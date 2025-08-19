LS1-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Two-Door Sedan
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
The second-generation Chevrolet Nova (1966-1967) quickly earned a reputation for strong performance potential due to its compact, lightweight design and large engine bay, which make it capable of accommodating a wide range of powertrain options. The Chevy II remains a favorite among muscle car enthusiasts and a popular foundation for many custom applications, including drag race, pro-touring, and restomod builds.
This ‘67 Nova started out life as a six-cylinder car and underwent a pro-touring-style modification process by a prior owner before being acquired by the seller approximately 10 years ago. Power comes from a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 linked with a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle with 3.73:1 gearing. The car is finished in GM Torch Red with a cowl hood and SS trim, and it rides on TCI front and rear suspension, adjustable coilovers, Wilwood disc brakes, and 17” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.
Inside, the front bucket seats and rear bench have been trimmed in black SS-style upholstery while additional details include a tilt-column, air conditioning, power windows, a retro-style radio, AutoMeter American Muscle instrumentation, a center console, and carbon fiber-look trim.
This modified, pro-touring-style 1966 Chevy II Nova is now offered with two sets of keys, manufacturer’s literature, a seller-supplied modifications list, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Approximately 1,200 miles on pro-touring-style build
5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission
10-bolt rear axle with 3.73:1 gearing
GM Torch Red over black SS-style interior
TCI front and rear suspension with adjustable coilovers
Wilwood disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors
17” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Aftermarket HVAC system
Tilt steering column and AutoMeter gauges
Modifications
Drivetrain
5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine
4L60E four-speed automatic transmission
10-bolt rear axle with 3.73:1 gearing
2.5” dual exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers
On-board data-link connector
Chassis
TCI front suspension
TCI four-link rear suspension
Adjustable coilovers
Wilwood brakes with red calipers
Drilled and slotted brake rotors
17” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Exterior
GM Torch Red paint
Cowl hood
SS-style trim and badges
Interior
SS-style interior
Front bucket seats
Center console
Front and rear lap belts
Tilt column
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
AutoMeter American Muscle instrumentation
Retro-style radio
Aftermarket HVAC system
Power windows
Known Imperfections
Paint chips on front end
Older tires
Ownership History
The car underwent refurbishment and modification under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller approximately 10 years ago.
Included Items
Two sets of keys
Manufacturer’s literature
Seller-supplied modifications list
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.