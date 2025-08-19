Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Carroll Shelby only built 312 Cobra 427 supercars in the 1960s, and such rarity and fame has spawned a huge replica industry. Yet few can compete with Factory Five, which was founded by two brothers in a small Massachusetts garage in the mid-1990s and has carved out a niche as the world's biggest component kit car manufacturer.

Factory Five’s four-inch tube chassis and full independent suspension is fabricated much like the original, including Koni coil-over shock absorbers. Even the fiberglass body is shaped directly from two genuine Cobra cars. Hagerty Media’s Larry Webster, when writing for Car and Driver magazine, said of the Factory Five Racing Roadster: “Brawny good looks, high quality materials, outta-my-way exhaust note, abundant thrust. A primal brute that will confirm all your mother-in-law's worst suspicions.”

This Roadster is finished in brilliant yellow with black stripes, and original-style details abound such as reproduction Talbot mirrors and Halibrand-style knock-off wheels. Power is from a fuel-injected 5.0L V8 through a five-speed manual transmission.

This Factory Five Racing Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title by the selling dealer.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Finished in black and yellow

Ford 302ci V8

Five-speed manual transmission

Side pipes with hidden mufflers

Factory Five Halibrand-style wheels with three-bar knock-offs

Equipment

Pioneer AM/FM/CD/MP3 head unit

AutoMeter instrumentation

Simpson racing harnesses

Black leather interior

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the Factory Five Racing Roadster are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This Factory Five Racing Roadster is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Included Items

Cobra floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, " We believe this to be a Mk. 1 as it has the straight brace in the trunk indicative of a Mk. 1 chassis."

This Factory Five Racing Roadster is registered using a non-original VIN tag riveted to the vehicle.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.