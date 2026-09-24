289-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco

$31,750
289-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco
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Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINU15FL791852
Mileage indicated86,000 Miles TMU
LocationLinden, California
Engine289ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck, SUV
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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289-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco- Exterior View
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Description

Introduced for the 1966 model year, the first-generation Ford Bronco was a compact off-roader offered in three body styles — Roadster, Sports Utility (half-cab pickup), and fully enclosed Wagon — all with standard part-time four-wheel drive. Early production Broncos came with a 170ci inline-six, with a 289ci V8 added as a factory option partway through the 1966 model year.

This 1966 Bronco Wagon has been refinished in a metallic blue over a black interior and has been mechanically upgraded while retaining a stock-style appearance. Re-powered by a 289ci V8 with induction handled by an Edelbrock Performer intake manifold and carburetor, the truck has been fitted with a C4 automatic transmission sending power to the ground through a Dana 30 front axle and part-time four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case.

It rides on the factory steel wheels wearing a set of 1966-specific hubcaps, and a 2-inch lift helps fit BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires. A Wild Horses power steering kit and front disc brake conversion bring the truck to more modern standards.

The wiring has been updated glovebox-mounted fuse panel, and the seller reports recently replacing various suspension bushings and radiator.

This 1966 Ford Bronco is now offered with various spares and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in metallic blue over black upholstery

  • 289 V8 paired with a C4 automatic transmission

  • Edelbrock induction and PerTronix ignition

  • Wild Horses front disc brake conversion and power steering kit

  • 2-inch lift kit and BFGoodrich KO2 tires

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (U15FL791852) decodes the following:

    • U15 — Series code for a U-100 Bronco Wagon (4x4)

    • F — Engine code for a 170ci inline-six

    • L — Michigan Truck Plant in Wayne, Michigan

    • 791852 — Production serial number, placing its production build early in the 1966 model year run

  • Dana 30 front axle

  • Part-time four-wheel drive with two-speed transfer case

  • Manual-locking front hubs

  • Fold-flat windshield

  • Fiberglass removable hardtop

  • Rear tailgate and hatch window

  • Bucket seats, rear bench

Modifications

  • 289ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock Performer intake manifold

  • Edelbrock 1406 carburetor

  • PerTronix distributor and coil

  • C4 automatic transmission with B&M floor shifter

  • Ceramic-coated headers with oxygen sensor bungs

  • Dual exhaust system with H-pipe and Spintech mufflers

  • Aftermarket 20-gallon fuel tank

  • Aftermarket wiring with glovebox-mounted fuse panel

  • 2-inch suspension lift

  • Wild Horses power steering kit and front disc-brake conversion

  • Auxiliary gauges and altimeter

  • Roll bar

Servicing

Along with the upgrades mentioned above, the seller reports the following servicing:

  • 30x9.50x15 BFGoodrich K02 tires installed

  • Radiator replaced

  • Rear leaf springs and related bushings replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint chips and scratches

  • Tears in the driver's seat upholstery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Bronco in 2015 and states, "This is an uncut 1966 Bronco in a beautiful electric blue color with black interior. It also has the very rare one year only 1966 hubcaps."

Included Items

  • Spare valve covers

  • Removed windshield wiper assembly

  • Canvas top

  • Reproduction literature

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

289-Powered 1966 Ford Bronco

Current bid
ShelbyAmericanPWR
ShelbyAmericanPWR
$31,750
Seller
TG_w5u3dg
TG_w5u3dg
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids31
Views7,770

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