshield has been professionally repaired

Scratches on rear window

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires are worn and cracking

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe acquired it in November 2016.

Included Items