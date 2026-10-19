Fuel-Injected 408-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1966 model year, the Bronco was Ford's answer to the growing sport utility vehicle segment, offering a versatile blend of off-road capability, everyday usability, and rugged simplicity. As the inaugural production year, '66 Broncos hold appeal among collectors, and examples retaining uncut rear wheel openings are especially sought after, as many were modified to accommodate oversized tires.
This 1966 Ford Bronco began life as a U14 Half-Cab pickup and has since been modified with modern performance and drivability upgrades. Refinished in blue over black upholstery, this Bronco is powered by a 408ci V8 equipped with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection paired with an automatic transmission. Additional upgrades include power-assisted front disc brakes, dual-reservoir master cylinder, a two-inch suspension lift, and LED headlights.
Inside, the cabin features Corbeau bucket seats, rear seating, an Alpine Bluetooth audio system, both a Bestop soft top and bikini top, and more. Complementing the drivetrain upgrades are chassis enhancements designed to improve comfort, handling, and reliability.
This modified 1966 Ford Bronco is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Inaugural-year Bronco production with uncut rear wheel openings
408ci V8 with Holley Sniper fuel injection paired with an automatic transmission
Refinished in blue with a white grille and hood stripe over black and white upholstery
Bestop soft top and bikini top
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (U14FL805648) decodes as:
U14 – Utility Vehicle / Half-Cab Pickup body style
F – 170ci inline-six engine designation
L – Built at Ford's Michigan Truck Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan
805648 – Early 1966 production sequence number
The trim tag decodes as:
092 – Wheelbase code
J – Rangoon Red exterior paint
U140 – Bronco Half-Cab body configuration
797 – Black vinyl interior trim
C – 3-speed manual transmission designation
03 – 4.11 conventional rear axle specification
Modifications
351ci V8 bored over to 408ci
Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection
Aluminum radiator
Dual exhaust system
2-inch suspension lift
Power-assisted front disc brakes
Dual-reservoir master cylinder
LED headlights
Chrome tubular nerf bars
15” black steel wheels with 31” tires
Bestop soft top and bikini top
Wood-rim 3-spoke steering wheel
Corbeau bucket seats and rear bench
Center console
Black roll bar
Alpine Bluetooth stereo with Kicker speakers
Known Imperfections
General paint imperfections as highlighted in photo gallery
Paint cracking and rust on hood, rockers, and door edges
Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Bronco in 2023.
Included Items
Bestop soft top and bikini top
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.