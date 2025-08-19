1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe

5 days
$33,250
1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe
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Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN138176B137092
Mileage indicated37,500 Miles TMU
LocationRockledge, Florida
Engine396ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The 1966 Chevelle SS 396 arrived at the height of the mid-size muscle car era as one of the most complete factory performance packages available in the American market. The 396ci big-block in 325-horsepower L35 specification delivered the kind of torque that the Chevelle's relatively light body could put to immediate use, and the SS package added specific badging, a blacked-out grille, and the visual identity that has made the second-generation Chevelle one of the most recognized silhouettes in American performance car history.

This Baltimore-built Chevelle SS 396 was the subject of a refurbishment completed in 2022 and is finished in black over a black vinyl bucket seat interior with center console. The numbers-matching 396ci V8 engine remains in place, and the seller states that the glass, window trim, bumpers, steering wheel, and console trim are original to the car.

During refurbishment, a 700R4 overdrive automatic transmission was installed, and the car rides on a tubular A-arm front suspension and 18-inch American Racing wheels fitted over Wildwood disc brakes at all four corners. The frame has been powder coated, and an updated wiring harness has been installed. Additional work is said to have included fitment of a Vintage Air climate control system, an aluminum radiator with electric fans, exhaust headers with three-inch stainless steel exhaust and X-pipe, and a rebuild of the rear differential.

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is offered with a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 138 chassis code prefix denoting Super Sport specification

  • Refurbishment completed in 2022

  • Finished in black over black upholstery

  • 396ci L35 V8 engine with exhaust headers

  • 700R4 overdrive automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 396ci L35 V8 engine

    • The engine stamping corresponds with the vehicle's chassis number

  • Power steering and brakes

  • Super Sport badging

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Bucket seats

  • Center console

  • The chassis number (138176B137092) decodes the following:

    • 1 — Chevrolet division

    • 38 — Chevelle

    • 17 — Sport Coupe body style

    • 6 — 1966 model year

    • B — Baltimore assembly plant

    • 137092 — Sequential production number

  • The body tag located on the firewall decodes the following:

    • 01C: Third week of January production

    • 66-13817 — 1966 Chevelle SS 396 two-door sport coupe

    • BAL-2787 — Baltimore, Maryland, assembly; production sequence

    • Trim: 763 — Black vinyl bucket seats

    • Paint: HH — Willow Green Metallic

Modifications

  • Refinished in black

  • 700R4 overdrive automatic transmission

  • Exhaust headers with 3-inch stainless steel exhaust, X-pipe, and stainless tips

  • Aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans

  • Re-geared differential

  • Tubular A-arm front suspension

  • Wilwood 4-wheel slotted disc brakes

  • Powder coated frame

  • Updated wiring harness

  • Vintage Air air conditioning system

  • Bluetooth sound system

  • 18-inch American Racing wheels

Servicing

A five-year refurbishment is said to have been completed by the seller in 2022.

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips and scratches

  • Paint crack present around rear window

  • Driver's side reverse light inoperative

  • Wheels show some pitting

Ownership History

This 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS was acquired by the seller in 2017, reportedly from the original owner in the Mechanicsville, Maryland area, and subsequently refurbished over a five-year period.

Included Items

  • Stock exhaust manifolds

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Sport Coupe

Current bid
Sam-ulwu8f6p
Sam-ulwu8f6p
$33,250
Seller
JL_cars1966
JL_cars1966
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids29
Views12,368

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