Description

The second-generation Chevrolet Nova (1966-1967) quickly earned a reputation for strong performance potential due to its compact, lightweight design and large engine bay, which make it capable of accommodating a wide range of powertrain options. The Chevy II remains a favorite among muscle car enthusiasts and a popular foundation for many custom applications, including drag race, pro-touring, and restomod builds.

This ‘67 Nova started out life as a six-cylinder car and underwent a pro-touring-style modification process by a prior owner before being acquired by the seller approximately 10 years ago. Power comes from a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 linked with a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle with 3.73:1 gearing. The car is finished in GM Torch Red with a cowl hood and SS trim, and it rides on TCI front and rear suspension, adjustable coilovers, Wilwood disc brakes, and 17” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

Inside, the front bucket seats and rear bench have been trimmed in black SS-style upholstery while additional details include a tilt-column, air conditioning, power windows, a retro-style radio, AutoMeter American Muscle instrumentation, a center console, and carbon fiber-look trim.

This modified, pro-touring-style 1966 Chevy II Nova is now offered with two sets of keys, manufacturer’s literature, a seller-supplied modifications list, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Approximately 1,200 miles on pro-touring-style build

5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission

10-bolt rear axle with 3.73:1 gearing

GM Torch Red over black SS-style interior

TCI front and rear suspension with adjustable coilovers

Wilwood disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors

17” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Aftermarket HVAC system

Tilt steering column and AutoMeter gauges

Modifications

Drivetrain 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission 10-bolt rear axle with 3.73:1 gearing 2.5” dual exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers On-board data-link connector

Chassis TCI front suspension TCI four-link rear suspension Adjustable coilovers Wilwood brakes with red calipers Drilled and slotted brake rotors 17” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Exterior GM Torch Red paint Cowl hood SS-style trim and badges

Interior SS-style interior Front bucket seats Center console Front and rear lap belts Tilt column Wood-rimmed steering wheel AutoMeter American Muscle instrumentation Retro-style radio Aftermarket HVAC system Power windows



Known Imperfections

Paint chips on front end

Older tires

Ownership History

The car underwent refurbishment and modification under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller approximately 10 years ago.

Included Items