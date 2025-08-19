302-Powered Factory Five Racing Roadster 5-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$19,500
302-Powered Factory Five Racing Roadster 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (71)

Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINNY224487
Mileage indicated1,500 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorYellow/Black
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

Factory Five Racing Roadster Test Drive
Play
Factory Five Racing Roadster Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Carroll Shelby only built 312 Cobra 427 supercars in the 1960s, and such rarity and fame has spawned a huge replica industry. Yet few can compete with Factory Five, which was founded by two brothers in a small Massachusetts garage in the mid-1990s and has carved out a niche as the world's biggest component kit car manufacturer.

Factory Five’s four-inch tube chassis and full independent suspension is fabricated much like the original, including Koni coil-over shock absorbers. Even the fiberglass body is shaped directly from two genuine Cobra cars. Hagerty Media’s Larry Webster, when writing for Car and Driver magazine, said of the Factory Five Racing Roadster: “Brawny good looks, high quality materials, outta-my-way exhaust note, abundant thrust. A primal brute that will confirm all your mother-in-law's worst suspicions.”

This Roadster is finished in brilliant yellow with black stripes, and original-style details abound such as reproduction Talbot mirrors and Halibrand-style knock-off wheels. Power is from a fuel-injected 5.0L V8 through a five-speed manual transmission.

This Factory Five Racing Roadster is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title by the selling dealer.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Finished in black and yellow

  • Ford 302ci V8

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Side pipes with hidden mufflers

  • Factory Five Halibrand-style wheels with three-bar knock-offs

Equipment

  • Pioneer AM/FM/CD/MP3 head unit

  • AutoMeter instrumentation

  • Simpson racing harnesses

  • Black leather interior

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the Factory Five Racing Roadster are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This Factory Five Racing Roadster is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Included Items

  • Cobra floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, "We believe this to be a Mk. 1 as it has the straight brace in the trunk indicative of a Mk. 1 chassis."

This Factory Five Racing Roadster is registered using a non-original VIN tag riveted to the vehicle.

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

302-Powered Factory Five Racing Roadster 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
RGthegeneral
RGthegeneral
$19,500
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids19
Views4,377

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