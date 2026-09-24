Description

Introduced for the 1966 model year, the first-generation Ford Bronco was a compact off-roader offered in three body styles — Roadster, Sports Utility (half-cab pickup), and fully enclosed Wagon — all with standard part-time four-wheel drive. Early production Broncos came with a 170ci inline-six, with a 289ci V8 added as a factory option partway through the 1966 model year.

This 1966 Bronco Wagon has been refinished in a metallic blue over a black interior and has been mechanically upgraded while retaining a stock-style appearance. Re-powered by a 289ci V8 with induction handled by an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold and carburetor, the truck has been fitted with a C4 automatic transmission sending power to the ground through a Dana 30 front axle and part-time four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case.

It rides on the factory steel wheels wearing a set of 1966-specific hubcaps, and a 2-inch lift helps fit BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires. A Wild Horses power steering kit and front disc brake conversion bring the truck to more modern standards.

The wiring has been updated glovebox-mounted fuse panel, and the seller reports recently replacing various suspension bushings and radiator.

This 1966 Ford Bronco is now offered with various spares and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Refinished in metallic blue over black upholstery

289 V8 paired with a C4 automatic transmission

Edelbrock induction and PerTronix ignition

Wild Horses front disc brake conversion and power steering kit

2-inch lift kit and BFGoodrich KO2 tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (U15FL791852) decodes the following: U15 — Series code for a U-100 Bronco Wagon (4x4) F — Engine code for a 170ci inline-six L — Michigan Truck Plant in Wayne, Michigan 791852 — Production serial number, placing its production build early in the 1966 model year run

Dana 30 front axle

Part-time four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case

Manual-locking front hubs

Fold-flat windshield

Fiberglass removable hardtop

Rear tailgate and hatch window

Bucket seats, rear bench

Modifications

289ci V8 engine

Edelbrock Performer intake manifold

Edelbrock 1406 carburetor

PerTronix distributor and coil

C4 automatic transmission with B&M floor shifter

Ceramic-coated headers with oxygen sensor bungs

Dual exhaust system with H-pipe and Spintech mufflers

Aftermarket 20-gallon fuel tank

Aftermarket wiring with glovebox-mounted fuse panel

2-inch suspension lift

Wild Horses power steering kit and front disc-brake conversion

Auxiliary gauges and altimeter

Roll bar

Servicing

Along with the upgrades mentioned above, the seller reports the following servicing:

30x9.50x15 BFGoodrich K02 tires installed

Radiator replaced

Rear leaf springs and related bushings replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint chips and scratches

Tears in the driver's seat upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Bronco in 2015 and states, "This is an uncut 1966 Bronco in a beautiful electric blue color with black interior. It also has the very rare one year only 1966 hubcaps."

Included Items