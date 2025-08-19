Description

The 1966 Chevelle SS 396 arrived at the height of the mid-size muscle car era as one of the most complete factory performance packages available in the American market. The 396ci big-block in 325-horsepower L35 specification delivered the kind of torque that the Chevelle's relatively light body could put to immediate use, and the SS package added specific badging, a blacked-out grille, and the visual identity that has made the second-generation Chevelle one of the most recognized silhouettes in American performance car history.

This Baltimore-built Chevelle SS 396 was the subject of a refurbishment completed in 2022 and is finished in black over a black vinyl bucket seat interior with center console. The numbers-matching 396ci V8 engine remains in place, and the seller states that the glass, window trim, bumpers, steering wheel, and console trim are original to the car.

During refurbishment, a 700R4 overdrive automatic transmission was installed, and the car rides on a tubular A-arm front suspension and 18-inch American Racing wheels fitted over Wildwood disc brakes at all four corners. The frame has been powder coated, and an updated wiring harness has been installed. Additional work is said to have included fitment of a Vintage Air climate control system, an aluminum radiator with electric fans, exhaust headers with three-inch stainless steel exhaust and X-pipe, and a rebuild of the rear differential.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is offered with a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

138 chassis code prefix denoting Super Sport specification

Refurbishment completed in 2022

Finished in black over black upholstery

396ci L35 V8 engine with exhaust headers

700R4 overdrive automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

396ci L35 V8 engine The engine stamping corresponds with the vehicle's chassis number

Power steering and brakes

Super Sport badging

Chrome bumpers

Bucket seats

Center console

The chassis number (138176B137092) decodes the following: 1 — Chevrolet division 38 — Chevelle 17 — Sport Coupe body style 6 — 1966 model year B — Baltimore assembly plant 137092 — Sequential production number

The body tag located on the firewall decodes the following: 01C: Third week of January production 66-13817 — 1966 Chevelle SS 396 two-door sport coupe BAL-2787 — Baltimore, Maryland, assembly; production sequence Trim: 763 — Black vinyl bucket seats Paint: HH — Willow Green Metallic



Modifications

Refinished in black

700R4 overdrive automatic transmission

Exhaust headers with 3-inch stainless steel exhaust, X-pipe, and stainless tips

Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans

Re-geared differential

Tubular A-arm front suspension

Wilwood 4-wheel slotted disc brakes

Powder coated frame

Updated wiring harness

Vintage Air air conditioning system

Bluetooth sound system

18-inch American Racing wheels

Servicing

A five-year refurbishment is said to have been completed by the seller in 2022.

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips and scratches

Paint crack present around rear window

Driver's side reverse light inoperative

Wheels show some pitting

Ownership History

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS was acquired by the seller in 2017, reportedly from the original owner in the Mechanicsville, Maryland area, and subsequently refurbished over a five-year period.

Included Items