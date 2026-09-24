289-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1966 model year, the first-generation Ford Bronco was a compact off-roader offered in three body styles — Roadster, Sports Utility (half-cab pickup), and fully enclosed Wagon — all with standard part-time four-wheel drive. Early production Broncos came with a 170ci inline-six, with a 289ci V8 added as a factory option partway through the 1966 model year.
This 1966 Bronco Wagon has been refinished in a metallic blue over a black interior and has been mechanically upgraded while retaining a stock-style appearance. Re-powered by a 289ci V8 with induction handled by an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold and carburetor, the truck has been fitted with a C4 automatic transmission sending power to the ground through a Dana 30 front axle and part-time four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case.
It rides on the factory steel wheels wearing a set of 1966-specific hubcaps, and a 2-inch lift helps fit BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires. A Wild Horses power steering kit and front disc brake conversion bring the truck to more modern standards.
The wiring has been updated glovebox-mounted fuse panel, and the seller reports recently replacing various suspension bushings and radiator.
This 1966 Ford Bronco is now offered with various spares and a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Refinished in metallic blue over black upholstery
289 V8 paired with a C4 automatic transmission
Edelbrock induction and PerTronix ignition
Wild Horses front disc brake conversion and power steering kit
2-inch lift kit and BFGoodrich KO2 tires
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (U15FL791852) decodes the following:
U15 — Series code for a U-100 Bronco Wagon (4x4)
F — Engine code for a 170ci inline-six
L — Michigan Truck Plant in Wayne, Michigan
791852 — Production serial number, placing its production build early in the 1966 model year run
Dana 30 front axle
Part-time four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case
Manual-locking front hubs
Fold-flat windshield
Fiberglass removable hardtop
Rear tailgate and hatch window
Bucket seats, rear bench
Modifications
289ci V8 engine
Edelbrock Performer intake manifold
Edelbrock 1406 carburetor
PerTronix distributor and coil
C4 automatic transmission with B&M floor shifter
Ceramic-coated headers with oxygen sensor bungs
Dual exhaust system with H-pipe and Spintech mufflers
Aftermarket 20-gallon fuel tank
Aftermarket wiring with glovebox-mounted fuse panel
2-inch suspension lift
Wild Horses power steering kit and front disc-brake conversion
Auxiliary gauges and altimeter
Roll bar
Servicing
Along with the upgrades mentioned above, the seller reports the following servicing:
30x9.50x15 BFGoodrich K02 tires installed
Radiator replaced
Rear leaf springs and related bushings replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint chips and scratches
Tears in the driver's seat upholstery
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Bronco in 2015 and states, "This is an uncut 1966 Bronco in a beautiful electric blue color with black interior. It also has the very rare one year only 1966 hubcaps."
Included Items
Spare valve covers
Removed windshield wiper assembly
Canvas top
Reproduction literature
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.