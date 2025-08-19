LS1-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Two-Door Sedan

10 days
$30,000
LS1-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Two-Door Sedan
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Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN115376N162620
Mileage indicated1,250 Miles TMU
LocationNorthlake, Texas
Engine5.7-Liter LS1 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTorch Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1966 Chevrolet Nova Walkaround
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1966 Chevrolet Nova Engine Bay
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Description

The second-generation Chevrolet Nova (1966-1967) quickly earned a reputation for strong performance potential due to its compact, lightweight design and large engine bay, which make it capable of accommodating a wide range of powertrain options. The Chevy II remains a favorite among muscle car enthusiasts and a popular foundation for many custom applications, including drag race, pro-touring, and restomod builds.

This ‘67 Nova started out life as a six-cylinder car and underwent a pro-touring-style modification process by a prior owner before being acquired by the seller approximately 10 years ago. Power comes from a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 linked with a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission and a 10-bolt rear axle with 3.73:1 gearing. The car is finished in GM Torch Red with a cowl hood and SS trim, and it rides on TCI front and rear suspension, adjustable coilovers, Wilwood disc brakes, and 17” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

Inside, the front bucket seats and rear bench have been trimmed in black SS-style upholstery while additional details include a tilt-column, air conditioning, power windows, a retro-style radio, AutoMeter American Muscle instrumentation, a center console, and carbon fiber-look trim.

This modified, pro-touring-style 1966 Chevy II Nova is now offered with two sets of keys, manufacturer’s literature, a seller-supplied modifications list, and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Approximately 1,200 miles on pro-touring-style build

  • 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission

  • 10-bolt rear axle with 3.73:1 gearing

  • GM Torch Red over black SS-style interior

  • TCI front and rear suspension with adjustable coilovers

  • Wilwood disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors

  • 17” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Aftermarket HVAC system

  • Tilt steering column and AutoMeter gauges

Modifications

  • Drivetrain

    • 5.7-liter LS1 V8 engine

    • 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission

    • 10-bolt rear axle with 3.73:1 gearing

    • 2.5” dual exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers

    • On-board data-link connector

  • Chassis

    • TCI front suspension

    • TCI four-link rear suspension

    • Adjustable coilovers

    • Wilwood brakes with red calipers

    • Drilled and slotted brake rotors

    • 17” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Exterior

    • GM Torch Red paint

    • Cowl hood

    • SS-style trim and badges

  • Interior

    • SS-style interior

    • Front bucket seats

    • Center console

    • Front and rear lap belts

    • Tilt column

    • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

    • AutoMeter American Muscle instrumentation

    • Retro-style radio

    • Aftermarket HVAC system

    • Power windows

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips on front end

  • Older tires

Ownership History

The car underwent refurbishment and modification under prior ownership and was acquired by the seller approximately 10 years ago.

Included Items

  • Two sets of keys

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Seller-supplied modifications list

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS1-Powered 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Two-Door Sedan

Current bid
BC_maple_1234
BC_maple_1234
$30,000
Seller
Mikecuda
Mikecuda
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids7
Views3,831

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BC_maple_1234
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DG1521
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