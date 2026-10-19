Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected 408-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco

Bid to $23,500 on 10/19/26
Result
Fuel-Injected 408-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco
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Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINU14FL805648
Mileage indicated6,800 Miles TMU
LocationCarlsbad, California
EngineFuel-Injected 408ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack/White

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Video gallery

1966 Ford Bronco Walkaround
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1966 Ford Bronco Interior Viewing
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1966 Ford Bronco Engine Bay
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Description

Introduced for the 1966 model year, the Bronco was Ford's answer to the growing sport utility vehicle segment, offering a versatile blend of off-road capability, everyday usability, and rugged simplicity. As the inaugural production year, '66 Broncos hold appeal among collectors, and examples retaining uncut rear wheel openings are especially sought after, as many were modified to accommodate oversized tires.

This 1966 Ford Bronco began life as a U14 Half-Cab pickup and has since been modified with modern performance and drivability upgrades. Refinished in blue over black upholstery, this Bronco is powered by a 408ci V8 equipped with Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection paired with an automatic transmission. Additional upgrades include power-assisted front disc brakes, dual-reservoir master cylinder, a two-inch suspension lift, and LED headlights.

Inside, the cabin features Corbeau bucket seats, rear seating, an Alpine Bluetooth audio system, both a Bestop soft top and bikini top, and more. Complementing the drivetrain upgrades are chassis enhancements designed to improve comfort, handling, and reliability.

This modified 1966 Ford Bronco is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Inaugural-year Bronco production with uncut rear wheel openings

  • 408ci V8 with Holley Sniper fuel injection paired with an automatic transmission

  • Refinished in blue with a white grille and hood stripe over black and white upholstery

  • Bestop soft top and bikini top

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (U14FL805648) decodes as:

    • U14 – Utility Vehicle / Half-Cab Pickup body style

    • F – 170ci inline-six engine designation

    • L – Built at Ford's Michigan Truck Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan

    • 805648 – Early 1966 production sequence number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 092 – Wheelbase code

    • J – Rangoon Red exterior paint

    • U140 – Bronco Half-Cab body configuration

    • 797 – Black vinyl interior trim

    • C – 3-speed manual transmission designation

    • 03 – 4.11 conventional rear axle specification

Modifications

  • 351ci V8 bored over to 408ci

  • Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Dual exhaust system

  • 2-inch suspension lift

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

  • Dual-reservoir master cylinder

  • LED headlights

  • Chrome tubular nerf bars

  • 15” black steel wheels with 31” tires

  • Bestop soft top and bikini top

  • Wood-rim 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Corbeau bucket seats and rear bench

  • Center console

  • Black roll bar

  • Alpine Bluetooth stereo with Kicker speakers

Known Imperfections

  • General paint imperfections as highlighted in photo gallery

  • Paint cracking and rust on hood, rockers, and door edges

  • Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Bronco in 2023.

Included Items

  • Bestop soft top and bikini top

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1966 Ford Bronco

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 408-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco

Last bid
Dreamer-5s697uxa
Dreamer-5s697uxa
$23,500
Seller
MA_66bronco
MA_66bronco
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids21
Views12,154

Comments & bids

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Dreamer-5s697uxa's avatar
Dreamer-5s697uxa
Oct 19 at 1:47 AM
$23,500bid placed 
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sk_vyngws
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EaglesWind
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sk_vyngws
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sk_vyngws
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sk_vyngws
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GT_1929A
Oct 8 at 12:05 AM
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JerryGipson
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