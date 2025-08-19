1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
The 1966 Chevelle SS 396 arrived at the height of the mid-size muscle car era as one of the most complete factory performance packages available in the American market. The 396ci big-block in 325-horsepower L35 specification delivered the kind of torque that the Chevelle's relatively light body could put to immediate use, and the SS package added specific badging, a blacked-out grille, and the visual identity that has made the second-generation Chevelle one of the most recognized silhouettes in American performance car history.
This Baltimore-built Chevelle SS 396 was the subject of a refurbishment completed in 2022 and is finished in black over a black vinyl bucket seat interior with center console. The numbers-matching 396ci V8 engine remains in place, and the seller states that the glass, window trim, bumpers, steering wheel, and console trim are original to the car.
During refurbishment, a 700R4 overdrive automatic transmission was installed, and the car rides on a tubular A-arm front suspension and 18-inch American Racing wheels fitted over Wildwood disc brakes at all four corners. The frame has been powder coated, and an updated wiring harness has been installed. Additional work is said to have included fitment of a Vintage Air climate control system, an aluminum radiator with electric fans, exhaust headers with three-inch stainless steel exhaust and X-pipe, and a rebuild of the rear differential.
This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is offered with a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
138 chassis code prefix denoting Super Sport specification
Refurbishment completed in 2022
Finished in black over black upholstery
396ci L35 V8 engine with exhaust headers
700R4 overdrive automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
396ci L35 V8 engine
The engine stamping corresponds with the vehicle's chassis number
Power steering and brakes
Super Sport badging
Chrome bumpers
Bucket seats
Center console
The chassis number (138176B137092) decodes the following:
1 — Chevrolet division
38 — Chevelle
17 — Sport Coupe body style
6 — 1966 model year
B — Baltimore assembly plant
137092 — Sequential production number
The body tag located on the firewall decodes the following:
01C: Third week of January production
66-13817 — 1966 Chevelle SS 396 two-door sport coupe
BAL-2787 — Baltimore, Maryland, assembly; production sequence
Trim: 763 — Black vinyl bucket seats
Paint: HH — Willow Green Metallic
Modifications
Refinished in black
700R4 overdrive automatic transmission
Exhaust headers with 3-inch stainless steel exhaust, X-pipe, and stainless tips
Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans
Re-geared differential
Tubular A-arm front suspension
Wilwood 4-wheel slotted disc brakes
Powder coated frame
Updated wiring harness
Vintage Air air conditioning system
Bluetooth sound system
18-inch American Racing wheels
Servicing
A five-year refurbishment is said to have been completed by the seller in 2022.
Known Imperfections
Various paint chips and scratches
Paint crack present around rear window
Driver's side reverse light inoperative
Wheels show some pitting
Ownership History
This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS was acquired by the seller in 2017, reportedly from the original owner in the Mechanicsville, Maryland area, and subsequently refurbished over a five-year period.
Included Items
Stock exhaust manifolds
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.