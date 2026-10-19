Description

Introduced for the 1966 model year, the Bronco was Ford's answer to the growing sport utility vehicle segment, offering a versatile blend of off-road capability, everyday usability, and rugged simplicity. As the inaugural production year, '66 Broncos hold appeal among collectors, and examples retaining uncut rear wheel openings are especially sought after, as many were modified to accommodate oversized tires.

This 1966 Ford Bronco began life as a U14 Half-Cab pickup and has since been modified with modern performance and drivability upgrades. Refinished in blue over black upholstery, this Bronco is powered by a 408ci V8 equipped with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection paired with an automatic transmission. Additional upgrades include power-assisted front disc brakes, dual-reservoir master cylinder, a two-inch suspension lift, and LED headlights.

Inside, the cabin features Corbeau bucket seats, rear seating, an Alpine Bluetooth audio system, both a Bestop soft top and bikini top, and more. Complementing the drivetrain upgrades are chassis enhancements designed to improve comfort, handling, and reliability.

This modified 1966 Ford Bronco is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Inaugural-year Bronco production with uncut rear wheel openings

408ci V8 with Holley Sniper fuel injection paired with an automatic transmission

Refinished in blue with a white grille and hood stripe over black and white upholstery

Bestop soft top and bikini top

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (U14FL805648) decodes as: U14 – Utility Vehicle / Half-Cab Pickup body style F – 170ci inline-six engine designation L – Built at Ford's Michigan Truck Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan 805648 – Early 1966 production sequence number

The trim tag decodes as: 092 – Wheelbase code J – Rangoon Red exterior paint U140 – Bronco Half-Cab body configuration 797 – Black vinyl interior trim C – 3-speed manual transmission designation 03 – 4.11 conventional rear axle specification



Modifications

351ci V8 bored over to 408ci

Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection

Aluminum radiator

Dual exhaust system

2-inch suspension lift

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Dual-reservoir master cylinder

LED headlights

Chrome tubular nerf bars

15” black steel wheels with 31” tires

Bestop soft top and bikini top

Wood-rim 3-spoke steering wheel

Corbeau bucket seats and rear bench

Center console

Black roll bar

Alpine Bluetooth stereo with Kicker speakers

Known Imperfections

General paint imperfections as highlighted in photo gallery

Paint cracking and rust on hood, rockers, and door edges

Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Bronco in 2023.

Included Items